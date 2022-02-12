EUGENE, Ore. — Senior guard Khalil Stevenson converted four of his five 3-point attempts and finished with 20 points to lead fast-starting Lewis-Clark State to a 71-60 win against Bushnell on Friday in a Cascade Conference men’s basketball game.
Senior forward Al Sommerfield tallied 13 points and 12 rebounds as the Warriors (18-9, 11-8) won the board battle 53-36 and claimed their third consecutive win.
Four LCSC players scored in double digits, with freshman guard Silas Bennion logging 11 points, nine rebounds and seven assists (despite a cold shooting night) and freshman guard Oreon Courtney adding 10 points.
The Warriors led 43-21 at halftime but watched the gap shrink to 53-50 on a Keishon Dawkins 3-pointer with seven-plus minutes left. A transition layin by Stevenson and two free throws by Sommerville helped them regain their footing, and they led 69-57 after two Stevenson foul shots.
Dawkins wound up with 20 points and nine rebounds, and teammate Drayton Caoile contributed 15 points as the Beacons suffered their fourth consecutive loss.
The Warriors were especially vigilant on the glass, getting at least one offensive rebound from seven players, led by Stevenson and Courtney with three apiece. They won that column 16-4.
The two teams kept their turnovers to 10 apiece, but LCSC outdid the Beacons (8-18, 6-13) 9-5 in points off turnovers.
Lewis-Clark State again was missing top scorer and senior forward Kevin Baker, who is nursing a knee injury. Sommerfield posed an inside-outside threat similar to Baker’s, shooting 3-for-8 from long range.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (18-9, 11-8)
Stevenson 6-10 4-4 20, Sommerfield 4-12 2-4 13, Bennion 2-12 7-10 11, Courtney 5-8 0-2 10, Newsom 1-6 0-0 2, Stockton 2-6 1-2 6, Fromm 2-8 3-4 6, Sapwell 1-2 0-0 3, Spencer 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-65 16-26 71.
BUSHNELL (8-18, 6-13)
Dawkins 8-16 1-1 20, Caoile 5-9 4-6 15, Wolff 3-8 2-2 8, Smith 2-10 2-2 7, Bryant 2-5 1-3 6, Girley 1-9 0-0 2, Marbley Jr. 1-2 0-0 2, Bowser 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-60 10-14 60.
Halftime — Lewis-Clark State 43-21. 3-point goals — Lewis-Clark State 9-25 (Stevenson 4-5, Sommerfield 3-8, Sapwell 1-2, Stockton 1-2, Fromm 0-2, Bennion 0-6), Bushnell 6-27 (Dawkins 3-6, Bryant 1-3, Caoile 1-4, Smith 1-7, Wolff 0-2, Girley 0-5). Rebounds — Lewis-Clark State 53 (Sommerfield 12), Bushnell 36 (Dawkins 9). Assists — Lewis-Clark State 14 (Bennion 7), Bushnell 7 (Smith 2, Girley 2). Total fouls — Lewis-Clark State 15, Bushnell 22.