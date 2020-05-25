Despite riding a streak of five consecutive NAIA World Series titles, the Warriors of 1992 had been doubted.
“Winning that first one on the road — that was a big battle cry,” said first baseman Mike Burns.
Between 1984-91, the tournament had been staged at Lewiston’s Harris Field. There, the Warriors had laid claim to seven championships in eight years under venerable coach Ed Cheff.
Many around the classification saw the home-field advantage as unfair, so when the Series was moved to Des Moines, Iowa, L-C wasn’t really the favorite.
“I thought we could win it no matter where we played if we went about it right,” Cheff said. “I think playing at home in baseball is something that can be overstated a little. It’s not quite the same as in basketball or football.”
Dave Bingham, a catcher and outfielder then, recalls some added motivation when the Warriors were settling in at their hotel in Des Moines, where their opponents were also housed for the week.
“I heard Winona State (players) in an elevator talking some smack: ‘The only reason they won all those titles was because it was in their hometown,’” he said.
Game 1 of L-C’s stay at the 1992 Series: The Warriors 20, Winona State 0.
“After that, I don’t remember seeing any of them in the hotel, not even in the lobby.”
LCSC swept through the tournament, playing just one close game of its five. Arguably the Warriors’ most dominant Series run happened away from home. It’s an amusing touch of irony.
Only one of their pitchers was used more than once, and they outscored their opponents 58-11. L-C won 19 of its last 20, finishing the year 55-10, and with its sixth straight title.
The Warriors’ one tight tourney game came on May 24 against Mary Hardin-Baylor (Texas), a 4-3 decision in 10 innings. Three days later, in a rematch for all the marbles, LCSC clobbered the Crusaders 14-4, knocking around Mary Hardin-Baylor’s previously unbeaten starter.
“That was what it boiled down to — a chance to prove the critics wrong,” said catcher Larry Ephan, whose late, two-run shot boosted L-C against the Crusaders in the first matchup between the two. “We didn’t have a chip on our shoulder, we had the whole bag. That team was so close-knit. We looked at each other like, ‘We’re going to war.’ We could care less who we played, or if we played in front of no one."
The Warriors, with a few dozen hometown fans at their backs, concocted their own energy at the scenic Sec Taylor Stadium, the home of the Triple-A Iowa Cubs. The venue, which was hit hard with rain throughout the week, was a bit too big for its own good.
But the tame atmosphere didn’t deter LCSC, which had begun rolling at the perfect time.
“I know we started off pretty slow, then we caught a stride. I think that week in Des Moines was the best we’d played all year,” said third baseman Jake Taylor, the Warriors’ present-day coach. “We found out how to play well together. We had an experienced team, and it was just figuring out where we fit into the system. There was so much depth and competition at every spot.”
Cheff made a series of changes to the depth chart going into the postseason. Of note was that he moved Burns to a starting role at first, where Jim Short had been most the year. Burns erupted at the Series, hitting .455.
“I remember thinking, ‘Eh, am I going to make this Series team?’ Then, I started pretty much every game,” Burns said with a laugh. “I remember Ed not being very happy with us a few weeks before the Series. It definitely clicked for us late.”
Added shortstop Brandy Bengoechea: “Our lineup looked completely different over the course of the season than it did during the Series. But they all turned out to be the right decisions. At the end of the day, it was a great call by (Cheff).”
L-C had a “tough go” at Regionals in Lewiston, noted starting pitcher Scott Baldwin. The Warriors lost 8-2 to Azusa Pacific, and had to play through the loser’s bracket. They survived in a one-run thriller against Hawaii Pacific, then tipped Azusa Pacific 12-8 in extra innings. They again met those Cougars from California, but this time, walloped them 16-3 to earn a Series berth.
“That team peaked at the right time,” Baldwin said. “Our hitting, fielding and pitching — we got going. Everything jelled that week. We felt unbeatable.
“It was a whole different thing: sleeping in hotels, then just rain after rain, games getting delayed. But when it came time, we had total confidence.”
Numbers-wise, L-C of 1992 was of similar quality in comparison to the celebrated teams of the 1980s. Offensively, it boasted a .329 batting average. All-American Marvin Benard — a future major leaguer — led the group with 87 hits and 24 stolen bases. He was the “straw that stirred the drink,” Taylor said. Travis and Ken Woods were the most consistent hitters statistically, at just under .400 apiece. But there was little drop-off elsewhere between a standout crew featuring Bingham (.340, 83 RBI, 15 home runs), Burns (.337), Taylor (.314), Short (.317, 14 HR), Sid Maldonado (.362, 13 HR) and Corey Garrison (.330).
"We had a lot of good dudes in our lineup, I'm telling you," Bingham said.
Defensively, the outfit fielded at a .945 percentage, not bad considering its considerably tough schedule, which Warrior teams of those days were wont to play.
Yet if a team strength had to be specified, it’d probably be the pitching, which made the Series painless for L-C’s defense.
“We didn’t get a lot of action,” Taylor said. “... That staff was fantastic, with high-end guys and a real good bullpen. They just locked teams down.”
Vic Darensbourg, a future MLB reliever for eight years, was consistently throwing around 90 mph. He went 10-2, including a dandy of a title outing. Lefty Rob Smith was 12-0 with a 1.88 ERA, utilizing a “sick changeup,” Bingham remembered. Relievers Andy Purcell and Jeremy Fields were a combined 13-2. Greg Blackman was a strikeout machine in relief, who excelled in some spot starts, and the 6-foot-11 Daan Stordiau allowed three runs in 25 innings. Kekoa Kaluhiokalani (9-2) led L-C with 64 batters fanned.
All told, the staff’s ERA was 3.67. L-C's amount of runs scored nearly tripled its total of runs permitted.
“Those guys flat-out knew how to pitch,” Kaluhiokalani said. “The way Ed’s teams played, they just had a mental toughness. ‘If you get me once, you won’t get me again.’”
Baldwin, further explaining the mound prowess, said: “We’d been through these things before. Everyone was calm. When you have championship teams behind you — guys who’ve been there — you don’t feel that panic.”
In fact, the banner L-C’s club claimed in 1992 meant a lot to those Warrior champions of past years. Burns recalls a day in the following offseason, when he received a note from assistant coach Chad Miltenberger, who wrote: “You won’t believe how many L-C players reached out to say that we validated everything they did.”
The Warriors of 1992 proved some points: That this was indeed an established dynasty. They were molded precisely by Cheff, and talented and determined enough to play with only a couple hundred in attendance, and still win a ring on the road — which they did three times between 1992-99.
“Absolutely, it was a huge deal to us, carrying the Warrior tradition away from home,” Baldwin said.
