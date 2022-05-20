Lewis-Clark State shortstop Riley Way fielded the ball cleanly and slung it to second baseman A.J. Davis, who fired to Luke White at first base for a classic 6-4-3 double play.
With that, the fifth-ranked Warriors’ gloves and hats flew into the air as they celebrated a 6-3 victory against British Columbia in an NAIA Opening Round championship game Thursday at Harris Field.
With the win, LCSC (54-5) advances to its 23rd consecutive NAIA World Series, but its first since 1999 it had to qualify for. This season marks the first in more than two decades the Warriors didn’t receive an automatic berth to the tournament here.
They got there anyway and earned a trophy in the process.
“It’s an amazing feeling to prove to a bunch of people that we belong there,” said senior Zach Threlfall, who hit a solo home run in the win. “This group of guys and these coaches, I wouldn’t want to do it with anybody else.”
Sam Linscott hammered a two-run double in the third inning then a go-ahead, two-run home run in the fifth, and the top-seeded Warriors overcame the upset-minded and fourth-seeded Thunderbirds (33-26) for the eighth time in nine tries this season.
“Super excited, super proud of everybody in our program,” LCSC coach Jake Taylor said. “These guys put in an incredible amount of time, effort, commitment — it came to fruition today.”
UBC forced the winner-take-all game by beating LCSC 7-4 on Wednesday, and the Cascade Conference foes’ hot hitting from the night before carried over into the first inning.
Leadoff man Mike Fitzsimmons got things started with a single up the middle. Noah Or followed with a walk and Brandon Hupe was hit by a pitch to load the bases with one out. A Nathan Shute walk force in a run and Brett Corbeth punched a two-run single down the right-field line for a 3-0 Thunderbirds’ advantage.
But LCSC didn’t panic.
“A lot of ballgame left,” Taylor said.
LCSC got on the scoreboard in the third courtesy of Linscott’s line-drive double up the middle that scored Way, a Lewiston product, and Davis, a Clarkston grad.
The Warriors tied the game at 3 an inning later, when junior Pu’ukani De Sa pulled a single through the right side despite a UBC defensive shift to score sophomore Nick Seamons.
LCSC took the lead for the first time in the fifth after senior outfielder Aidan Nagle got on base with a liner to left-center and Linscott powered a two-run blast over the left-field wall for a 5-3 lead.
Linscott, a senior center fielder, went 2-of-4 with one run and four RBI to lead the Warriors. Way went 2-of-5 and added a run.
“He’s a special player, been special all year,” Taylor said of Linscott. “He’s been putting up good numbers, he’s been consistent. He’s a special guy and it was great to see him shine today in a big moment like this.”
Taylor praised all four of his pitchers: freshman starter Drake Borschowa, who settled in after the first; junior Eli Shubert, who “was lights out out of the pen,” and “our two big guns,” Dawson Day and Trent Sellers, who made rare appearances out of the bullpen to close out the game.
Day earned the win to improve to 10-0 on the season, but the senior left-hander had to get out of a jam in the bottom of the seventh with LCSC still leading 5-3.
UBC loaded the bases with two outs and had the hard-hitting Hupe at the plate with a full count.
That’s when Day zipped a fastball past the swinging slugger for out No. 3 to a chorus of cheers. Catcher Justin Mazzone slapped his helmet emphatically after his pitcher’s clutch strikeout.
“I’m just thinking I’m throwing a heater and I’m going to throw it as hard as I can and hopefully it ends up over the plate,” Day said, “and it did and got a swing and got out of it.”
Threlfall’s solo home run added some cushion in the eighth and UBC couldn’t get on the scoreboard after its fast start. Or went 3-of-3 to lead the T-birds.
“Every win this time of year is a great win. Today validated what this program is all about and how it’s been for decades,” Taylor said. “So super proud of it, we’ll enjoy it for a couple days and then get right back to work.”
LCSC BRITISH COLUMBIA
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Way ss 5 1 2 0 Ftzsmmns ss 4 1 1 0
Nagle rf 5 1 1 0 Or c 3 0 3 0
Linscott cf 4 1 2 4 Rose cr 0 1 0 0
White 1b 4 0 1 0 Penner 1b 3 0 0 0
Mazzone c 3 0 0 0 Hupe cf 3 1 0 0
Threlfall dh 4 1 1 1 Shute lf 3 0 1 1
Seamons lf 4 1 1 0 Lenihan dh 4 0 0 0
Davis 2b 2 1 0 0 Corbeth rf 4 0 1 2
Updegrve dh 1 0 0 0 Weger 3b 4 0 0 0
Sa 3b 4 0 1 1 Sanderson 2b 4 0 1 0
Stout 3b 0 0 0 0
Totals 36 6 9 6 Totals 32 3 7 3
Lewis-Clark State 002 120 010—6 9 1
British Columbia 300 000 000—3 7 0
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Borschowa 4 4 3 3 2 2
Shubert 2 1 0 0 0 1
Day (W, 10-0) 2 1 0 0 1 3
Sellers (S, 2) 1 1 0 0 0 0
British Columbia ip h r er bb so
Heppner 3.2 4 3 3 1 2
Woods (L, 5-1) 1.1 3 2 2 0 2
Beitel 3 1 1 1 0 1
Domingo 1 1 0 0 0 0
Attendance — 365.
