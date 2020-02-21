The Lewis-Clark State baseball term “Warrior innings” has been around longer than most of the 2020 team’s roster and personnel.
But thus far in the early stages of this LCSC season, its importance is as fresh as ever.
The phrase translates simply to the seventh, eighth and ninth innings, where “teams usually get beat the most,” said pitching coach Anthony Balderas, a Warrior from 2016-17.
“It was a big thing when I was playing, and I just feel like it’s been a tradition here,” Balderas said. “Those are our innings. We feel like we’re grinders, we can beat a team no matter what situation in those innings.”
L-C, which lost about a dozen pitchers after last year, came into this season with a new-look, relatively inexperienced staff. Adding onto that — second-year coach Jake Taylor and Co. have had to work through a glut of injuries and illnesses, which have left about a handful of pitchers sidelined. The Warriors have been working with just nine of them recently.
Considering that most of those who’ve missed time were slated as potential starters, 19th-ranked LCSC (5-3) has been leaning on its relievers, and those “Warrior innings.”
“Our bullpen has just been very good,” Taylor said. “It’s super nice to have guys coming out of the ‘pen with stuff that’s good enough to beat left-handers and right-handers and (who) can pitch in pressure environments.”
Only one win so far has been chalked up to a starter (Eric Chavarria). Relievers Jesse Parker, Jeremy Rabauliman and GT Blackman have combined for a 4-0 mark, a 2.21 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 32 innings, most of them being in crunch time.
“Warrior innings, that’s what I anticipate,” said Rabauliman, a senior boasting a strong two-seam fastball. “Just being able to stay calm under pressure, those are the situations I’ve been in. We feed off the energy in those moments — put the hat down and get into a zone.”
In the final three innings of games this season, L-C pitchers have held opponents to a .165 batting average and posted an ERA of 2.62. They have allowed 12 hits (two for extra bases) and 11 total walks, striking out 20 so far.
That late-game efficiency has allowed LCSC’s offense to breathe easier down the stretch.
Take the first three innings as a comparison: The Warriors have an ERA of 8.25, with 27 hits permitted (12 for extra bases) and 16 walks, with just 22 strikeouts. Opponents are batting a combined .285 in that time frame. Most of the damage has come in second — with 17 runs allowed on 14 hits.
“We’d like to start off hot, but unfortunately, it’s not the way it’s been going, so yeah, I’d say toward the end of games, that’s where we’ve been picking it up,” said Parker, a senior right-hander from Preston, Idaho. “I love that pressure, I’m all about it.”
Taylor said the pitching staff’s success in later innings might be chalked up to a recruiting strategy, in which the Warriors search for “guys who can come in and compete right away in those big environments.” His fast-working, high-velocity bullpen has answered that call.
“Our guys are versatile enough, and we have a variety of guys who can close things down,” he said. “You need a great back-end of the bullpen to be a really good team. ... Once we get some more guys healthy and back in the mix, we’ll get some more answers in the next month. We get two or three guys healthy, we’ll have a pretty good staff.”
Chavarria had a solid, six-inning outing in the series opener Saturday against Concordia. Fellow starter Elias Moctezuma, who enjoys perhaps the team’s best curveball, is 0-1 in three starts with a 4.09 ERA. Pleasant-surprise freshman Alec Holmes is finding his rhythm as a starter, and senior right-handed vocal leader Matt Driver, who’s only gone two innings so far, is expected to start a game during LCSC’s upcoming homestand, which begins at 2 p.m. today at Harris Field against British Columbia.
Out of L-C’s projected group of starters, only Driver pitched more than 10 innings last year.
“Lotta new guys, man,” Rabauliman said. “It’s just getting guys to adjust, because we do things differently here. ... The game is elevated.”
Taylor mentioned that injured Brooks Juhasz and Sage Diehm — neither of whom have played yet — are set to return soon and could carve out roles in the rotation, which is still a work in progress. North Carolina State transfer Cole Acosta and reliever Luke Tedrick are getting over illnesses that kept them out of last week’s series, during which LCSC won two of the three games with late surges.
“It’s not gonna be like a normal staff, where it’s starters right here, middle guys, then a closer,” Balderas said. “It’s kinda been whatever we need to do that day to get a win. ... We’ve had to throw some guys in the fire. That’s what they came here to do, so get after it while you can.”
L-C’s primary pitching concern lies with its self-inflicted errors. Even in the last three innings, walks have been fairly prevalent. The Warriors have issued 40 bases on balls, an average of five per game.
“(Walks) have been our biggest problem, I’d say,” Parker said. “Our goal right now is to make them beat us.”
When it comes to “Warrior innings,” that’s been no easy task.
Clark may be reached at cclark@lmtribune.com, on Twitter @ClarkTrib or by phone at (208) 848-2260.
Upcoming home schedule
* Today: vs. British Columbia, 2 p.m.
* Saturday: vs. British Columbia (2), noon
* Sunday: vs. British Columbia, 11 a.m.
— All games are weather permitting; All games to be broadcast on KOZE-AM (950)