The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team seems to be built to repeat the success it had last season.
Despite dealing with a laundry list of injuries, the Warriors surprised a lot of observers and finished 28-5 overall in 2021-22 and was first in the Cascade Conference in the regular season.
This season, LCSC returns a majority of minutes from a team that fell in the conference tournament championship game and fell 99-85 to Wayland Baptist in the second round of the NAIA national tournament.
What will the Warriors do for an encore? Here’s some things to watch as they open the season at noon Saturday against Westmont (Calif.) at the P1FCU Activity Center:
If healthy, watch out
The Warriors will return their top scorer, rebounder and blocks leader.
Cascade Conference player of the year Callie Stevens will be back after leading the conference at 18.3 points per game last season. She also made 91 3-pointers, second-most in a single season in program history.
The 5-foot-6 junior out of Puyallup, Wash., also was one of six Warriors who played in all 31 games. She was third on the team in minutes per game at 26.3.
Senior post Sara Muehlhausen also returns. The 6-foot-3 ironwoman out of Lake City High School finished with the second-best block output in a single season in Warrior history with 31. The honorable mention All-Cascade Conference selection also set a single-game record with eight rejections in a 57-55 win at Evergreen State.
“They’re competitive,” longtime Lewis-Clark State coach Brian Orr said. “They compete in everything. We’re really trying to motivate these freshmen to become competitors and they (are) by getting after it.”
Junior Maddie Holm is the third of the three-headed monster for the Warriors that returns. The 5-10 forward from Saint Helens, Ore., averaged almost 12 points per game, adding 10.2 rebounds to become just the third player in program history to average a double-double for the entire season. She led the conference with 295 total rebounds.
Connection on and off the court
The team has a lot of chemistry on and off the court.
“It makes it easy to do things off the court so we can take our mind off of basketball for a bit,” Lewis-Clark State senior guard Adyson Clabby said. “It allows us to get closer together and not have to compete during everything and just have fun.”
That chemistry is something they’ll rely on to be in sync in tough times during in-game situations.
“It all comes down to likeability,” senior guard Hannah Broyles said. “If you like somebody, you want them to do well. If you’re doing well yourself, you’re doing well for each other, and I think we have that this year.
A work in progress
Lewis-Clark State runs a traditional man-to-man defense. Orr said the philosophy won’t necessarily change. But playing a difficult conference schedule might force them to adapt a bit more.
“Everyone we play on the road has a four-and-a-half-hour competitive advantage,” Orr said. “So that’s something that might affect our scheme.”
Orr already has been mixing and matching looks in practice to allow the defense to be a bit flexible.
“We’re doing some things differently with our man-to-man,” Orr said. “We know there are only certain times we can switch things up. We know that the league is tough and the (transfer) portal is affecting everyone.”