The Warriors’ Jamie Nielson missed a last-second 3-pointer and the Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team missed out on a chance to tie for the Frontier Conference lead as it fell to Carroll College Friday night at the Activity Center.
The Saints beat L-C 54-51.
The setback snapped a six-game winning streak for the Warriors (15-6, 7-4), who now trail league-leading Montana Western by a game and second-place Carroll (16-8, 8-4) by half a game in the conference race.
After the No. 17 Saints broke a tie with 30 seconds left on a 3 by Taylor Salonen, No. 21 L-C worked the ball around before calling a timeout with 15.2 seconds left. Before play resumed, Carroll called another timeout after seeing how L-C had lined up — and the Saints seemed dialed in to what L-C was going for: a 3 to tie.
“As soon as I saw their defense, the first thing (I thought) was that it was a bad call,” Warriors coach Brian Orr said of his team’s final play. “We should have run something where we attacked the basket because they knew we needed a 3, obviously, so they just extended (their defense) out and it’s really hard to get a 3 in that situation without attacking the basket first.”
With 14.5 seconds left, Carroll’s Jaidyn Lyman tipped L-C’s attempted inbounds out of bounds — forcing the Warriors to begin their final possession even farther from the hoop.
After finally getting the ball in, the Warriors worked it around the perimeter until, with almost no time on the clock, Nielson was forced to take a contested shot from beyond the arc. It hit the front of the rim.
“We put in kind of a small lineup,” Carroll coach Rachelle Sayers said. “We just said, ‘Hey, switch everything. Don’t contest any 3s. If they get by you, they get by you.’”
The Warriors — who had trailed by as many as 11 — pulled ahead with 3:40 left on a 3 by Hannah Burland. That gave the hosts a 47-46 lead — and Jansen Edmiston (13 points) extended the Warriors’ lead to three with a pair of free throws with about two minutes left.
Carroll still trailed by three with 1:05 left when Salonen banked a 3 to knot the game at 51. The Warriors committed a turnover on their next possession, and Salonen scored the game’s final basket on her go-ahead 3.
“I always think the most dangerous 3-point shooter is the one who just made one,” Orr said, “and even though she banked (her first, Salonen) got a good look on the last one.”
Salonen had four points entering the final 75 seconds.
“That bank, that set her up to be a little confident for the next one,” Sayers said.
CARROLL (16-8, 8-4)
Denny 8-16 2-3 20, Wagner 3-7 2-2 9, Toth 2-3 0-0 4, Swannack 1-6 0-0 3, Hilborn 0-3 0-0 0, Salonen 4-7 0-0 10, Lyman 1-5 0-0 3, McDermott 1-1 0-0 3, Geritz 1-3 0-0 2, Madsen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-52 4-5 54.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (15-6, 7-4)
Burlage 4-11 5-6 13, Edmiston 3-10 6-6 13, Johnson 5-11 0-0 10, Nielson 3-6 1-3 8, Souvenir 0-4 2-2 2, Burland 1-5 0-0 3, Sykora 1-1 0-0 2, Farmer 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 17-50 14-17 51.
Carroll 16 15 8 15—54
LCSC 13 11 13 14—51
3-point goals — Carroll 8-27 (Salonen 2-2, Denny 2-7, McDermott 1-1, Wagner 1-4, Lyman 1-4, Swannack 1-5, Madsen 0-1, Hilborn 0-3), Lewis-Clark State 3-17 (Burland 1-3, Nielson 1-4, Edmiston 1-5, Burlage 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Farmer 0-1, Souvenir 0-2). Fouled out — Denny. Rebounds — Carroll 39 (Denny, Wagner, Toth 6), Lewis-Clark State 27 (Burlage 6). Assists — Carroll 15 (Lyman 4), Lewis-Clark State 12 (Souvenir 5). Total fouls — Carroll 18, Lewis-Clark State 6. A — N/A.
Edelman may be contacted at bedelman@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2277.