Warriors plunge into an offbeat cross country season

Generally, a college cross country season is a long journey into winter. For Lewis-Clark State this time, the goal is a felicitous spring.
With hopes of a high placing at the NAIA national meet in April, the Warriors begin a limited, pandemic-delayed season Friday in the Bushnell Invitational at Cottage Grove, Ore.
“It’s going to be a little bizarre,” LCSC coach Mike Collins said Wednesday. “It’s almost like we’re reversing the cycle. Normally, we start up when it’s hotter than heck.”
If the Warriors had indeed begun in August, they’d have calibrated their training schedule to reach peak condition in November, when in 2019 the men placed third at the national meet and the women 18th.
Success at that meet still is the objective, but this time the national meet is April 9, when these runners normally would have plunged into outdoor track season.
So the variables are endless. But Collins, who coaches both sports, welcomes back his top six male finishers from the 2019 nationals, and his hopes hardly seem dimmed.
“I’ve got some big goals,” he said. “Winning a national team title has been on my list for a long time, and I’ve got a group of young men that I think have the chance to do it.”
Leading the way again is Clearwater Valley High School graduate Cole Olsen, a senior who placed fourth at nationals last season and was sixth in the 3,000 meters at the NAIA indoor track meet in March 2020.
Clayton VanDyke, another senior, has bounced back sharply from a bout with the coronavirus in December and will try to improve on his national 11th-place showing in 2019. He took second in 800 meter at the indoor track nationals.
Connor Turpin, a junior from Lewiston, has been running third in team workouts and, as always, sets the team standard for diligence. Also back are seniors Chase Barrow (15th at the 2019 national meet) and Dillon Dawson.
The LCSC women are scarcely less experienced, returning five of their top six placers at the nationals. They’re younger than the men but Collins thinks they have top-10 potential.
They include senior Emily Adams, who made huge strides a year ago and placed third in the national indoor 3,000. She’s being pushed by junior Callie Johnson, and other returning national qualifiers are junior Rylee Brown, junior Ciera Bailey and sophomore Maja Plaznik. For all that, the biggest collegiate upside belongs to freshman Geraldin Correa.
Collins said the Warriors’ season-opeing road trip is proving valuable in intangible ways.
“The thing that makes it hard for me to get a feel for us is we’re so used to a lot of team stuff, group activities, and COVID has just crushed that,” he said from the team bus en route to Oregon. “Getting an idea of who we are, and some of that team bonding, I think is a really critical part of our success.”
The Warriors’ schedule is lean. They’re only scheduled for three regular-season meets, two of them at their own course in the Lewiston Orchards, on Feb. 12 and 26.
Because of the pandemic, regular-season meets will have limited fields. Four or fewer teams are expected Friday at Middlefield Golf Course in Cottage Grove. The host school, Bushnell, is an NAIA school in Eugene, Ore., and an LCSC adversary in the Cascade Conference.
Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.
LCSC ROSTERS
Men — Chase Barrow, sr.; Tegan Baumann, fr.; Cooper Carlson, fr.; Dillon Dawson, sr.; Carter Gordon, fr.; Andrew Larson, fr.; Josh Lay, soph.; James Magill, soph.; Alejandro Martinez, soph.; Conner May, fr.; Cole Olsen, sr.; David Phillis, fr.; Luke Sellmann, fr.; Colton Smith, sr.; Connor Turpin, jr.; Clayton VanDyke, sr.
Women — Emily Adams, sr.; Ciera Bailey, jr.; Rylee Brown, jr.; Geraldin Correa, fr.; Abigail Gordon, fr.; Kelsey Henry, soph.; Madison Howe, fr.; Callie Johnson, jr.; Carli Jones, soph.; Abigail Peightal, soph.; Maja Plaznik, soph.; Brooklyn Shell, soph.
LCSC SCHEDULE
Jan. 29 — Bushnell Invitational, Cottage Grove, Ore.
Feb. 12 — L-C State Winter Invitational I. 26 — L-C State Winter Invitational II.
March 26 — Cascade Conference Championships, Klamath Falls, Ore.
April 9 — NAIA Championships, Cedar Rapids, Iowa.