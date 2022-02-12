EUGENE, Ore. — Callie Stevens scored 30 points and potted two insurance free throws with two seconds remaining Friday as the Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team beat Bushnell 69-66 for its 10th consecutive win, all in Cascade Conference play.
Maddie Holm, who finished with 11 points, 10 rebounds and three assists, hit a jumper for a four-point LCSC lead with 13 seconds on the clock.
The Warriors (22-3, 16-3), ranked No. 21 in the NAIA, remained tied with Southern Oregon (23-4, 16-3) atop the conference standings with three games left in the regular season. LCSC hasn’t lost since a coronavirus forfeit Jan. 8.
Stevens converted four 3-point field goals as she tallied at least 18 points for the 11th consecutive game.
Sara Muehlhausen collected 11 points and as many rebounds for the Warriors, and Ellie Sander came off the bench for 11 points and six boards.
Bella Pedrojetti paced the Beacons (16-11, 13-6) with 17 points. Kalina Rojas added 15 points and nine rebounds. Morgan McKinney had 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists.
The Warriors led 22-8 after a quarter and 44-25 with seven minutes left in the third. Bushnell rallied to take a 63-62 lead before Holm gave LCSC the advantage for good with a 3-pointer on an assist from Adyson Clabby with 1:19 remaining.
“I liked the first half a lot better than the second,” Warriors coach Brian Orr said. “Somehow we survived 22 turnovers, but that’s this team. They always find a way.”
LCSC next plays at 3 p.m. today at Corban.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (22-3, 16-3)
Stevens 11-26 4-6 30, Holm 5-0-2 11, Muehlhausen 3-5 2-2 8, Broyles 3-7 0-0 7, Sellman 0-3 0-0 0, Sander 4-9 2-2 11, Green 0-0 2-2 2, Clabby 0-2 0-0 0, Schroeder 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-65 7-21 69.
BUSHNELL (16-11, 13-6)
Rojas 7-14 1-2 15, McKinney 6-14 0-0 12, Slifka 4-14 0-0 9, Mirabile 2-8 1-2 7, Reinecker 0-5 0-0 0, Pedrojetti 6-12 0-0 17, Bailon 1-4 1-2 4, Mathis 1-7 0-2 2, Sainess 0-3 0-0 0, Kuskie 0-2 0-0 0, Fuselier 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-83 3-8 66.
Lewis-Clark State 22 18 10 19—69
Bushnell 8 17 19 22—66
3-point goals – Lewis-Clark State 7-21 (Stevens 4-12, Broyles 1-2, Sander 1-2, Holm 1-3, Clabby 0-1, Sellman 0-1), Bushnell 9-41 (Pedrojetti 5-9, Mirabile 2-7, Bailon 1-3, Slifka 1-8, Kuskie 0-2, Salness 0-3, Reinecker 0-4, McKinney 0-5). Fouled out – Mirabile. Rebounds – Lewis-Clark State 52 (Muehlhausen 11), Bushnell 48 (Rojas 9). Assists – Lewis-Clark State 10 (Holm 3), Bushnell 18 (McKinney 4). Total fouls – Lewis-Clark State 13, Bushnell 18.