Facing the last-place team in the conference, the Warriors saw their dreams of a league championship hanging in the balance as they clung to a two-point lead at the half.
But the No. 21 Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team opened the third quarter on a 9-2 run and pulled away enough to comfortably beat unranked Montana Tech 63-52 on Wednesday at the Activity Center in the Frontier Conference tournament quarterfinal round.
Up next in the semifinal round, the Warriors will visit No. 17 Montana Western (6 p.m. Pacific on Saturday, Dillon, Mont.), hoping to beat the league’s second-place team on its home court for the second time in eight days.
Leading L-C (20-9) on Wednesday, Kiara Burlage torched the Orediggers (14-17) from Butte, Mont., for a game-high 21 points to go with 10 rebounds as she notched her 10th double-double this season.
Forty seconds into the third quarter, Burlage scored a putback for a 33-28 lead, then was fouled in the paint during L-C’s next trip down — spotting her two free throws and giving the Warriors a nine-point edge.
“That was probably the best of our offense all night long,” Warriors coach Brian Orr said. “That little stretch right there.
“I don’t know if that was the difference in the game, but our players were playing pretty confident right there.”
After Tech scored its first points of the third with 5:49 left, Peyton Souvenir hit a trey to extend L-C’s lead to double digits for the first time all night.
“It just came down to 3s,” Tech coach Carly Sanon said. “They hit seven and we hit three and that was kind of the difference in the game.”
Midway through the third quarter, Burlage jump-started a 7-0 L-C run when she scored off a perfectly placed pass by Souvenir, who had been driving. Jansen Edmiston added a 3 on L-C’s next possession before Burlage scored on a give-and-go with Abby Farmer to give the Warriors a 15-point lead with 2:35 left in the game.
“When Kiara’s playing well, our team is playing well,” Orr said. “Definitely this year, she’s become the focal point of our offense and that’s because she’s hard to guard in so many ways.
“She’s a player who can make the free throws, can score inside and she’s become our best 3-point shooter, so she’s definitely a triple threat for us.”
L-C parried Tech’s best chances at a fourth-quarter rally with two 3s. Burlage hit the first with 3:55 left to reinflate L-C’s cushion to 56-43. The last, by Jamie Nielson, gave the Warriors a 12-point lead with 1:47 left.
L-C’s Hannah Burland went 2-for-3 from 3 in the first half, when she had 10 of her 14 points.
“You gotta go back to Hannah Burland,” Orr said. “She got us going again tonight and she’s played really well against Tech, especially the last two games.”
Burland had a last-second putback to beat Tech 62-60 on Feb. 20 on the road.
“I thought her spark off the bench got our offense going,” Orr said.
Tech was led by Tavia Rooney’s 15 points.
MONTANA TECH (14-17)
Rooney 5-11 5-8 15, Williams 4-12 4-4 13, Zard 3-8 0-0 6, Peoples 3-15 2-2 9, Urick 3-8 0-0 7, Crawford 0-2 0-0 0, Faletoi 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 19-58 11-14 52.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (20-9)
Johnson 1-5 0-0 2, Burlage 7-15 6-6 21, Souvenir 3-7 2-2 9, Edmiston 3-11 0-1 7, Nielson 2-9 2-2 7, Schroeder 0-1 0-0 0, Burland 6-12 0-0 14, Farmer 1-4 0-0 3, Muhelhausen 0-0 0-0 0, Sykora 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-64 10-11 63.
Montana Tech 11 17 10 14—52
Lewis-Clark State 14 17 20 12—63
3-point goals — Tech 3-20 (Williams 1-7, Peoples 1-10, Urick 1-3), L-C 7-23 (Johnson 0-1, Burlage 1-4, Souvenir 1-3, Edmiston 1-2, Nielson 1-6, Schroeder 0-1, Burland 2-3, Farmer 1-3). Rebounds — L-C 41 (Burlage 10), Tech 40 (Zard 13). Assists — L-C 15 (Burland 5), Tech 9 (Rooney 3). Fouls —L-C 10, Tech 12. Fouled out — none. Technicals — none.
