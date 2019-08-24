ASHLAND, Ore. — The Lewis-Clark State volleyball team fell in a pair of tough matches with NAIA top-20 opponents Friday at the Raider Invitational at Southern Oregon University.
The Warriors opened their day against No. 20 Jamestown, to which they fell in five sets by scores of 25-21, 25-27, 19-25, 25-15, 15-9. No. 18 Vanguard then bested Lewis-Clark 25-19, 17-25, 25-18, 25-17.
L-C’s Brooke Kaawa notched a double-double in the first match with 16 kills and 14 digs. Tori Edwards led the L-C offense with 29 kills on the day, while Jess Ruffing dealt 52 assists.
The Warriors (2-2) wrap up play in the tournament today, facing Oregon Tech at 10 a.m. and No. 6 Southern Oregon at 2 p.m.