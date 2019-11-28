COLLEGE PLACE, Wash. — Damek Mitchell finished with 19 points and the Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team earned its ninth consecutive victory to start the season with a 93-66 rout of Walla Walla in a nonleague contest Wednesday at Windermuth Court.
The Warriors, who rose nine spots to No. 14 in the NAIA men’s basketball poll released earlier in the day, got five rebounds and eight assists from Mitchell. Trystan Bradley added 17 points and five rebounds, and Josiah Westbrook chipped in 14 points.
“It was a good, scrappy win for our guys on the road,” coach Austin Johnson said. “Aside from how we ended the first half I was pleased with our team defense.”
LCSC played and beat the Wolves (2-4) for the second time this season. The Warriors won 103-62 at the Clearwater River Casino & Lodge Classic on Nov. 9 at the Activity Center.
It’s also the fifth time this season LCSC has scored 90 or more points.
Caleb Golden led three Walla Walla players in double figures with 19 points, adding five rebounds. Zayne Browning chipped in 12 points and KiAndre Gaddy contributed 11 points and six rebounds.
LCSC made 54.7 percent of their shots from the field, including 46.2 percent from 3-point range. The Warriors also were a solid 79.3 percent from the field and held a 20-9 edge in assists.
Hodges Bailey opened the game with a 3-pointer, sending LCSC on a 12-0 run to start. Travis Yenor’s 3 with 13:06 left in the first half put the Warriors up 21-2. LCSC led by as many as 23 in the first half before the Wolves trimmed it to 50-36 at halftime.
Mitchell helped start a 13-0 run to begin the second half, and the Warriors went up by as many as 32.
LCSC next will play at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6 at Carroll.
LCSC (9-0)
Mitchell 5-6 6-8 19, Bradley 5-10 5-5 17, Westbrook 4-6 4-4 14, Yenor 2-4 2-2 7, Bailey 2-3 0-0 6, Stevenson 4-5 1-1 9, Albright 3-3 0-0 6, Moffatt 1-4 1-3 4, Hughes 1-4 1-2 4, Potts 1-2 2-2 4, Pakootas 1-5 0-0 2, Boyd 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-53 23-29 93.
WALLA WALLA (2-4)
Golden 6-13 4-4 19, Z. Browning 1-7 10-11 12, Gaddy 4-12 3-8 11, D. Browning 3-9 1-2 7, Paraizo 0-3 0-0 0, Ford 3-4 2-2 8, Robertson 3-8 1-1 7, Daley 1-1 0-0 2, Stuart 0-2 0-1 0. Totals 21-59 21-28 66.
Halftime — LCSC, 50-36. 3-point goals — LCSC 12-26 (Mitchell 3-4, Bradley 2-2, Westbrook 2-3, Bailey 2-3, Yenor 1-2, Moffatt 1-4, Hughes 1-4, Stevenson 0-1, Pakootas 0-3), Walla Walla 3-16 (Golden 3-5, Stuart 0-1, Gaddy 0-2, D. Browning 0-2, Z. Browning 0-3, Paraizo 0-3). Fouled out — Yenor, Stevenson, Albright. Rebounds — LCSC 33 (Mitchell, Bradley, Yenor 5), Walla Walla 36 (D. Browning 7). Assists — LCSC 20 (Mitchell 8), Walla Walla 9 (D. Browning 3). Total fouls — LCSC 27, Walla Walla 24. A — 82.
Colorado State 79, Washington State 69
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands — Adam Thistlewood made five 3-pointers and finished with 20 points, and Nico Carvacho had 16 points and 14 rebounds as the Rams pulled away from the Cougars in the second half in the fifth-place game of the Cayman Islands Classic.
Colorado State made 17 of its first 24 field goals of the second half (70.8 percent) to help wrap up the tournament with two wins after an overtime loss to New Mexico State in its opener. CSU went on a 14-2 run in an almost four-minute span in the second half to go up 53-42 with 12:34 to play.
David Roddy added 12 points and Kris Martin 11 for Colorado State (5-3). The Rams finished shooting 54.9 percent and outrebounded the Cougars 44-28 to overcome 20 turnovers.
CJ Elleby and Jeff Pollard scored 16 points apiece to lead Washington State (3-4). Elleby, who has scored 20 points in five games this season, was 7-of-19 shooting but missed 9 of 11 3-point attempts. Pollard matched his career-best 16 points, making 6 of 7 shots including three 3s.
Isaac Bonton added 11 points and Tony Miller had 10 for the Cougars, who built a 31-30 halftime edge. Washington State was just 3-of-14 from beyond the arc in the first half, but stayed in it by forcing 12 turnovers.
Elleby was named to the all-tournament team.
WSU next will play at Idaho at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
COLORADO ST. (5-3)
Thistlewood 6-9 3-5 20, Carvacho 7-10 2-3 16, Moore 1-5 2-2 5, Martin 5-9 0-0 11, Stevens 3-8 2-3 8, Thomas 0-0 0-2 0, Edwards 0-0 2-2 2, Tonje 1-1 2-2 5, Roddy 5-9 2-4 12. Totals 28-51 15-23 79.
