WHITEFISH, Mont. — Three members of the Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team earned top awards as the Frontier Conference released its league honors Wednesday.
The seventh-ranked Warriors (29-3), who earned the league’s automatic bid into the NAIA tournament, will find out who they play in the first round of the national event at 5 p.m. today. The event will be livestreamed on the organization’s Facebook page at facebook.com/PlayNAIA.
Junior guard Damek Mitchell was named co-Defender of the Year, along with nabbing a first-team selection. Junior forward and former Clarkston High School player Jake Albright was picked as the conference’s Sixth Man of the Year. Austin Johnson was selected os the FC’s Coach of the Year.
In his second season leading LCSC, Johnson led the team to a 27-3 regular-season finish, the best in program history.
“The Frontier Conference has great and experienced coaches, so to get this award is pretty humbling,” Johnson said. “Ultimately it’s a sign that I am part of special team.”
Mitchell already has set the program mark for most assists in a career with a season of eligibility remaining. He has 484 in his career and 216 this season, which also is a single-season high at the school. He has 1,034 career points, and leads the Warriors this season at 6.9 assists and 1.2 steals per game. Mitchell ranks fourth in NAIA Division I in total assists and assists per game, and is fifth in 3-point field goal percentage.
Albright is averaging 8.9 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, tallying three double doubles on the season.
Also, junior forwards Travis Yenor and Trystan Bradley, a former Lewiston High School player, were named to the league’s second team. Senior guard Joshiah Westbrook was an honorable mention selection.
Sophomore guard Jaxon Hughes was selected as the team’s Champion of Character.
Allen named All-Big Sky
FARMINGTON, Utah — Idaho senior men’s basketball Trevon Allen was named second-team All-Big Sky, it was announced by the conference.
Allen was second in the Big Sky and seventh nationally in averaging 21.1 points per game. He tallied four games of 30 or more points and 17 games of 20 or more points as the Clarkston High School graduate scored in double figures in 26 of the Vandals’ 31 games this season. Allen is eighth in school history on the career points list (1,360), becoming the 17th player in team history to notch 1,000 or more points.
Idaho (8-23) will take on Southern Utah in the first round of the conference tournament at approximately 11 a.m. Pacific today at CenturyLink Arena in Boise.
BASEBALLGonzaga 15, Washington State 3
PULLMAN — Stephen Lund went 4-for-6, including two doubles that drove in three runs in a nine-run third inning, as the Bulldogs put an end to the Cougars’ four-game winning streak in a nonconference game at Bailey-Brayton Field.
Lund doubled three times overall and finished with six RBI for Gonzaga (6-10), which also got three hits, including a double and a triple, from Ernie Yake. Ryan Sullivan and Anthony Garrett also had two hits apiece.
Collin Montez tied a career high with three hits for Washington State (9-7). Kyle Manzardo, who won the Pac-12’s player of the week honor earlier in the day, continued his roll with a home run among his two hits.
Reagan Haas (1-0) picked up the win in relief for the Bulldogs. He allowed four hits, a walk and a run in three innings, striking out two.
Brody Barnum (0-1) absorbed the loss in relief for the Cougars. He was tagged for four hits, a walk and five runs in 1 innings. Barnum struck out two.
Washington State begins Pac-12 play this weekend with a four-game home series against California. The first game is at 3:05 p.m. Friday.
Gonzaga 109 032 000—15 15 2
WSU 101 010 000—3 12 0
Knueppel, Haas (4), Rutherford (7), Kempner (9) and Lund; White, Barnum (2), Barlson (3), Rosenkrantz (3), West (5), Taylor (7), Ross (9) and Meyer, Lasch (8). W—Haas (1-0). L—Barnum (0-1).
Gonzaga hits — Lund 4 (3 2B), Yake 3 (2B, 3B), Sullivan 2, Garrett 2 (2B), Barrerea, Machtolf, Andrews, Bristyan.
WSU hits — Montez 3, Manzardo 2 (HR), Kolden (3B), Hill (2B), Swarts, Smith, Van De Brake, Meyer, Flynn.