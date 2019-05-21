Road trips for Lewis-Clark State teams will become a bit less arduous in about a year.
The Warriors will join the Cascade Collegiate Conference, which is made up mostly of colleges in Washington and Oregon, for the 2020-21 school year. LCSC’s application was approved by the CCC’s Council of Presidents during a meeting Monday in Portland, Ore., attended by L-C President Cynthia Pemberton and athletic director Brooke Henze.
Henze said travel, scheduling and recruiting should be better in the CCC. Plus, the league offers 10 of LCSC’s 12 sports, excluding only men’s and women’s tennis. The Frontier Conference, the Warriors’ current league, includes just seven of LCSC’s sports.
The Warriors’ closest FC road trip is to Carroll College in Helena, Mont., which is 394 miles from Lewiston. Only three of the CCC’s 11 schools are farther away than that.
LCSC will become the 12th member of the NAIA conference, joining College of Idaho, Eastern Oregon, Evergreen State, Multnomah, Northwest University, Northwest Christian, Oregon Tech, Southern Oregon, Walla Walla University, Warner Pacific and Corban.
Next school year, LCSC will spend a final season in the FC, which it joined in 1999-2000 following its abandonment of a move to the NCAA Division II level.
“Athletics is an integral part of LCSC’s history and future and we are very excited to begin this new chapter,” Pemberton said in a news release. “With the potential for less hazardous and arduous travel, we feel this change will put our student-athletes in an even better position to excel both on the court and in the classroom.”
A “significant part” of this decision was based on the NAIA going to a single division in basketball come 2020-21, Henze said. The Frontier Conference plays at the Division I level while the CCC plays Division II.
Henze and the LCSC coaches discussed making this move last summer, then had a vote on join the CCC in the fall. The coaches were unanimously in favor of the move, Henze said.
For sports like volleyball and basketball, scheduling “automatically gets easier when we increase to 22 conference games,” said women’s basketball coach Brian Orr, LCSC’s longest-tenured coach at 18 seasons. “But I think the biggest benefit involves recruiting. The majority of our players are from Washington and Oregon and I can tell you their parents are really excited about the change. Our top recruit for 2020, who is from the Portland area, has told us if we do change to the Cascade she is coming to L-C State.
“Last year when we played in Kirkland (Northwest) and Ashland (Southern Oregon) we had a ton of support at every game, including alumni. We also had several AAU coaches at those games and I think it helps us when they can see us play. I think I am speaking for all the coaches when I say we are all excited to be moving to the Cascade Conference.”
The change won’t have an effect on the LCSC baseball team, which has joined with CCC clubs Corban, College of Idaho, Oregon Tech and British Columbia (an associate member) in the NAIA West for several years.
The CCC’s roster of men’s sports includes baseball, basketball, cross country, golf, soccer, wrestling and track and field. The women’s sports are basketball, cross country, golf, soccer, softball, volleyball and track and field. LCSC is planning on adding women’s soccer eventually.
“It’s down the road; I can’t give you a definite,” Henze said of women’s soccer. “There are some things that need to fall in place. It’s in our Title IX plan, and our goal is to get it executed in a timely manner.”
Henze, who played basketball in the FC for the Warriors, said it will be “bittersweet” to leave the league that has been L-C’s home for two decades.
“Great institutions, strong rivalries, great people,” she said. “But this is in the best interest of the athletic department, and I’m happy we made this decision.”