WASHINGTON ST. (3-4)
Kunc 2-7 2-2 7, Elleby 7-19 0-0 16, Pollard 6-7 1-2 16, Bonton 3-16 3-4 11, Shead 0-2 0-0 0, Miller 5-6 0-2 10, Markovetskyy 2-3 0-2 4, Cannon 1-5 0-0 2, Robinson 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 27-68 6-12 69.
Halftime — Washington St., 31-30. 3-point goals — Colorado St. 8-20 (Thistlewood 5-7, Tonje 1-1, Moore 1-3, Martin 1-3, Roddy 0-2, Stevens 0-4), Washington St. 9-31 (Pollard 3-4, Bonton 2-7, Elleby 2-11, Robinson 1-2, Kunc 1-4, Cannon 0-3). Fouled out — None. Rebounds — Colorado St. 42 (Carvacho 14), Washington St. 27 (Kunc, Elleby 6). Assists — Colorado St. 12 (Stevens 4), Washington St. 11 (Elleby 4). Total fouls — Colorado St. 16, Washington St. 19. Technical — Carvacho. A — 1,023.
No. 8 Gonzaga 94, Southern Miss 69
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — The shots started falling again for Corey Kispert. It was a welcome sign for No. 8 Gonzaga, especially considering the uncertain status of one of its top players.
Kispert broke loose from a brutal three-game shooting funk to match his career high with 28 points and hit seven 3s as the Zags beat Southern Miss in the first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis. Joel Ayayi added a career-high 21 points to go with 12 rebounds for the Bulldogs (7-0), who had no trouble against a team picked to finish last in Conference USA.
Gonzaga didn’t have 6-foot-10 senior Killian Tillie, a preseason All-West Coast Conference pick who recently returned from a knee surgery in October but isn’t back to full strength.
Tillie’s absence didn’t matter much as Gonzaga made 20 of 29 shots (69 percent) and 7 of 10 on 3s in the opening half to lead 53-32 by the break against the Golden Eagles (2-4).
And Kispert’s rediscovered shooting touch was at the heart of it. The 6-foot-7 junior hit 9 of 11 shots and 7 of 8 from behind the arc in this one.
“He didn’t struggle tonight,” Southern Miss coach Jay Ladner said. “My gosh, he put on a shooting clinic.”
GONZAGA (7-0)
Petrusev 7-11 2-5 16, A.Watson 0-0 0-0 0, Kispert 9-11 3-3 28, Gilder 3-6 0-0 8, Woolridge 0-5 1-2 1, Timme 3-9 5-7 11, Zakharov 1-1 1-2 3, Graves 0-0 0-0 0, Lang 1-1 0-0 3, Ayayi 9-12 0-0 21, Arlauskas 1-3 1-1 3. Totals 34-59 13-20 94.
SOUTHERN MISS. (2-4)
Stevenson 2-3 0-0 4, Jacdonmi 3-8 1-2 7, Konontsuk 8-12 0-0 19, Malone 1-7 0-0 3, G.Watson 4-11 0-0 10, Harper-Baker 2-6 3-4 7, Dean 0-3 0-0 0, McCoy 0-0 0-0 0, Draine 7-11 0-0 19, Muse 0-0 0-0 0, Rigby 0-1 0-0 0, Leslie 0-0 0-0 0, Weatherspoon 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-63 4-6 69.
Halftime — Gonzaga, 53-32. 3-point goals — Gonzaga 13-19 (Kispert 7-8, Ayayi 3-3, Gilder 2-4, Lang 1-1, Petrusev 0-1, Arlauskas 0-1, Woolridge 0-1), Southern Miss. 11-23 (Draine 5-9, Konontsuk 3-4, G.Watson 2-4, Malone 1-3, Weatherspoon 0-1, Harper-Baker 0-2). Fouled out — Harper-Baker. Rebounds — Gonzaga 35 (Ayayi 12), Southern Miss. 24 (Jacdonmi 6). Assists — Gonzaga 21 (Woolridge 7), Southern Miss. 12 (Malone 5). Total fouls — Gonzaga 10, Southern Miss. 15.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALLMarxen named player of the week
FARMINGTON, Utah — Idaho sophomore guard Gina Marxen was named the Big Sky women’s basketball player of the week, it was announced.
Marxen scored a career-high 30 points in a 90-84 double overtime win Nov. 20 against Seattle University. She was 8-of-16 from the floor in the game, including hitting a career-best seven 3-pointers, and added five rebounds and three assists.
Marxen currently is ranked first in the conference in assist-to-turnover ratio (3.8), first in 3s made (3.8 pg), third in scoring (16.0 ppg), ninth in assists (3.8 apg) and 14th in rebounding (6.3 rpg).