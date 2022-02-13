With a clear blue sky and a gentle warmth under the sun, Saturday’s doubleheader between Lewis-Clark State and Whitworth at Harris Field almost felt more like a May outing than one played the day before the Super Bowl.
The No. 4 Warriors (10-1) looked the part of a late-May team too, routing their NCAA Division III foes before either game could reach the ninth inning.
LCSC pummeled the Pirates 16-2 in seven innings before storming past them 11-1 in eight because of the 10-run rule.
“It was a pretty solid day for us,” Warriors coach Jake Taylor said. “We were starting to settle in a little bit offensively and get some at-bats under our belt, basically. Our pitching was pretty stellar today — had two quality starts with (Eric) Chavarria and Dawson Day and our bullpen was solid. I think we gave up six, seven hits on the day, so I was pleased all the way around.”
In the first game, the Warriors put on a clinic in two-out hitting against the overmatched Pirates (1-5).
LCSC rattled off nine runs with two outs in the bottom of the sixth, pushing a 7-2 lead to the final margin.
“We did quite a bit of a substantial amount of damage with two outs in that first game,” Taylor said. “It was good to see. Obviously you preach it, but two-out knocks win baseball games and (we had) a lot of RBI, a lot of production with two outs today.”
Warriors shortstop Riley Way had his way in that inning, tallying two hits, a run and a pair of RBI. The senior from Lewiston High School was a standout in a game that featured 17 Warriors hits. Way was 4-of-5 at the plate with a pair of runs and a two-run single to left field in the sixth.
The second game featured an unlikely star for the Warriors.
Zach Threlfall, who had played but had not registered an at-bat this season before the day, came out swinging.
The senior catcher accounted for his team’s first five runs, smacking a two-run single in the second and booming a three-run home run off the upper signs in left-center field in the fourth. The Warriors led 5-0 at that point.
“It’s good to see him going,” Taylor said. “He broke his hand kind of in the late fall, early winter. So just getting him back — he’s a tremendous leader behind the plate, he’s a presence in our lineup and I was glad to see him have a good day today.”
LCSC added two runs in the seventh and four in the eighth to end the game early.
That makes four consecutive games the Warriors have ended things before the ninth. Both games in a Feb. 6 doubleheader against Whitman College ended in seven innings.
On the mound, Chavarria (2-1, six Ks) and Day (2-0, five Ks) earned the wins for the Warriors.
In total, 21 players saw time in some facet.
Outfielders Sam Linscott (four hits, four runs, two RBI) and Nick Seamons (two hits, four runs, three RBI) also were among the notables.
The Warriors and Pirates round out the three-game series at 11 a.m. today at Harris Field.
“Our whole team works incredibly hard throughout the week, (so) it’s great to get them in the game and not only in a game but compete hard and have success,” Taylor said. “It was a good day.”
GAME 1
WHITWORTH LEWIS-CLARK STATE
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Morrison lf 4 0 2 0 Way ss 5 2 4 2
Warner 3b 4 0 0 0 Rhoads ss 0 0 0 0
Sweum rf 3 0 1 0 Davis 2b 2 2 1 0
Duncan 1b 3 2 2 1 Sa 2b 0 0 0 0
Gibson ss 3 0 0 0 Nagle rf 3 1 0 0
Corrigan dh 3 0 0 0 Canty rf 1 0 0 0
Kennell 2b 2 0 0 0 Linscott lf 4 2 2 2
Cissne c 3 0 0 0 Phillips lf 1 0 0 0
Tanner pr 0 0 0 0 White 1b 4 2 2 3
Doughty cf 2 0 1 0 Updegrave 1b 0 0 0 0
James c 4 0 3 2
Sheward c 0 0 0 0
Seamons cf 3 2 1 2
Threlfall dh 4 1 2 1
Signorelli 3b 3 2 2 1
Stout pr-3b 0 2 0 0
Totals 27 2 6 1 Totals 34 16 17 13
Whitworth 010 001 0—2 6 1
Lewis-Clark State 021 139 x—16 17 1
Whitworth ip h r er bb so
Leary (L, 1-1) 4.1 10 7 7 0 0
Kuehl 1.1 4 5 5 2 2
Hesse 0 3 4 3 2 0
Owen 0.1 0 0 0 0 0
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Chavarria (W, 2-1) 6 5 2 1 1 6
Holmes 1 1 0 0 1 1
GAME 2
WHITWORTH LEWIS-CLARK STATE
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Morrison lf 3 0 0 0 Way ss 4 1 1 1
Duncan 1b 4 0 1 0 Davis 2b 4 0 0 0
Sweum dh 4 0 0 0 Nagle rf 3 1 1 2
Gibson ss 4 0 0 0 Linscott lf 3 2 2 0
Warner 3b 3 0 2 0 James dh 3 0 0 0
Tanner rf 4 0 0 0 Updegrave ph 1 1 1 1
Bruno cf 3 0 0 0 Seamons cf 4 2 1 1
Cissne c 3 0 1 0 Threlfall c 4 1 3 5
Doughty pr 0 0 0 0 Canty pr 0 1 0 0
Kennell 2b 2 1 0 0 Sa 3b 2 0 0 0
Stout 3b 2 0 1 1
Totals 29 1 4 1 Totals 32 11 11 11
Whitworth 000 010 00—1 4 0
Lewis-Clark State 020 300 24—11 11 1
Whitworth ip h r er bb so
Dryden (L, 0-1) 5 4 5 4 4 7
McCardle 2 7 6 6 1 3
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Day (W, 2-0) 5 1 1 1 4 5
Smith 2.2 2 0 0 0 3
Blackmnan 0.1 1 0 0 0 0
Attendance — 445.
