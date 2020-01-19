Warriors complete second-largest rally in school history

They trailed at one juncture 20-0, and by four with 12 seconds left.
But the Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team took down Frontier Conference foe Providence of Great Falls, Mont., Saturday at the Activity Center, 61-60, to complete the second-largest comeback in school history.
With L-C down two with 4.8 seconds left, guard Abby Farmer scored a layin while drawing a foul and tacked on a free throw to complete what proved the game-winning three-point play. A 3 by the Argos (11-7, 2-4) at the buzzer missed as the No. 25 Warriors (11-5, 3-3) held on.
“The fact that we overcame that, I think that says a lot about who they are as people and as a team,” Warriors coach Brian Orr said.
The Warriors, who had trailed by four with 16.6 seconds remaining, pulled within a basket four seconds later when Hannah Burland hit two bonus free throws. Those came courtesy of a disqualifying foul by the Argos’ leading scorer, Parker Esary, who had been trying to prevent the Warriors from inbounding the ball.
The Warriors caught another break when, forced to foul with 9.9 seconds left, they put the Argos’ Emilee Maldonado at the line, where she missed both free throws of a double bonus.
That set up Farmer’s game-winner, with Orr giving his team one proscription in a timeout with 8.7 seconds left.
“One of the things I wanted to do, number one, we wanted to avoid the turnover, get the ball in safe,” Orr said.
The Warriors did that, inbounding the ball from the sideline to Farmer atop the 3-point arc. L-C ran a high-ball screen, with forward Abbie Johnson setting her pick well outside the lane. Farmer zoomed down the right side of the lane and drew a foul around the right block as she released the ball.
“We have a hard time guarding that play in practice,” Orr said. “When we put (Farmer) up on the ball and set a screen for her, it was an easy call — get her the ball inbounds, let her run that high-ball screen and she was just determined to get there.”
Asked if Farmer knew her tying layin was good the moment it left her hand, she replied, “Yeah. There was no other option.”
Certainly not after all the Warriors had endured to reach that point. Despite the hosts scoring their first points of the game on a baseline jumper by Kiara Burlage with 3:18 left in the first quarter, they finished the first half on a 14-0 run and took their first lead on a 3-pointer by Farmer atop the arc with 2:50 left for a 41-40 advantage.
“We got stops, came out of that little hole we dug ourselves,” Johnson said.
Little hole?
According to LCSC statistician Denny Grubb, the Warriors’ only comeback from a deeper hole came in 2002, in a rally from 21 down against NCAA Division III Whitworth. The Warriors won that game 70-64.
The win was L-C’s second straight following a three-game skid and kept the Warriors in the thick of the conference race, tied for third with three other teams.
“We would’ve liked to have made a couple free throws there at the end to ice them,” Providence coach Bill Himmelberg said, “but we didn’t, and it’s just the way it goes.
“I’m still proud of my kids and how hard they played.”
CORRECTION — Burlage notched a key block late in her team’s win Thursday against Montana State University-Northern. Another name appeared due to incorrect information provided to the Tribune.
PROVIDENCE (11-5, 2-4)
Esary 9-13 2-4 20, B. Cartwright 7-15 3-4 18, Maldonado 3-12 0-2 9, K. Cartwright 2-8 2-3 9, Randich 2-9 0-0 6, Pimperton 0-3 0-0 0, Hazard 0-6 0-0 0, Harn 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-67 7-13 60.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (11-5, 3-3)
Burlage 5-12 7-7 17, Nielson 4-13 0-0 10, Edmiston 3-8 2-2 9, Johnson 0-1 3-4 3, Souvenir 0-4 2-2 2, Farmer 3-4 3-3 10, Burland 3-8 0-0 8, Muhelhausen 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 18-52 19-20 61.
Providence 29 5 13 13—60
LCSC 12 20 17 12—61
3-point goals — Providence 7-35 (Maldonado 3-9, Randich 2-8, B. Cartwright 1-3, K. Cartwright 1-6, Harn 0-1, Pimperton 0-3, Hazard 0-5), Lewis-Clark State 6-24 (Burland 2-6, Nielson 2-9, Farmer 1-2, Edmiston 1-4, Burlage 0-1, Souvenir 0-2). Fouled out — Esary. Rebounds — Providence 45 (Esary 15), Lewis-Clark State 35 (Burlage 8). Assists — Providence 17 (Maldonado 6), Lewis-Clark State 12 (Farmer 5). Total fouls — Providence 19, Lewis-Clark State 14. A — N/A.
