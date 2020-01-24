Kiara Burlage notched a double-double and the Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team beat Montana Western Thursday at the Activity Center to push the Warriors’ winning streak to three games. L-C won 61-40.
Burlage scored 20 points while adding 11 rebounds and the No. 25 Warriors (12-5, 4-3) took down the No. 22 Bulldogs to move into a tie for second in the league race despite having started conference 1-3.
The visitors (11-7, 4-3) from Dillon, Mont., pulled within a shot of L-C early in the second half before the Warriors went on a 10-0 run, capped by a 3-pointer by Jamie Nielson. Nielson finished with 12 points and the Warriors also got scores during that stretch from Abbie Johnson and Jansen Edmiston.
“I thought first of all, the ball movement changed,” Warriors coach Brian Orr said when asked what spurred his team’s run, which had started with a 3 from Hannah Burland.
“It was like, in the first half, I think everybody was trying to make the assist pass or the great play,” Orr added, “but (in the second half), the ball started moving.”
And when it moved, the ball often went into the hands of Burlage, who went on a 4-0 run late in the third to parry Western’s last push within single digits.
The Bulldogs were led by 12 points from Savanna Bignell, two of those setup by an assist from Moscow High alum Gracey Meyer on a back-down in the paint. Meyer, who averages 9.2 points per game, went scoreless.
MONTANA WESTERN (11-7, 4-3)
Meyer 0-5 0-0 0, King 3-5 0-0 6, Holmes 1-11 0-0 2, Worster 2-10 2-2 6, Bignell 3-6 5-6 12, Fitzgerald 2-9 5-5 10, Denning 0-2 0-0 0, Mack 0-2 0-0 0, Gopher 1-3 0-0 2, Sheridan 1-3 0-0 2, Weber 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 13-60 12-13 40.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (12-5, 4-3)
Johnson 1-8 2-2 4, Burlage 6-8 7-6 20, Souvenir 1-5 0-0 3, Edmiston 2-3 0-0 5, Nielson 5-7 0-0 12, Schroeder 1-2 0-0 3, Burland 2-8 0-0 4, Farmer 2-6 0-0 5, Weaver 0-0 0-0 0, Muhelhausen 1-2 1-2 3, Sykora 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 21-49 12-12 61.
Montana Western 10 14 9 7—40
Lewis-Clark State 14 12 18 17—61
3-point goals — Western 2-19 (Worster 0-4, Bignell 1-2, Fitzgerald 1-5, Mack 0-1, Gopher 0-1), L-C 7-23 (Johnson 0-2, Burlage 1-1, Souvenir 1-4, Edmiston 1-2, Nielson 2-3, Schroeder 1-1, Burland 0-5, Farmer 1-5). Assists —L-C 17 (tie 4), Western 8 (Mack 3). Rebounds — Western 40 (Bignell 7), L-C 35 (Burlage 11). Fouls — L-C 9, Western 16. Fouled out — none. Technicals — none.