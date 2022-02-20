Take that, COVID-19.
The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team captured the Cascade Conference championship despite absorbing two forfeit losses in early January after a player tested positive for the virus.
Callie Stevens scored 22 points and converted nine of 10 free throws Saturday as the Warriors rallied to beat Oregon Tech 72-65 at the P1FCU Activity Center and win the title outright in their regular-season finale.
“Every team leaves a legacy, and this team just added a championship to theirs,” LCSC coach Brian Orr said.
The Warriors will have home court advantage throughout the conference tournament, starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday against College of Idaho in a quarterfinal-round game. LCSC finished a game ahead of second-place Eastern Oregon.
It was the 13th consecutive win for the Warriors — the 16th if you count games that actually were played. It also capped a home sweep of the two opponents that reaped the benefit of LCSC’s forfeits Jan. 7-8 in southern Oregon.
The Warriors (25-3, 19-3) trailed by eight points in the third quarter, but a transition layin by Stevens put them in front 53-52 with 7:24 left to spark a nine-point LCSC flurry.
The Warriors won the fourth quarter 25-15, shooting 53 percent.
Oregon Tech “has some talented players and they had a good plan to attack our matchup zone,” Orr said. “We made a small adjustment in the third quarter and got a few big stops. Eventually we forced a couple of big turnovers and our transition game got going in the fourth, and I thought that was the difference.”
Stevens, a sophomore guard, scored in double figures for the 26th consecutive game, shooting only 6-for-17 but repeatedly cashing in at the foul line.
Senior post Heidi Sellman registered 13 points, eight rebounds and 6-of-8 shooting. Freshman guard Ellie Sander came off the bench for 13 points and six rebounds. Sophomore forward Maddie Holm added nine points and as many rebounds, and junior guard Adyson Clabby had four assists.
Shelby Blodgett scored 15 points for the Hooties (19-10, 12-10) of Klamath Falls, Ore., who finish fifth in the Cascade.
OREGON TECH (19-10, 12-10)
Blodgett 7-19 1-2 15, M. Tull 6-9 1-1 13, Kreiser 4-12 0-0 8, Sprague 3-11 00- 6, Lee 2-3 0-0 4, Farrell 5-10 1-2 16, Clemmer 2-3 0-0 2, Elliott 0-2 1-2 1, K. Tull 0-1 0-0 0, Wallace 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-70 4-7 65.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (25-3, 19-3)
Stevens 6-17 9-10 22, Holm 4-11 1-3 13, Muehlhausen 2-6 1-4 5, Broyles 2-10 0-0 4, Sellman 6-8 0-0 13, Sander 4-8 4-4 13, Green 0-1 0-0 0, Clabby 2-6 2-2 6, Schroeder 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-68 16-20 72.
Oregon Tech 17 17 18 15—65
Lewis-Clark State 15 19 13 25—72
3-point goals — Oregon Tech 5-17 (Farrell 5-8, K. Tull 0-1, Elliott 0-1, Kreiser 0-4), Lewis-Clark State 5-17 (Sellman 1-1, Sander 1-2, Holm 1-3, Stevens 1-8, Clabby 0-1, Green 0-1, Broyles 0-5). Rebounds — Oregon Tech 47 (M. Tull 12), Lewis-Clark State 44 (Holm 9). Assists — Oregon Tech 19 (Sprague 8), Lewis-Clark State 13 (Clabby 4). Total fouls — Oregon Tech 20, Lewis-Clark State 12. A — 387.