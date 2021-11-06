SPOKANE — In an exhibition pitting last season’s NAIA and NCAA Division I men’s basketball national runners-up against each other Friday, the Lewis-Clark State Warriors made what might be considered a dream start, leading Gonzaga at times and hanging steadily close through the first several minutes of play.
It would not be long before they were brought back to harsh reality, as the Bulldogs opened a firm two-possession lead by the end of the eighth minute and hit the gas thereafter, ultimately prevailing 112-62 at McCarthey Athletic Center.
The Warriors spent the game looking up not only at their noticeably taller opponents, but at a massive crowd of energized Gonzaga partisans who filled the arena with thunderous applause at every Bulldog basket while going deathly quiet when Lewis-Clark State scored, and mustered an impressive cacophony of footfalls on risers when LCSC went to the foul line.
Gonzaga was first to get on the board, but strong Warrior work on the inside coupled with a bit of sloppy ball-handling from the Bulldogs helped Lewis-Clark State surge to an early 9-6 lead, capped off with a turnover-facilitated layup from Al Sommerfield. The Bulldogs quickly retaliated with a nine-point run to 15-9, but the Warriors would keep things tight for a bit longer, making their own five-point run to 15-14 and pulling back to 17-16 moments later off an inside jump shot from Kevin Baker.
Gonzaga put the next six points on the board to go up 23-16 heading into a media timeout with 12 minutes left in the first half.
The game had been played overwhelmingly inside the arc by the two teams to that point, but an increasingly frustrated LCSC shifted to going for more mid-range jumpers and 3-pointers when play resumed. The Warriors found themselves struggling mightily to convert, and their field-goal percentage — which had hovered in the 50s and rivaled the Zags’ in the early-going — sunk to the 30s in the final 10 minutes of the half, never to recover.
Meanwhile, Gonzaga posted runs of as many as 17 consecutive points, led by a barrage from Drew Timme, who seemed unstoppable driving in as he converted multiple slams and three-point plays. Timme finished the night 9-for-14 from the field and 7-for-7 from the free-throw line with 25 points and eight rebounds. He led a perfect 17-for-17 start at the foul line for the Bulldogs, who did not begin to miss until well into the second half when starters were going to the bench.
Gonzaga briefly had Lewis-Clark State more-than-doubled on the scoreboard late in the first half, but 6-foot-2 freshman guard Oreon Courtney came up with a layup and dunk on back-to-back possessions to close things from 57-28 to 57-32. Baker, a 6-2 second-year freshman forward, also repeatedly stopped Bulldog runs and strung together dynamic plays that kept the score more respectable. He led the Bulldogs for the night with 21 points and five rebounds, while Courtney joined him in double digits with 12.
“I don’t think it’s my best performance, but it’s my most memorable,” said Baker, who noted the Warriors were slightly more competitive than their Cascade Conference rival Eastern Oregon had been in a 115-62 exhibition loss Sunday against Gonzaga. “I’ve never played in this environment before, and the competition — it’s the best team I’ve ever played.”
Other Warrior players, who similarly described the opposition and crowd in the Zags’ home arena in terms like (as Kai Warren put it) “the craziest I’ve ever played against,” were satisfied with the way they battled. Fourth-year coach Austin Johnson agreed.
“I liked how we competed,” he said. “We played together; I mean, it was great. We played hard. We’ve got some things to work on, obviously, but we’ll get better as next week comes with new matchups. It was a great experience for our players.
“... If we compete with that sense of urgency all year, I think we’ve got a chance to be pretty special.”
Lewis-Clark State (3-0), which is ranked No. 20 in the NAIA preseason coaches’ top 25 poll, returns to action as the host team of the Clearwater River Casino and Lodge Classic at the Activity Center, where they will face Providence of Montana at 7 p.m. next Friday.
Top-ranked Gonzaga will play its first regular-season contest Tuesday at home against Dixie State.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE
Stevenson 2-6 0-0 5, Bennion 0-6 0-0 0, Fromm 0-4 3-4 3, Baker 8-17 2-2 21, Sommerfield 3-10 0-0 7, Ellison 1-1 0-0 3, Courtney 6-10 0-3 12, Stockton 1-3 0-2 2, Sapwell 0-0 4-4 4, Hoard 1-7 1-2 3, Newsom 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 23-67 10-17 62.
GONZAGA
Timme 9-14 7-7 25, Nembhard 2-7 4-4 8, Hickman 2-5 1-2 6, Holmgren 4-6 2-2 12, Bolton 3-8 0-0 7, Strawther 4-9 1-1 13, Arlauskas 0-0 3-4 3, Sallis 5-7 1-1 11, Few 0-1 0-0 0, Perry 3-5 0-2 6, Watson 3-6 1-1 7, Lang 1-2 1-2 4, Gregg 2-4 0-0 5, Graves 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 41-76 21-26 112.
Halftime — Gonzaga, 62-34. 3-point goals — Lewis-Clark State 6-24 (Baker 3-7, Ellison 1-1, Stevenson 1-3, Sommerfield 1-6, Bennion 0-2, Fromm 0-2, Hoard 0-3), Gonzaga 9-24 (Holmgren 2-3, Strawther 2-4, Gregg 1-1, Graves 1-1, Lang 1-2, Bolton 1-3, Hickman 1-4, Timme 0-1, Few 0-1, Nembhard 0-4). Fouled out — Newsom. Rebounds — Lewis-Clark State 28 (Baker 5), Gonzaga 57 (Timme 8). Assists — Lewis-Clark State 9 (Stockton 5), Gonzaga 14 (Nembhard, Hickman 3). Total fouls — Lewis-Clark State 22, Gonzaga 16. A — N/A.
