Lewis-Clark State’s baseball staff preaches to its pitchers to work quickly — don’t linger on the mound and don’t dwell on anything.
The Warriors’ pitchers, a group lacking depth that’s starting to piece it together, boosted their team to a 4-3 win in Game 1 of a doubleheader Saturday against College of Idaho at Harris Field, counteracting a hit-and-miss showing at the plate with their pace, which was efficient.
As the offense kindled in the second game, the pitchers hardly decelerated, save one shaky sequence. They flew through the Yotes’ order and got smooth defensive plays behind them inning after inning to post a 7-4 win against their NAIA West foes and earn the sweep.
All told, the two games lasted four hours.
“We obviously have guys that can swing it at the plate, so our pitching has kinda been the focus, and we’ve been doing it all right lately,” said sophomore reliever GT Blackman, who tossed the final 3ž innings in Game 2, retiring every batter he faced and striking out five. “But we intend to get a lot better.”
Freshman Cameron Smith, who’d been tested out as a reliever in two games before, got the nod to start the second game, and was swift and mostly effective. He went 4 innings, allowing three hits and two runs. Jeremy Rabauliman then took over in a tight spot.
C of I (6-18, 2-5), with two on and none out in the fifth inning, got some help thanks to a bad throw by the catcher to score one, then Jonah Hultberg whipped a single right to tie it at 4.
The Warriors (10-5, 4-2 NAIA West) put up three runs in response. Jack Johnson walked; Aidan Nagle singled; Brock Ephan drove in one with a blooper to left; Zach Needham added an RBI sacrifice fly, then Ephan, at 285 pounds, rumbled and slid home on a passed ball to fashion the 7-4 lead that held.
“Hitting’s contagious, and I felt like our energy in that game was way up,” said AJ Davis, who had three hits and two RBI on the day, and a handful of nifty assists from shortstop — one of which stopped the bleeding in the fourth, when C of I scored twice with the assistance of an outfield error. “We just feed off each other, and when we do that, we’ll play how we want to.”
An inning later, Rabauliman walked two and hit a batter to load the bases with one out. In came Blackman, who might be solidifying a role as the leaned-on back-end reliever for LCSC.
With four pitches, the threat was neutralized. Blackman, on 41 pitches total, gave the Yotes nothing, pocketing his third save and supplying Rabauliman (2-0) a win.
“From experience, I’ve learned to not really think about (pressure situations),” Blackman said. “Just, ‘That pitch, get this guy out.’ The biggest thing, I thought, ‘I need to show up for my guys.’”
Offensively, Johnson increased his hitting streak to 15 games, going 2-for-3 — a double and his first triple of the year — and scoring twice. Nagle went 2-for-4, as did Ephan, who drove in three. Lewiston High School’s Riley Way also contributed two hits, and L-C struck out only three times.
“We’ve definitely been susceptible to punching out early in the season, but if we focus more toward the middle and don’t yank around everything, we have a real good chance to spray the ball and be tougher outs,” second-year Warriors coach Jake Taylor said.
Blackman’s arm was able to be saved for the second game because of Preston, Idaho, native Jesse Parker. With speed, he recorded eight strikeouts in five innings.
“Strikeouts aren’t really what I’m worried about; I like the walking numbers better,” said Parker, who permitted five hits but walked none, improving to 3-0.
His one earned run came during the eighth on a Weston Miller RBI single, which trimmed L-C’s lead to 4-3. Parker thwarted the rally with a three-pitch strikeout of Ben Dudley, blowing him away with a fastball. A single to right pelted baserunner Caden Jensen, who was called out for interference.
Parker went 1-2-3 in the ninth as Blackman warmed up in the bullpen.
“He wanted to stay in,” Taylor said. “(Parker has) proven he can close games for us or extend them if he has to.”
Taylor also was pleased with starter Elias Moctezuma, who perhaps had his best display of the young season. He struck out five, walked two, and allowed two runs on three hits in four innings.
Three of the Warriors’ runs came in the fourth. Way — who singled — scored on a perfectly placed Dalton Harum double down the right-field line. A batter later, Davis snuck a single up the middle to send two home and make it 4-0.
“We’re trying to get to the championship game, so we’re not satisfied with anything, even though they’re wins,” Davis said. “We gotta be better with our hits, with everything.”
It essentially was all L-C could muster against Yotes starter Connor Root. He worked all eight innings on 115 pitches, walking one and permitting seven hits. He shut the Warriors down in the final three innings.
Way and Davis had two hits apiece and three combined RBI. Luke White had a double.
The fast-working pitchers had their backs.
The four-game series ends with a first pitch of 11 a.m. today.
GAME 1
COLLEGE OF IDAHO LEWIS-CLARK STATE
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Denison 3b 4 0 0 0 Davis ss 4 0 2 2
Hultberg rf 3 1 3 1 Johnson 3b 4 0 1 0
Nolan ss 4 0 0 0 Nagle rf 4 0 0 0
Miller c 4 0 1 1 Ephan 1b 3 0 0 0
McGrath dh 3 0 0 0 White dh 4 1 1 0
Dudley ph 1 0 0 0 Way 2b 4 1 2 1
Clay lf 4 0 2 0 Harum cf 3 1 1 1
V Horne 2b 3 0 0 0 Needham c 3 0 0 0
Hopkins 1b 3 1 1 0 Light pr 0 1 0 0
Vieira cf 4 1 1 0 Phillips lf 3 0 0 0
Totals 33 3 8 3 Totals 32 4 7 4
College of Idaho 000 020 010—3 8 3
Lewis-Clark State 010 300 00x—4 7 0
College of Idaho ip h r er bb so
Root (L, 2-3) 8.0 7 4 2 1 4
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Moctezuma 4.0 3 2 2 2 5
Parker (W, 3-0) 5.0 5 1 1 0 8
Attendance — 225.
GAME 2
COLLEGE OF IDAHO LEWIS-CLARK STATE
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Denison 3b 4 0 0 0 Davis ss 5 0 1 0
McGrath ph 1 0 0 0 Johnson cf 3 2 2 1
Hultberg dh 4 0 1 1 Nagle rf 4 2 2 1
Nolan ss 2 1 0 0 Ephan dh 4 2 2 3
Miller rf 4 1 1 0 Way 2b 4 0 2 0
Clay lf 4 0 1 1 White 1b 4 0 1 0
Vieira cf 2 0 0 0 Needham 3b 2 0 1 1
Dudley c 3 0 0 0 Harum lf 3 0 0 0
Jensen pr 1 0 0 0 Sheward c 2 0 1 0
V Horne 2b 3 1 0 0 Light pr 0 1 0 0
Hansen 1b 3 1 1 0 Goldby ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 31 4 4 2 Totals 32 7 12 6
College of Idaho 000 220 000—4 4 0
Lewis-Clark State 004 030 00x—7 12 3
College of Idaho ip h r er bb so
Shumate 3.0 6 4 4 0 1
Kindred (L, 1-4) 1.1 3 3 2 2 0
Bowman 2.2 3 0 0 0 1
Tighe 1.0 0 0 0 1 1
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Smith 4.1 3 4 2 2 4
Rabauliman (W, 2-0) 1.0 1 0 0 3 0
Blackman (S, 3) 3.2 0 0 0 0 5
Attendance — 210.
