Warriors a big part of Zanon’s baseball growth

This is the fourth in a series of profiles on former Lewis-Clark State baseball players in the minor leagues.
Outfielder Jacob Zanon only spent a season playing with the Lewis-Clark State baseball program before the New York Mets offered him a deal too good to pass up.
Still, the team shines in the mind of the 2016 15th round draft pick and Avista NAIA World Series champion, who resides in Lewiston in the offseason and even has a tattoo to commemorate his accomplishments there.
“There’s a reason I have ‘18’ tattooed on my arm,” said Zanon, the Series MVP in 2016, when the Warriors won their 18th title. Four years later, Zanon is on a Double-A roster with the Binghamton (N.Y.) Rumble Ponies. “... It ended up being one of the best years of my life. I know I was only there for one season, but it’s a part of me now; it’s given me that mentality. I’m still close with a lot of the guys, and everything (coaches Jeremiah) Robbins, (Allen) Balmer and Billy (Silvestri) put us through was worth it, and I can’t thank them enough.
“Part of me really wanted to stay and get another ring.”
Zanon — who’s from Beaverton, Ore. — developed a fondness for the valley as a youth, when he and his athletics-minded family would visit in the springtime, taking boat rides down the Salmon River and closing their nights at Harris Field.
“I just thought it was the coolest thing, to see them running around in the same uniforms, just a blue-collar team,” said Zanon, whose stepfather, Justin Anderson, is from the area. “So I did some research and fell in love with it.”
After two years at Shoreline Community College (Wash.), Zanon’s top choice was L-C. Here, he batted .393 in 56 games, with 56 RBI, 27 stolen bases and 14 homers. In the World Series, he ended the deciding game of the tournament by throwing out a runner at third base to end a rally.
In the past four offseasons, Zanon has worked with the city of Lewiston’s parks and recreation department. He and his fiance, Kellie Lundin, met at the school. They share an apartment with former Warrior Micah Brown and his wife, Katie — Kellie’s sister.
While the sports world awaits direction amid concerns with the spread of the coronavirus, Zanon is staying fit. Current LCSC player Jackson Fuller has a garage gym he’s been able to use.
Zanon knows he must be ready to again prove himself in the midst of this gradual climb up the ladder.
“The moment you get called up is pretty special; that’s the whole goal,” he said. “When you’re that much closer, it’s the best thing that can happen.”
Zanon has played for five teams since his debut with the Single-A short season Brooklyn Cyclones in 2016. He grinded his way to High Single-A St. Lucie (Fla.) after a short stay with Brooklyn and 50 games at Low Single-A Columbia (S.C.) in 2017. He spent the majority of 2018 with the St. Lucie Mets, then started 2019 with that team before being designated to Binghamton in August for the final dozen games — he’d been there a month before for a spell of injury-relief duty.
“My No. 1 tool is probably my speed, and anyone that knows about baseball, knows killing it on the bases will do nothing but help you,” he said. “They valued that, and I’ve come a long way with hitting since being drafted.”
In 291 minor-league games (and 1,050 at-bats), Zanon is batting .227 with 101 RBI, 10 home runs, 48 doubles and 82 stolen bases. In 97 outings at St. Lucie last year, Zanon had seven of his homers and almost half his RBI — proof of his offensive development.
“The biggest part of pro ball in general is the discipline and purpose,” Zanon said. “It’s being mentally tough to go through the season and not complain, or roll over. Understand the pain is not gonna last forever.
“Relax, breathe, and trust my mechanics.”
If the season had happened, Zanon’s spring-training showings probably would’ve been enough to retain his spot in Binghamton. His priority is to boost his average at the plate. His dexterity in the outfield and swiftness on the base paths remain bright spots, as they were at LCSC.
“If you can hit, they’ll keep you around,” he said. “They already know about my defensive abilities.”
Living on the East Coast and playing in humidity has been an adjustment, like the consistent heat Zanon is seeing from fellow hungry minor-leaguers.
But within the toil, he’s experienced a few thrilling baseball environments — like at Columbia, which boasts the Single-A Ballpark of the Decade, according to Ballpark Digest — and he’s had the chance to pick the brains of major-league veterans like the now-retired David Wright of the Mets and Philadelphia’s Jay Bruce at spring training to augment his plate approach and lifestyle choices. Former Fireflies teammate and college quarterback Tim Tebow also has been a boon in that regard.
“It’s not a lot, but just talking to big-leaguers about their approach and how they go about their days, that’s been a good experience,” he said.
And Zanon doesn’t shy from talking up his LCSC-tuned mindset, which he said is crucial in his push to get to the big leagues. It’s one reason he’s still around.
“(L-C) absolutely comes into play; I’ve never done something as physically and mentally tough in my life as that season,” he said. “But it paid off in the end, and I’m gonna carry that mentality.”
