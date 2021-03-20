Warriors blast Yotes, post most lopsided win of season

CALDWELL, Idaho — Eight Lewis-Clark State baseball players had multiple hits as the ninth-ranked Warriors blasted the College of Idaho 21-2 in Cascade Conference play Friday at Wolfe Field.
The 19-run margin of victory was the Warriors’ largest of the season. LCSC’s 21 runs and 22 hits also marked season highs.
“This is how we hit down south early in the year,” Warriors coach Jake Taylor said of LCSC’s road trip to California and Arizona to start the season, in which it averaged about 10 runs and 13 hits per game. “We’ve seen a lot of it in practice and this team is capable of doing that. It’s good that we got back on track today.”
Outfielder Aidan Nagle went 3-for-4 with a home run for LCSC (15-2, 8-1 Cascade). Catcher Matt James and designated hitter Luke White, a former Lewiston High School standout, also added homers as the Warriors totaled eight extra-base hits.
Infielder Dillon Plew walked three times, White drove in five runs, and Nagle and designated hitter Zach Threlfall had three RBI apiece.
LCSC put the game away early with a 10-run third. White had a grand slam in the inning.
The Yotes (13-15, 5-8) used 10 pitchers, and nine of them allowed hits. Ten pitchers ties an LCSC program record for most used in a game against the Warriors.
“I thought we used the whole field well,” Taylor said. “I thought we battled with two strikes early in the game. In the third inning, when it got away from them, we did some damage with two strikes and two outs, and we were able to square the ball with power to all fields. It was a good day.”
On the mound, right-hander Tallon Thomason (4-0) allowed three hits, a walk and an unearned run in five innings. He struck out five. The UNLV transfer retired 12 of the final 13 batters he faced.
“Tallon has been sharp all year,” Taylor said.
The Warriors and Yotes meet again at 11 a.m. today for a doubleheader at the same site.
LCSC C of I
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Way ss 3 2 1 0 Vieira 2b 3 1 0 0
Needham ss 3 2 1 0 Hopkins 2b 2 0 0 1
Davis 2b 3 1 2 2 Hultberg rf 2 0 0 0
Phillips ph/lf 3 0 0 0 Mooney ph 1 0 0 0
Plew 3b/2b 4 3 1 2 V Horne ss 3 0 0 0
Johnson lf 4 2 1 1 Hansen ss 2 0 0 0
Ephan 1b 3 2 2 1 Clay cf 3 0 1 1
Stout ph/1b 3 1 1 2 Rambur cf 1 0 0 0
White dh 3 2 2 5 Miller dh 2 0 0 0
Threlfall dh 2 0 2 3 Pannullo ph 1 0 0 0
Linscott cf 4 1 2 0 Leaf lf 2 0 0 0
James c 4 1 2 1 Summrs ph 0 1 0 0
Light pr/ph 3 1 0 0 Nolan 3b 3 0 2 0
Fuller ph/c 2 0 0 0 Denison 3b 1 0 0 0
Nagle rf 4 2 3 3 Dudley 1b 2 0 0 0
Sellers ph/rf 2 1 2 1 Ochsner ph 1 0 1 0
Danner c 2 0 0 0
Lehnertz pr 0 0 0 0
Totals 50 21 22 21 Totals 31 2 4 2
LCSC 00(10) 205 301—21 22 0
College of Idaho 100 000 001—2 4 1
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Thomason (W, 4-0) 5 3 1 0 1 5
Gregory 1 0 0 0 2 3
Breding (S, 1) 3 1 1 1 3 3
College of Idaho ip h r er bb so
Wood (L, 1-3) 2.1 2 6 6 2 3
Durski 0.1 3 3 3 0 0
Brewer 1 6 3 3 0 1
McPeak 1.1 2 0 0 1 1
Boily 0.1 2 4 4 1 1
Stewart 0 1 1 0 1 0
Trueblood 0.2 0 0 0 0 2
Hankard 1 3 3 3 0 1
Bowman 1 1 0 0 1 1
Kirkpatrick 1 2 1 1 1 0
Attendance — 150.