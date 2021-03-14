Kansas City, here they come.
Showing no signs of rust after a two-week layoff and getting double-digit scoring from all five starters, the Lewis-Clark State men whipped Benedictine Mesa of Arizona 98-73 on Saturday at the Activity Center in the Opening Round of the NAIA basketball tournament.
The win propels the Warriors (19-1) into the final 16 of the tournament at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo. They open Friday against Oklahoma Wesleyan.
If the fourth-ranked Warriors will need depth and versatility to prosper in KC, this performance augurs well.
“We have a great group of seniors and those guys carried us, those guys led us,” LCSC coach Austin Johnson said. “Other guys came in and gave us some positives, especially in terms of defense and taking charges. So I couldnt be more happy for those guys, more proud of them. A pretty full heart.”
Hard-slashing senior Khalil Stevenson scored 22 points in what Johnson called his best performance as a Warrior, providing an X factor that his team didn’t actually need in this one.
They already had a Y factor in senior Travis Yenor, who recently returned from a hand injury and found a sweet spot on the right perimeter. He went 4-for-8 from 3-point range and tallied 20 points, six rebounds and three steals.
“There’s something about having Travis Yenor back in our lineup,” Johnson said. “He brings so much toughness. He is the ultimate glue guy in terms of keeping our team connected.”
The rest of the LCSC alphabet looked familiar enough as senior Trystan Bradley, a former Lewiston High School standout, posed an inside-outside threat in notching 16 points and seven rebounds despite getting whistled for two fouls in the first three minutes.
“Sixteen and seven in less than 15 minutes tells you the caliber of player that he is,” Johnson said. “He’s over a point a minute — that’s pretty hard to do at any level.”
Damek Mitchell — yes, another senior — added 18 points and an astonishing halfcourt bounce pass that set up Stevenson for two free throws to make it 39-27 with three minutes left in the first half.
Senior guard Bailey Hodges contributed 12 points, two triples and 6-for-6 foul-shooting.
As the top seed in the Lewiston Opening Round, the Warriors had drawn a first-round bye, but Johnson wasn’t sure how much of an advantage that would be. His team hadn’t played in two weeks.
“Obviously as a coach you’re always worried about everything,” he said. “But with this group of seniors, I wasn’t as worried as I would have been if I didn’t have those guys. Those guys are a rock. I knew that even if we didn’t play our best, we were going to be connected and together and that was going ultimately carry us.”
The front-line dynamics got chippy, and LCSC backup post Jake Albright was hit with a technical foul in each half, resulting in his ejection.
Austin Denham scored 14 points for the Redhawks, whose loss ended their season at 6-9.
BENEDICTINE MESA (6-9)
Denham 4-8 5-6 14, Grijalva 5-11 2-2 12, Carolina 2-9 4-6 8, Sessions 2-5 0-0 4, Walton 2-6 0-0 4, Tate 2-5 2-2 8, Fernstrom 3-3 0-0 8, Smith 3-4 0-0 6, Beecher 1-2 2-4 5, Struhs 1-4 1-3 4, Cheney 0-5 0-0 0, Ahlstrom 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-63 16-23 73.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (19-1)
Stevenson 6-8 9-10 22, Yenor 6-12 4-5 20, Mitchell 8-12 0-0 18, Bradley 5-7 4-7 16, Bailey 2-6 6-6 12, Bennion 2-4 0-0 4, Courtney 1-3 0-0 2, Ellison 1-2 0-0 2, Albright 0-2 0-0 0, Fromm 0-0 0-0 0, Spencer 1-1 0-0 2, Stockton 0-1 0-2 0, Newsom 0-1 0-0 0, Abram 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-59 23-30 98.
Halftime — Lewis-Clark State 45-33. 3-point goals — Benedictine 7-14 (Denham 1-2, Carolina 0-2, Sessions 0-1, Tate 2-2, Fernstrom 2-2, Beecher 1-2, Struhs 1-3), Lewis-Clark State 11-28 (Stevenson 1-2, Yenr 4-8, Mitchell 2-5, Bradley 2-4, Bailey 2-5, Bennion 0-2, Albright 0-1, Stockton 0-1). Fouled out — Smith. Rebounds — Benedictine 28 (Smith 8), Lewis-Clark State 44 (Bradley 7). Assists — Benedictine 10 (four with 2), Lewis-Clark State 14 (Stevenson 5). Total fouls — Benedictine 23, Lewis-Clark State 20.
