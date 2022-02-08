One of them leads the league in scoring. Another is No. 1 in blocked shots. A third ranks second in the country in assist-to-turnover ratio.
No wonder the Lewis-Clark State women haven’t lost to a human opponent in almost two months. If not for two forfeits stemming from coronavirus protocols, they’d lead the Cascade Conference basketball standings by two games.
As it is, the Warriors (20-3, 14-3) are tied for the top spot heading into a home game against Walla Walla (2-22, 1-16) at 5:30 p.m. today at P1FCU Activity Center.
LCSC coach Brian Orr, who bagged his 500th career win Saturday, 71-67 against Eastern Oregon, hasn’t experienced a losing season in nine years. But after bidding adieu to all five starters from last year’s NAIA round-of-16 team, he had no reason to expect this level of success in 2021-22.
“They’ve exceeded my expectations,” he said. “I wouldn’t be truthful if I didn’t say that.”
He’s not surprised by the improvement of sophomore guard Callie Stevens, who leads Cascade scorers at 18.5 points a game and has sparkled during the Warriors’ current eight-game winning streak since the two forfeits in southern Oregon. Her scoring outputs have ranged from 18 to 30 points during that span.
But Orr could hardly have foreseen the jump made by 6-foot-3 post Sara Muehlhausen, who has raised her scoring average from 2.3 to 10.9 this season and lends an imposing presence in the middle of Orr’s beloved matchup zone defense. She leads the conference with 49 blocked shots.
“How much she has improved has directly changed the makeup of our team,” Orr said.
The list goes on. Transfer guard Adyson Clabby, a reserve, has the second-best assist-to-turnover ratio in the NAIA at 74-to-17. Maddie Holm, at 5-foot-10, tops the Cascade with 10.9 rebounds an outing. Hannah Broyles (who’s questionable tonight with a knee bruise) of Moscow has canned 36 shots from 3-point range, presenting a dilemma to opponents inclined to key on Stevens.
With so many players emerging at once, the Warriors, ranked No. 22 in the NAIA, have won 11 consecutive games that were actually played, dating to a 72-70 loss at Eastern Oregon on Dec. 17. They avenged that outcome Saturday in Lewiston.
So they’ve virtually assured themselves of at least a non-automatic berth to the NAIA tournament, which has been expanded to 64 teams, including 39 with at-large bids. Despite that assurance, they’ll be plenty motivated in the Cascade tournament starting Feb. 22, because they want a host role for the opening round of Nationals, as they had last year.
All of this has boosted the team’s confidence, which Orr sees as a team strength anyway. If his players were bitterly disappointed by the forfeit losses, they didn’t necessarily show it. They just rendered them irrelevant.
“They’re aware of the fact that we’ve been beaten only one time on the court,” Orr said. “They’re very much aware of that.”
