COLLEGE PLACE, Wa. — The Warriors snapped a six-game losing streak with a straight set win, 25-14, 25-11, 25-19, versus winless Walla Walla in a Cascade Conference volleyball game on Tuesday.
After losing the opening point, Lewis-Clark State (12-12, 7-9) scored the next nine to jump out to an early lead and never looked back.
Freshman, Grecia Ung Enriquez led the Warriors with nine kills, Jada Whyms added six.
Hannah Martinez had 15 assists and Kenzie Dean had 14 digs.
LCSC combined for 10 aces and had 38 kills in the match compared to just 14 for Walla Walla.
The Warriors will attempt to build on the victory when they travel to face Evergreen State on Friday. Evergreen State currently sits one game ahead of LCSC for that sixth and final postseason spot.