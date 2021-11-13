Six double-digit scorers spearheaded a decisive 105-92 victory for Lewis-Clark State against Providence of Montana in the Clearwater River Casino & Lodge Classic at the Activity Center on Friday.
Kevin Baker shot 10-for-11 from the free-throw line and led the Warriors in scoring with 20 points, Khalil Stevenson put up 17 points and provided a team-high five assists, Oreon Courtney scored 14 and had a team-best nine rebounds, Sam Stockton contributed 14 points and four steals, Nathan Fromm scored 13 and Al Sommerfield added 11.
“We want balance,” LCSC coach Austin Johnson said. “That’s why we recruit the way we do and try to develop guys the way we develop them. We want balanced scoring so you can’t just zero in on one guy. Tonight was a great example that we have a lot of decision-makers and guys who can finish plays putting balls in the basket.”
Lewis-Clark State (4-0) traded leads with Providence (2-1) early in regulation, then asserted a two-possession lead at 16-12 with a little under 14 minutes remaining in the first half. The Warriors opened a gaping 52-35 lead in the final minute before intermission, but a Rashee Stocks 3-pointer at the buzzer made things a bit more respectable at 52-38. Providence followed that up by scoring the first six points of the second half and nine of the first 11 to draw back within single digits at 54-47, buoyed by runs of sharp-shooting from Stocks, Marcus Stephens and Rasheed Butler.
The Warriors never were without an answer, however, as the second half increasingly turned into a high-scoring outside-shooting duel. A long Sommerfield 3 reestablished double-digit separation at 59-47, as did one from Fromm a few possessions later that put LCSC up 67-56, and another from Baker for 80-68.
“We had a phenomenal first half,” Johnson said. “I knew we’d have to overcome some momentum shifts in the second half, and I thought our guys did that. When the lead was cut down to seven or eight, I thought our guys responded to that really well.”
The Warriors led Providence in every major statistical category — they outrebounded the Argos 51-40, outdid them 17-12 in assists, topped them 7-3 in steals, made 47.4 percent of field goals to the visitors’ 43.8 percent, and outshone them 78.3 percent to 71.9 percent at the free-throw line. Meanwhile, LCSC yielded only seven turnovers for the game compared with Providence’s 13, and showed healthy efficiency from long-range at a 40.6-percent clip (13-for-32). Providence was similar at 13-of-33.
“We always want to have at least a two-to-one assist-to-turnover ratio,” Stevenson said. “... Other nights we may go 1-for-12 from 3, and that’s big for us not to just settle with the outside shooting. I think this was a great step in building to where we want to get.”
Lewis-Clark State returns to action at 7 p.m. today against Montana Western.
PROVIDENCE (2-1)
Stephens 7-17 4-4 19, Linton 4-9 1-3 11, Fowler 2-3 6-7 12, Stocks 7-19 5-8 22, Olsen 0-2 2-2 2, Oliver 3-5 2-2 8, Currington 0-1 2-4 2, Butler 5-6 0-0 15, Daho 0-2 0-0 0, Norum 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 28-64 23-32 92.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (4-0)
Stevenson 5-10 4-5 17, Bennion 2-9 2-2 6, Fromm 5-12 2-4 13, Baker 4-10 10-11 20, Sommerfield 4-10 0-0 11, Ellison 0-1 0-0 0, Courtney 7-14 0-1 14, Stockton 6-7 0-0 14, Sapwell 2-3 0-0 6, Hoard 1-1 0-0 2, Newsom 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 37-78 18-23 105.
Halftime — Lewis-Clark State, 52-38. 3-point goals — Providence 13-33 (Butler 5-6, Stocks 3-10, Linton 2-3, Fowler 2-3, Stephens 1-7, Oliver 0-1, Currington 0-1, Daho 0-2), Lewis-Clark State 13-32 (Stevenson 3-6, Sommerfield 3-8, Stockton 2-2, Sapwell 2-3, Baker 2-4, Fromm 1-4, Ellison 0-1, Bennion 0-4). Fouled out — Olsen. Rebounds — Providence 40 (Stocks 10), Lewis-Clark State 51 (Courtney 9). Assists — Providence 12 (Stephens 4), Lewis-Clark State 17 (Stevenson 5). Total fouls — Providence 17, Lewis-Clark State 21. Technical — Providence bench. A — N/A.
Wendt may be contacted at cwendt@lmtribune.com, or (208) 848-2268.