MEN’S BASKETBALL
Two of the Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team’s three losses this season came to Carroll College.
So the No. 7 Warriors hardly will need any motivation when they meet the 17th-ranked Saints at 7 tonight at the Activity Center for the Frontier Conference tournament title.
L-C, the regular-season champion, has won the conference tournament three of the past five seasons — doing so last year on the Saints’ home court in a 16-point win behind then-senior Derrick White’s 22 points.
But Carroll got the last laugh, beating the Warriors in a national semifinal 66-55 to own a 3-2 edge for the year.
In 2019-20, the Saints (24-8) are 2-1 against LCSC (28-3) and most recently handed the Warriors a 68-57 loss Feb. 22 at the Activity Center behind Dane Warp’s 30 points on 5-for-6 shooting from 3.
“It’ll be the two best teams in our league going at it,” Warriors coach Austin Johnson said.
It’ll also be L-C’s final chance to win the FC title, since the Warriors will join the Cascade Conference next season. To get to the title game, LCSC beat Montana State-Northern by five on Saturday while Carroll edged Providence by four.
Asked what he thinks will be the difference in this meeting, Johnson pointed to rebounding (despite these teams having had 38 apiece the last time they met).
“It’s going to come down to, last time, we couldn’t keep them off the glass and we turned it over way too much,” Johnson said. “So we gotta take care of the basketball and keep them off the glass. And for the most part, the toughest team is going to win.
“I’ve been telling that to our team all year and 28 times, we’ve been the tougher team. And hopefully the 29th time can be on Monday.”
Perhaps the toughest Warrior is point guard Damek Mitchell, whose ability to score off the dribble and penetrate the lane has created numerous scoring opportunities for his teammates.
Case in point: Last game, Mitchell had nine assists without committing a turnover.
“Damek did an unbelievable job,” Johnson said. “Nine assists and zero turnovers playing 36 minutes? That’s why I think he’s the best player in our league.”
Forward Trystan Bradley, a Lewiston High School alum, looked like the best player on the court Saturday. Bradley went 5-for-8 from 3-point range and scored a career-high 27 points. Bradley leads the Warriors at 13.3 points per game, followed by Mitchell (13.1 ppg) and Travis Yenor (13.0 ppg).
