BILLINGS, Mont. — Damek Mitchell broke his Lewis-Clark State single-season assist record as the Warriors clinched the Frontier Conference men’s basketball title with an 85-81 comeback win Thursday night at Rocky Mountain.
Travis Yenor poured in 29 points and Josiah Westbrook collected 19 points and nine assists as the No. 7 Warriors (26-3, 14-3) erased a 10-point deficit and clinched the homecourt advantage through the FC tournament.
“That was an extremely gutsy win by our guys,” L-C coach Austin Johnson said. “After a 12½-hour bus ride (Wednesday) it took us a bit to find our defensive energy, but the guys turned it on in the second half.”
Mitchell pushed his season assist total to 195 to snap the school record of 193 he’d set last year. He finished with 15 points and eight assists.
The Warriors held the Bears to 0-for-9 shooting from beyond the arc while winning the second half 46-34.
The Bears (7-20, 1-16), who led 47-39 at halftime, got 33 points and eight rebounds from Grant Wallace.
“We undoubtedly have the toughest league schedule when factoring in miles traveled and back-to-back games,” Johnson said, “so it takes an incredible amount if mental and physical toughness to do what this group has done.”
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (26-3, 14-3)
Yenor 10-19 4-6 29, Westbrook 7-16 1-2 19, Mitchell 5-12 0-0 15, Bradley 6-9 0-0 12, Bailey 1-7 1-2 3, Stevenson 2-4 0-0 4, Moffatt 1-2 0-0 3, Hughes 0-0 0-0 , Albright 0 0-0 0. Totals 32-6-10 85.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN (7-20, 1-16)
Wallace 12-19 9-10 33, Ladine 8-16 3-3 22, Vining 4-13 3-3 12, Henderson 4-13 3-3 12, Eiselein 0-5 0-0 0, The Boy 0-1 0-0 0, Malikie 0 0-0 0, Eckmann 0 0-0 0, Bowen 0 0-0 0, Beeke 0 0-0 0. Totals 29-63 19-21 81.
Halftime — Rocky Mountain, 47-39. 3-point goals — Lewis-Clark State 15-38 (Yenor 5-8, Westbrook 4-13, Mitchell 5-8, Bradley 0-2, Bailey 0-6, Moffatt 1-1), Rocky Mountain 4-17 (Ladine 3-9, Vining 0-1, Henderson 1-4, Eiselein 0-3). Fouled out — Albright. Rebounds — Lewis-Clark State 37 (Bradley 10), Rocky Mountain 37 (Henderson 11). Assists — Lewis-Clark State 19 (Westbrook 9), Rocky Mountain 10 (Ladine 6). Total fouls — L-C 16, Rocky 13. Technical — Albright. A — N/A.
Northern Colorado 93, Idaho 49
GREELEY, Colo. — Allowing 53-percent shooting and committing 17 turnovers, Idaho tumbled decisively to Northern Colorado for its fourth consecutive Big Sky Conference loss.
Trevon Allen scored 14 points and six rebounds for the Vandals (7-21, 3-14), and Ja’Vary Woodward came off the bench for 13 points.
Kai Edwards collected 17 points and 12 rebounds for Northern Colorado (20-8, 13-4), Bodie Hume added 17 points and Jonah Radebaugh came up with 13 points, 10 assists and five steals.
Gabe Quinnett made his first career start for Idaho and tallied four points.
“Gabe plays his tail off every single day,” UI coach Zac Claus said. “He has the right attitude.”
Overall, though, “We didn’t play hard enough defensively,” Claus said. “We turned the ball over ... and it just snowballed on us.”
IDAHO (7-21)
Blakney 1-3 0-0 2, Allen 6-17 0-0 14, Quinnett 2-5 0-0 4, Thacker 1-1 0-0 2, Garvin 0-2 0-0 0, Christmas 6-10 0-0 13, Forrest 1-3 1-4 3, Dixon 1-3 5-6 7, Fraser 1-3 2-2 4, Woodward 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 19-50 8-12 49.
N. COLORADO (20-8)
Jockuch 2-2 2-5 6, Harris 2-7 0-0 6, Hume 4-9 7-7 17, Johnson 3-6 0-0 9, Radebaugh 5-10 1-1 13, Edwards 8-12 1-2 17, Masten 6-8 0-0 14, Smoots 2-5 0-1 5, Grigsby 2-4 0-0 6, Jabedo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-63 11-16 93.
Halftime—N. Colorado 46-22. 3-Point Goals—Idaho 3-6 (Allen 2-3, Christmas 1-1, Fraser 0-1, Quinnett 0-1), N. Colorado 14-29 (Johnson 3-6, Masten 2-2, Grigsby 2-4, Harris 2-4, Radebaugh 2-4, Hume 2-6, Smoots 1-3). Fouled Out—Forrest. Rebounds—Idaho 25 (Allen 6), N. Colorado 32 (Edwards 12). Assists—Idaho 7 (Dixon 3), N. Colorado 16 (Radebaugh 10). Total Fouls—Idaho 18, N. Colorado 15. A—1,721 (2,734).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALLIdaho 70, Northern Colorado 65
MOSCOW — Lizzy Klinker notched 17 points and five steals and Gina Marxen added 15 points as Idaho pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Northern Colorado in a Big Sky game at Memorial Gym.
Beyonce Bea contributed 14 points and 6-of-7 foul shooting for the Vandals (17-9, 12-5), who outscored the Bears 21-11 at the line and committed only six turnovers to UNC’s 14.
