SUNDAY GAMES
La GRANDE, Ore. — Senior left fielder Jack Johnson doubled, homered and had six RBI on Sunday as the fifth-ranked Lewis-Clark State baseball team rolled to a 17-2 Cascade Conference victory against Eastern Oregon at Optimist Field.
“It was a really good ending to the regular season today,” coach Jake Taylor said. “We played solid all the way around and had production from our entire bench and bullpen.”
Junior shortstop Riley Way, a former Lewiston High School standout, was 3-for-5 with a double, three runs scored and two RBI for the Warriors (38-4, 30-2 Cascade), who concluded the regular season on a three-game winning streak and will host the three-team conference tournament starting Saturday at Harris Field. Senior first baseman Brock Ephan was 3-for-6 with a home run, three runs scored and two RBI. Sophomore outfielder Alex Light, who also played at Lewiston, had two doubles and scored three runs. Another player who graduated from Lewiston, sophomore Jaden Phillips, was 2-for-2 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI.
Dane Kelsey was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI to lead the Mountaineers (5-31, 5-27). Juan Guardado was 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Senior right-hander Tallon Thomason (7-0) allowed six hits, a walk and a run in the first four innings. He struck out four to pick up the win.
Nick Jennings (2-6) took the loss, allowing four hits, six walks and 12 runs, 10 earned, in 3 2/3 innings. He struck out three.
Ephan singled home a run with one out in the first to get things going for LCSC. He and senior third baseman Dillon Plew then scored as junior second baseman AJ Davis, a former Clarkston standout, got aboard on a throwing error by Jennings.
After Eastern Oregon tallied a run in its half of the first, the Warriors blew it out with a five-run second. Johnson scorched a ball to right-center for a three-run homer. After an out, Ephan doubled and former Lewiston standout Luke White, a junior, homered to center to put LCSC up 8-1.
The Warriors then put up five more runs in the fourth, all with two outs. Three consecutive walks loaded the bases, then junior catcher Zach Threlfall was hit by a pitch to force in a run. Way singled to left to plate another, then Johnson followed by clearing the bases with a double to left-center for a 13-1 cushion.
LEWIS-CLARK ST. EASTERN OREGON
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Way ss 5 3 3 2 Mandrbch 2b 4 0 1 0
Johnson lf 6 1 2 6 Hamilton 2b 1 0 0 0
Plew 3b 5 1 1 0 Dyer ss 3 2 1 0
Ephan 1b 6 3 3 2 Kelsey lf 4 0 3 1
White dh 3 1 1 2 Guardado 1b 4 0 2 1
Stout dh 2 0 0 0 Marks c 4 0 0 0
Linscott cf 3 1 0 0 Frederick pr 0 0 0 0
Davis 2b 3 1 0 0 Powell dh 3 0 0 0
Needham 2b 2 0 0 0 Beckman dh 2 0 0 0
Harum rf 2 1 0 0 Roa 3b 2 0 1 0
Phillips rf 2 2 2 1 D. Gonzlz ph 1 0 0 0
Threlfall c 2 0 1 1 Watterson rf 3 0 1 0
Light cf 2 3 2 0 Chambrln ph 1 0 0 0
Fuller c 2 0 1 1 Loftus cf 3 0 0 0
J. Gonzalez ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 45 17 16 15 Totals 36 2 9 2
Lewis-Clark St. 350 511 002—17 16 0
Eastern Oregon 100 000 001—2 9 2
Lewis-Clark St. ip h r er bb so
Thomason (W, 7-0) 4 6 1 1 1 4
Gregory 1 0 0 0 2 3
Driver 1 1 0 0 1 2
Ball 0.2 0 0 0 0 1
Spagnuolo 0.1 0 0 0 0 0
Bogacz 1 0 0 0 0 1
Parker 1 2 1 1 1 2
Eastern Oregon ip h r er bb so
Jennings (L, 2-5) 3.2 4 12 10 6 3
Brown 4.1 9 3 3 1 5
Knudtson 1 3 2 2 0 0
WSU 11, Oregon 6
PULLMAN — Senior outfielder Collin Montez went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI as Washington State continued its offensive onslaught in a Pac-12 victory against No. 8 Oregon at Bailey-Brayton Field.
The Cougars (21-17, 9-12 Pac-12) took two of three from the Ducks (27-11, 11-7), who entered the weekend second in the conference.
Oregon 200 020 200—6 12 2
WSU 013 502 00x—11 16 1
Brett Walker, Nico Tellache (4), Isaac Ayon (4), Andrew Mosiello (6) and Jack Scanlon, Sam Olsson (7); Dakota Hawkins, Grant Taylor (3), Caden Kaelber (7), Michael Newstrom (7), Connor Barison (7), Will Sierra (9) and Jake Meyer.
W—Taylor. L—Walker.
Oregon hits — Anthony Hall 2 (2B), Sam Novitske 2 (2B), Aaron Zavala 2, Josh Kasevich 2, Kenyon Yovan, Gabe Matthews, Jack Scanlon, Tyler Ganus.
WSU hits — Collin Montez 3 (2B, HR), Jake Meyer 3, Tristan Peterson 2 (HR), Kyle Manzardo 2 (2B), Justin Van De Brake 2 (2B), Nate Swarts 2 (2B), Kodie Kolden, Kyle Russell.