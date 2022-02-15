Warrior men look to avenge forfeit losses

Five weeks and six wins later, the well-traveled Lewis-Clark State men still can see a disturbing sight in their rearview mirror: the two COVID-19 forfeits that ruined their first week of 2022.
Like any other loss, the forfeits could play a tie-breaking role as the Warriors pursue favorable seeding for the Cascade Conference tournament. Hence an extra layer of motivation as they await rematches with the two opponents that defeated them them in that frustrating, off-the-court manner.
They’re also good opponents, even without help from the pandemic.
Southern Oregon (16-12, 13-7) and Oregon Tech (20-8, 17-3), both ahead of LCSC in the conference basketball standings, face the Warriors (19-9, 12-8) on Friday and Saturday, respectively, at the P1FCU Activity Center.
Tipoff is 5 p.m. each day as the Warriors conclude their regular season and look to extend a four-game win streak. If they prevail twice, they could host the quarterfinal round of the that begins Feb. 23.
Playing at home this week will feel like a luxury for the Warriors, whose forfeit losses in southern Oregon on Jan. 7-8 came after a pointless 11-hour bus ride, and who’ve weathered three more lengthy road trips since.
In the process, they’ve learned the importance of playing sound defense for a team that sometimes sputters on offense. In winning their past four games, including two last week in northern Oregon, they’ve held the opposition to an average of 63 points.
Fittingly, LCSC defensive standout Oreon Courtney was named the conference’s player of the week Monday after averaging 15.3 points and seven rebounds in three wins last week.
“This year, we’re asking him to guard the other team’s best player, regardless of what position it is,” Warriors coach Austin Johnson said of the second-year freshman. “He’s playing really, really well. He’s 6-(foot)-2 and doesn’t shoot outside two feet, but it’s still pretty hard to stop him.”
Defense has been doubly important for the Warriors in recent weeks since they lost top scorer and senior forward Kevin Baker to a knee injury that now has been diagnosed as a stress fracture. Johnson hopes his team goes deep enough into the postseason to see the return of Baker, but he won’t be available this week. This is the final year of eligibility for the grad transfer forward.
“Guys are understanding our margin for error is much smaller than it was the first half of the season,” Johnson said.
Picking up some of the slack has been another grad transfer, Al Sommerfield, who delivered a combined 38 points, 21 rebounds and 10 buckets from beyond the arc in last week’s three victories.
The Warriors’ game against Oregon Tech will be the final regular-season home game for seniors Baker, Sommerfield and Khalil Stevenson.
Heading into the final week of the regular season, the conference already knows which eight teams are in its tournament. They are College of Idaho, Oregon Tech, Southern Oregon, Corban, LCSC, Warner Pacific, Eastern Oregon and Multnomah.
Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.