The Vandals trailed 41-36 midway through the third quarter but took the lead for good with a 3-pointer by Hailey Christopher in the fourth.
Alisha Davis tallied 19 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks for the Bears (11-15, 7-10). Micayla Isenbart had 16 points and five assists.
NORTHERN COLORADO (11-15, 7-10)
Davis 8-11 3-4 19, Meyer 2-5 1-2 6, Gayles 0-6 1-2 1, Chapman 5-15 4-6 15, Isenbart 7-10 0-0 16, Hintz 3-4 2-3 8, Harden 0-0 0-0 0, Whyte 0-1 0-0 0, Kain 0-0 0-0 0, Finau 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-52 11-17 65.
IDAHO (17-9, 12-5)
Bea 4-14 6-7 14, N. Klinker 3-5 4-5 10, Champney 1-2 0-0 3, Marxen 6-15 2-4 15, L. Klinker 5-13 7-10 17, Hadden 0-1 0-0 0, Christopher 2-9 0-0 6, Kirby 1-2 2-2 5. Totals 22-61 21-28 70.
N. Colorado 12 15 19 19—65
Idaho 15 15 14 26—70
3-point goals — Northern Colorado 4-10 (Meyer 1-2, Gayles 0-1, Chapman 1-5, Isenbart 2-3), Idaho 5-13 (Bea 0-1, Pulliam 1-2, Marxen 1-6, Christopher 2-2, Kirby 1-2). Fouled out — Davis, Isenbart, N. Klinker. Rebounds — Northern Colorado 37 (Davis 10), Idaho 36 (N. Klinker 11). Assists — Northern Colorado 15 (Isenbart 5), Idaho 8 (Marxen 3). Total fouls — Northern Colorado 24, Idaho 14. A — 78.
Rocky Mountain 71, LCSC 65
BILLINGS, Mont. — The Lewis-Clark State women fired 41 errants shots. That took some doing, since their leading scorer misfired only twice.
Despite 25 points and 11-for-13 shooting from Kiara Burlage, the Warriors absorbed a loss to Rocky Mountain that eliminated them from the Frontier Conference title race.
Markaela Francis collected 27 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the No. 24 Bears (18-10, 9-8), who shot 55 percent and outrebounded the No. 21 Warriors 42-24.
Jansen Edmiston tallied 18 points and six assists for L-C, but shot only 8-of-24 overall and 1-of-10 from long range. Peyton Souvenir added five assists.
The Warriors trailed 21-11 after a quarter.
“It is critical for our team to come out from the opening tipoff with energy and effort,” L-C coach Brian Orr said. “I was extremely proud of the way we fought to get back in the game. Unfortunately, it took us nearly three quarters to start playing hard.”
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (18-9, 10-7)
Johnson 3-9 0-0 6, Burlage 11-13 1-2 25, Souvenir 2-8 0-0 4, Edmiston 8-24 1-2 18, Nielson 2-8 0-0 3, Schroeder 1-3 0-0 3, Burland 2-4 0-0 4, Farmer 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-70 2-4 65.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN (18-10, 9-8)
Dethman 4-9 1-2 9, Francis 12-17 3-4 27, Thatcher 5-9 4-5 18, Parker 2-5 0-0 5, Wright 1-4 0-0 2, Roy 3-5 2-2 10, Pointer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-49 10-13 71.
Lewis-Clark St. 11 17 17 20—65
Rocky Mountain 21 19 16 15—71
3-point goals — Lewis-Clark State 5-30 (Johnson 0-1, Burlage 2-3, Souvenir 0-6, Edmiston 1-10, Nielson 1-5, Schroeder 1-2, Burland 0-2, Farmer 0-1), Rocky Mountain 7-17 (Dethman 0-1, Thatcher 4-8, Parker 1-2, Wright 0-2, Roy 2-3). Fouled out — none. Rebounds — Lewis-Clark State 24 (Johnson 6), Rocky Mountain 42 (Francis 10, Parker 10). Assists — Lewis-Clark State 19 (Edmiston 6), Rocky Mountain 17 (Francis 6). Total fouls — Lewis-Clark State 13, Rocky Mountain 17.
FOOTBALLFisher quits WSU team
PULLMAN — Washington State football player Rodrick Fisher, who made six starts at receiver last season, has quit the program, the Spokesman-Review reported.
The Cougars also announced spring practices will begin March 27.
Fisher, who would have been a third-year sophomore in 2020, was the eighth-leading receiver for the Cougs last season, catching 19 passes for 265 yards. He scored the team’s first touchdown of the season but, surprisingly, was kept out of the end zone the rest of the season.
Part of the reason was he was locked in a three-way battle at the X position with Tay Martin and Calvin Jackson Jr., who are both returning this year.
The Cougs still have plenty of depth at the receiver spots, but in Fisher they lose probably their fastest wideout, and his speed would have come in handy in new coach Nick Rolovich’s run-and-shoot offense.
The Cougars will stage their first spring practice March 27, then will follow a Saturday-Tuesday-Thursday schedule, capping the drills with the Crimson and Gray scrimmage April 25 at Martin Stadium. The season opener at Utah State will take place Sept. 3, a Thursday.
It also was learned WSU’s long-term schedule now includes two games against Fresno State, the first in 2026 at Pullman and the second the next year in Fresno, Calif.