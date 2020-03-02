Warriors go old-school to cap series sweep

Winning baseball games by manufacturing runs is something of a bygone era. These days, it’s all about mash and bash.
So to see what the 19th-ranked Lewis-Clark State Warriors did Sunday clearly would have made purists of the game giddy with joy.
The Warriors nickeled and dimed the College of Idaho pitching staff at Harris Field by taking advantage of mistakes to pick up their fifth consecutive win, this one by an 11-3 count in which they managed just seven hits but took advantage of four errors and four wild pitches.
“Solid offensive teams score in a variety of ways,” coach Jake Taylor said. “We ran the bases fairly well today, read some balls that were in the dirt and we took advantage of some of their mistakes”
Jack Johnson again led the offense by going 3-for-5 with a double, three runs scored and two RBI. The Washington transfer has now hit safely in all 16 of the Warriors’ games to start the season, the second-longest such streak by an LCSC (11-5, 6-2 NAIA West) player.
No one else had more than one hit, but senior outfielder Dalton Harum had a three-run double in the fifth inning that busted the game wide open.
And it all was in support of junior right-handler Brooks Juhasz, who was making his first start in a Warriors uniform. Juhasz (1-0) faced just three hitters above the minimum in six innings of work. He allowed three hits and struck out five in throwing an efficient 60 pitches.
He said he just wanted to get out in front of hitters and get ground-ball outs with two pitches.
“I was getting ground balls with my cutter,” said Juhasz, who retired 11 in a row after allowing a one-out, first-inning single to Weston Miller. “I was able to throw it three or four times in a row and it was creating good things.”
Juhasz and College of Idaho starter Austin Van Horne (1-1) each were throwing heat early. In fact, the first four LCSC hitters struck out against Van Horne. Senior first baseman Brock Ephan stuck out to start the second, but he got aboard when Van Horne’s 2-2 pitch got away from Miller, the catcher. Former Lewiston High School standout Riley Way then walked. Both runners advanced on a sacrifice fly, and Ephan score on a Zach Needham ground out.
Johnson then started a two-out rally in the third with a single to center. After a walk to Aidan Nagle, both runners moved up on a wild pitch. Van Horne then unleashed another wild one, his second in two pitches, that scored Johnson for a 2-0 Warrior lead.
Then came the fifth. Johnson doubled to center with one down. An out later, Ephan singled him home. Way got aboard on a throw in the dirt, then Luke White, who saw his 13-game hitting streak come to an end, walked to load the bases.
At that point, it was becoming obvious Van Horne was gassed. He threw four consecutive balls to Needham to force in a run and his day was finished. Harum greeted reliever Jared Bowman with a shot down the left-field line that cleared the bases and put LCSC up 8–0.
“We had a lot of good at-bats with guys getting on through walks and putting the ball in play,” said Johnson, who now boasts a team-leading .400 batting average as well as team highs in runs scored (18) and RBI (18). “We always want to put the ball in play because that puts pressure on the defense.”
Johnson then homered in the sixth to put LCSC up 9–0. It was his fifth of the year, tying Ephan for the team lead.
The Yotes (6-19, 2-6) got all of their runs in the seventh on a two-out, bases-clearing double by Anthony Pannullo against reliever Cole Acosta. But the Warriors finished the scoring with two in their half on a one-out single by Jackson Fuller and a fielding error, one of two College of Idaho miscues in that inning.
This was a badly needed sweep for the Warriors, who needed some momentum after splitting last weekend’s four-game series against British Columbia. With Oregon Tech heading to town to continue a season-long 16-game homestand and the first regular-season coaches Top 25 poll set to be released Wednesday, Taylor knows this team can continue working to improve on things.
“It’s always nice to win ballgames, that’s for sure,” Taylor said. “There’s always stuff to work on offensively, on the mound, defensively, energy-wise. We enjoyed it obviously, but we’ll get right back at it tomorrow.”
COLLEGE OF IDAHO LEWIS-CLARK STATE
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Nolan ss 4 0 0 0 Davis ss 5 0 1 0
Hultberg rf 3 0 1 0 Johnson lf 5 3 3 2
Miller c 4 0 1 0 Nagle rf 4 0 0 0
Jensen pr 0 0 0 0 Ephan 1b 3 2 1 1
Clay lf 2 0 0 0 Way 2b 4 1 0 0
Mooney ph-lf 2 0 0 0 White dh 2 1 0 0
Vieira cf 2 0 0 0 Stout ph-dh 1 0 0 0
Rambur ph 1 0 0 0 Needhm 3b 3 1 0 2
Denison 2b 2 0 1 0 Harum cf 4 2 1 3
Leiblein 3b 2 1 1 0 Phillips rf 1 0 0 0
VanHrn p-dh 2 0 0 0 Sheward c 3 0 0 0
McGrath ph 1 1 0 0 Fuller c 1 0 1 1
Hopkins 2b 2 1 0 0 Light pr-cf 0 1 0 0
Dudley ph 1 0 0 0
Hansen ph 1 0 0 0
Pannullo 1b 3 0 1 3
Totals 32 3 5 3 Totals 36 11 7 9
College of Idaho 000 000 300— 3 5 4
Lewis-Clark State 011 061 20x—11 7 0
College of Idaho ip h r e bb so
Van Horne (L, 1-1) 4.2 3 7 3 6 9
Bowman 1.1 2 2 1 1 0
Tighe 1.0 2 2 1 0 0
Brewer 1.0 0 0 0 0 0
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Juhasz (W, 1-0) 6.0 3 0 0 0 5
Acosta 2.0 2 3 3 3 2
Tedrick 1.0 0 0 0 0 1
Attendance — 240.
