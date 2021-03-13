Rust normally plays a substantial factor for teams after a three-week break from competition.
That was not the case Friday, when the Lewis-Clark State College women’s basketball team skated away in the second half with a 73-44 victory against William Jessup University at the Activity Center in an NAIA Opening Round tournament game.
With the win, the No. 22 Warriors advanced in their three-team pod and play at 5 p.m. today against No. 6 Carroll College for a spot in the 16-team national tournament, which will run March 18-23 at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux Falls, Iowa.
LCSC is one of eight host sites for the Opening Round.
The Warriors (13-5) went into halftime nursing a 25-22 advantage against a William Jessup team that had fought hard to keep the game within reach.
But the Warriors showcased their potential on both sides of the court, outscoring William Jessup 30-12 in the third period.
“I thought we started out well in the first half,” longtime LCSC coach Brian Orr said. “They started putting a press on us in that second quarter. That changed the momentum and disrupted our rhythm. We fixed those things in the second half, and our fast-break game really exploded onto the scene.”
Senior point guard Peyton Souvenir was instrumental as a floor general and notched 12 points with eight assists, registering just two turnovers.
Souvenir routinely caught defenders from William Jessup (10-9) lacking on the perimeter as she threw pinpoint passes to teammates for open layins. Senior forwards Abbie Johnson and Kiara Burlage were her primary targets.
Burlage finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Johnson went 7-of-10 from the field en route to 16 points and five boards.
“We went into halftime knowing what we needed to fix,” Souvenir said. “When we came out it was our defense and rebounding that created our offense. We felt like we were a faster team than them, so we tried to keep running and wear them out.”
LCSC started rolling offensively at the eight-minute mark of the third, when Souvenir threaded a pass to junior guard Abby Farmer (eight points, five assists) on the wing for a 3-pointer. That put the Warriors up 31-27 and sparked a 21-2 run as they took a 49-29 lead and coasted the rest of the way.
Lewis-Clark State kept William Jessup’s 6-foot-3 senior post, Miranda Zaragoza, in check. She finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds but was corralled inside the Warriors’ 2-3 zone for most of the game.
“We wanted to make her work for everything,” Orr said. “Limit her touches and make sure we doubled the ball and clamp down when we could. Our girls did that well and we controlled the boards better in the second half.”
The NAIA is allowing 400 fans per game, so LCSC’s players were able to feed off the crowd’s energy for the first time all season.
“It was crazy in the best of ways,” Souvenir said. “It felt like first-game jitters. Just having that support (back) was awesome. And tomorrow I think will be even more intense and exciting. That’s what makes basketball even more fun, when you have the fans on your back.”
WILLIAM JESSUP (10-9)
Lepolo 4-12 3-3 11, Zaragoza 5-7 0-2 10, Stirton 2-9 0-0 6, Campana 2-5 0-0 4, Caughey 0-1 0-0 0, Watson 2-8 1-2 5, Sande 1-6 0-0 3, Purify 1-7 1-2 3, Jankulovski 1-6 0-0 2, Winter 0-7 0-2 0, Bowman 0-0 0-0 0, Pedretti 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-69 5-11 44.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (13-5)
Burlage 4-8 5-6 14, Johnson 7-10 0-0 16, Farmer 3-6 0-0 8, Souvenir 4-10 2-2 12, Edmiston 2-6 1-1 5, Muehlhausen 1-1 1-2 3, Weaver 0-0 0-0 0, Sykora 1-3 0-0 2, Sellmann 1-3 2-2 4, Schroeder 0-1 0-0 0, Holm 2-3 1-1 6, Broyles 1-2 1-1 3. Totals 26-53 13-15 73.
William Jessup 11 11 12 10—44
Lewis-Clark State 17 8 30 18—73
3-point goals — William Jessup 3-21 (Stirton 2-8, Sande 1-2, Winter 0-1, Caughey 0-1, Purify 0-1, Campana 0-2, Watson 0-2, Lepolo 0-4. Lewis-Clark State 8-25 (Johnson 2-2, Souvenir 2-5, Farmer 2-5, Holm 1-1, Burlage 1-5, Broyles 0-1, Sykora 0-1, Schroeder 0-1, Edmiston 0-4). Rebounds — William Jessup 37 (Zaragoza 10), Lewis-Clark State 44 (Burlage 12). Assists: William Jessup 7 (Lepolo-Stirton 2), Lewis-Clark State 21 (Souvenir 8). Total fouls: William Jessup 18, Lewis-Clark State 7.
