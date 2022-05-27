Webber International is entering the Avista NAIA World Series hoping to do what it’s done all season: defy expectations.
In his third season as coach, Collin Martin led the Babson Park, Fla., Warriors to heights they haven’t reached in the history of the program — leading the team to its first appearance in the Series.
Martin comes from of a family with major league managerial experience, as the stepson of Charlie Manuel, former manager of the Philadelphia Phillies and Cleveland Indians (now Guardians).
Webber was one game away from earning a berth in the 2019 Series. Early this season, a berth looked like it might slip away again.
“Like most teams, we dealt with a rough stretch,” Martin said. “I believe we lost eight out of 10 (games) at one point. Our season, which was off to a great start, was hanging in the balance. These guys did a great job of collecting themselves, refocused, found a way to scratch a few must-win games out — and a way to come together to play some of our best baseball down the stretch.”
Part of the reason for Webber maintaining Series hopes was its stellar home record. The Warriors had one of the best home winning percentages in the Sun Conference at 28-8 with quality wins against ranked opponents.
The Warriors swept a three-game series against Faulkner (Ala.) (37-15), their first-round opponent at 3 p.m. today. Webber also won three out of five games against Warner (Fla.), which was No. 15 when Webber faced the team April 14.
All of this helped the Warriors earn a berth in the Opening Round. In the Miami Gardens (Fla.) bracket, Webber beat No. 18 McPherson 13-6. The Warriors then took two out of three games against No. 8 St. Thomas, 5-4 in 11 innings and 17-6 in a May 19 winner-take-all game, to advance here.
Webber had taken two out of three games against St. Thomas during the regular season, as well.
The key to victory for the Warriors will be their offense. Senior outfiedler Kenny Rodriguez statistically is the most impressive batter for Webber. He led the team with 70 runs, 16 homers, 16 doubles, 72 RBI and an on-base percentage of .489. Rodriguez batted .372 with 218 at-bats, second-most on the team.
Rodriguez leads in most hitting categories, but the bats for the Warriors are consistent across the board and are a team strength. For players with more than 100 at-bats, the lowest batting average is .279. For players with more than 150 plate appearances, the lowest is .295. This team gets hits, and opposing pitchers know it. Opposing pitchers had a 7.25 ERA against the Warriors.
Keeping the pressure on will be important for Webber throughout the series. The pitching staff is front-loaded, and a scenario where they have to dig deep into the rotation could end up being their undoing.
The Warriors had a 4.66 ERA, which ranks ninth among teams here this week.
Despite this, the Warriors have quality starting pitchers. Right-hander Dawson Young has made 26 appearances and held opposing batters to a .191 batting average.
