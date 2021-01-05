CALDWELL, Idaho — Their coach called it a “grind-it-out” win, but their stats showed no signs of strain.
Trystan Bradley scored 27 points and converted 4 of 7 long-range shots Monday as the undefeated Lewis-Clark State Warriors beat William Jessup of northern California 85-71 in a nonconference men’s basketball game at the Albertson Center in Caldwell.
Hodges Bailey added 20 points with a 5-for-8 showing from the 3-point arc and Damek Mitchell racked up 19 points, 13 rebounds and six assists as the northern Warriors improved to 7-0. William Jessup, a fellow NAIA school from a different conference, also goes by Warriors.
Lewis-Clark State, which was named Team of the Week in the Cascade Conference on Sunday, wavered late in the first half and led only 45-42 at intermission before dominating the second half 40-29.
“Today was another grind-it-out win for our guys,” L-C coach Austin Johnson said. “Jessup is a very talented team and was a handful to defend. I thought we responded really well in the second half down the stretch defensively and that’s a credit to our seniors.”
Hard to complain about the team’s 54-percent shooting, including a 12-for-21 ratio from 3-point range. Bradley shot 10-for-16.
“Hodges had it going early and Trystan hit some big shots late with his teammates finding him for open looks,” Johnson said. “It was a total team win and that’s what it will take for us to be successful moving forward.”
Khalil Stevenson doled out five assists for the Lewiston school.
Myles Corey scored 27 points with six 3-pointers for Jessup (1-2), which was playing its third game in four days at Caldwell.
“We knew they were the best shooting team that we had faced yet this year,” Jessup coach Lance Von Vogt said of L-C. “They did a great job of getting guys open looks, and I think we didn’t do as good of a job as we’ve done in the past covering the shooters.”
WILLIAM JESSUP (1-2)
My. Corey 8-18 5-5 27, Storey-Way 6-12 2-2 15, Ma. Corey 5-14 1-1 11, DeJoseph 1-4 1-2 3, Garrison 1-2 0-0 2, Kinnebrew 5-11 0-0 13, Hansen 0-0 0-2 0, Adams 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-63 9-12 71.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (7-0)
Bradley 10-16 3-4 27, Bailey 6-11 3-3 20, Mitchell 7-13 2-3 19, Albright 4-8 1-2 9, Stevenson 1-3 0-1 2, Fromm 2-4 0-2 4, Courtney 2-4 0-0 4, Bennion 0-0 0-0 0, Newsom 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-59 9-15 85.
Halftime — Lewis-Clark State 45-42. 3-point goals — Jessup 10-31 (My. Corey 6-11, Storey-Way 1-5, Ma. Corey 105, DeJoseph 0-2, Kinnebrew 3-7, Adams 0-1), Lewis-Clark State 12-21 (Bradley 4-7, Bailey 5-8, Mitchell 3-4, Albright 0-1, Fromm 0-1). Fouled out — Garrison, Kinnebrew. Rebounds — Jessup 30 (Storey-Way 7), Lewis-Clark State 39 (Mitchell 13). Assists — Jessup 11 (Ma. Corey 5), Lewis-Clark State 18 (Mitchell 6). Total fouls — Jessup 16, Lewis-Clark State 15.