When the SAGU men’s basketball team unveiled a 2-3 zone defense for the opening eight minutes of Monday night’s NAIA national semifinal showdown against Lewis-Clark State, it may have overlooked part of its scouting report.
The No. 3 seeded Warriors let it fly from the 3-point line from the jump, converting 9 of 15 from distance in the opening 10 minutes as they cruised to an 83-56 victory to reach their first championship game in school history.
“I was really impressed with the guys’ focus tonight,” L-C coach Austin Johnson said. “When you hit 16 3s, that’s obviously going to get a lot of attention, but the real story has been our defense these past few games. Ultimately, the guys’ willingness to guard for a full 40 minutes is why we’re moving on.”
The Warriors finished 16-of-36 from behind the arc and executed disciplined rotations on defense throughout.
L-C held the seventh-seeded Lions (13-3) to 32.8 percent from the floor, including 7-of-22 from 3, as it snuffed out a SAGU team of Texas that had been riding a hot streak, holding its leading scorer, Joshua Kashila, to 10 points on 4-of-12 shooting.
The Warriors (22-1) play in the title game at 5 p.m. Pacific today against No. 5 Shawnee State, which advanced with an 82-77 win against St. Francis.
SAGU’s nightly double-double threat, Joel Polius, who had dropped 18 points and 12 boards on Friday against Morningside of Iowa, was held stagnant. He registered just five points and five boards on 2-of-6 from the field as L-C made him a nonfactor on the glass.
The Lions’ shortcomings on offense didn’t do them any favors, as L-C maintained high energy on both sides.
Senior Hodges Bailey provided a big chunk of the early momentum for L-C as he poured in 19 of his 25 points in the first half and was a scorching 7-of-9 from 3 overall, hitting five of those in the first 20 minutes.
Once the Lions found their footing in the second half, they started shifting entirely into man-to-man defense as they shaved the deficit to 55-45, but they wouldn’t draw closer.
The Warriors responded in impromptu fashion, creating an 11-2 run as senior lead guard Damek Mitchell stole a baseline inbounds pass and swerved down the length of the court and dropped it off to a trailing Trystan Bradley. The 6-foot-8 senior from Lewiston finished with a two-handed jam and casually jogged back on defense, propelling L-C into a commanding 66-47 lead with 9:35 to play.
Lewis-Clark State continued to lay down pressure and outscored SAGU 16-9 for the rest of the clock to close out what was a performance to remember.
Mitchell finished with 16 points, six assists, six boards and a career-high eight steals, while the rest of LCSC’s seniors followed suit.
Bradley had 13 points and two blocks, senior Travis Yenor recorded 14 points with five boards and four dimes while striking gold on 4-of-9 3-pointers.
The Warriors’ opponent today, Shawnee State, are anchored by 6-11 EJ Onu, who is one of the best rim protectors in the country and has swatted 27 shots over a three-game stint in Kansas City. The game will be available on ESPN3.
“As every game has gone on, our focus has narrowed (too),” Johnson said. “The guys are excited but they also have a ton of respect of our opponent. It’s the two best teams left and it’ll be all high-level players.”
SOUTHWEST ASSEMBLIES-TEXAS (13-3)
Turner 1-7 3-4 5, Farmer 2-2 0-0 5, N. Boling 3-6 4-6 11, Rainey 0-1 0-0 0, Kashila 4-12 0-1 10, Hall 0-3 0-0 0, Bailey 2-10 0-0 5, Villaruel 3-6 1-2 7, Polius 2-6 1-1 5, I. Boling 3-6 0-0 8, Hughley 0-2 0-0 0, Starks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-61 9-14 56.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (22-1)
Ellison 0-0 0-0 0, Stevenson 1-6 1-2 3, Spencer 0-2 0-0 0, Bennion 1-1 0-0 2, Courtney 0-0 0-0 0, Stockton 0-0 0-0 0, Bailey 7-9 4-5 25, Mitchell 5-9 4-4 16, Newsom 0-0 0-0 0, Abram 0-0 0-0 0, Fromm 3-9 2-2 8, Yenor 5-10 0-0 14, Bradley 5-12 0-0 13, Albright 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 28-62 11-13 83.
Halftime — Lewis-Clark State 50-35. 3-point goals — SAGU 7-22 (I. Boling 2-4, Kashila 2-5, Farmer 1-1, N. Boling 1-3, Bailey 1-4, Hughley 0-1, Rainey 0-1, Turner 0-3), Lewis-Clark State 16-36 (Bailey 7-9, Yenor 4-9, Bradley 3-8, Mitchell 2-6, Stevenson 0-1, Fromm 0-1, Spencer 0-2). Rebounds — SAGU 37 (Kashila, Bailey 7), Lewis-Clark State 40 (Mitchell 6). Assists — SAGU 9 (Turner, I. Boling), Lewis-Clark State 19 (Mitchell 5). Total fouls — SAGU 16, Lewis-Clark State 14. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.
