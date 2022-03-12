What do you do when you sign a former Lewis-Clark State catcher to be your new head coach?
You play your season opener at Harris Field.
That’s what will happen today as the Lewiston Bengals open the 2022 baseball season against cross-river rival Clarkston at noon today at the home of the third-ranked Warriors.
When the Bengals take the field, they will be led by first-time coach Darren Trainor. Trainor was a catcher for the Warriors for two seasons, winning the NAIA West player of the year and earning the Champion of Character award in 2019.
Trainor originally wanted to get into scouting after his playing days were done, but going back to LCSC to get his education degree helped change his path.
“My eyes kind of opened (and I thought), coaching might not be a bad idea,” he said.
After joining Jake Taylor’s staff for a year, the job at Lewston opened up. Trainor jumped at the opportunity.
Like the Warriors, the Bengals have a history of winning titles, taking home 11 state championships. The last of those titles came in 2006.
Under former coach Davey Steele, who finished with an 84-48 record, Lewiston reached four state tournaments in his six years, finishing in third in 2016. Steele still works on the football staff and is a teacher at the high school.
“He has been a great help,” Trainor said. “I feel like I have asked him so many questions.”
Trainor takes over a team that went 16-8 last season, 13-5 in Class 5A Inland Empire League play. The season ended on a sour note as the Bengals lost their final two games and missed a berth in the state tournament. Not including the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season, it was the first time Lewiston missed the state tournament since 2013.
“It has been fun. It is good to be on campus with the kids every day,” Trainor said.
The new coach has leaned on his seniors. Cruz Hepburn, who had committed to play baseball for Washington before changing course and signing with Idaho to play football, will play up the middle and see some time on the mound. Killian Fox, who Trainor described as one of the team’s hardest workers, can play any position on the field.
“(The seniors) are helping with that new coach transition,” Trainor said. “(That’s) crucial for that team culture.”
It is a culture Trainor has adopted from his playing days with the Warriors.
“We implement a lot of the same things, same drills, we did at L-C,” he said. “(The) kids have been really receptive towards it, very coachable.”
Trainor was excited to see several underclassman pushing hard to get playing time on the varsity level. Sophomore Carson Kolb is set to get lots of work on the mound and junior Elliot Taylor “can swing it.”
When asked about his first game coaching being back at Harris Field, Trainor was excited.
“(LCSC) is one of the best small college atmospheres a player can have,” said Trainor, who thanked the college’s athletic director, Brooke Henze, for help in making it happen. “Support for athletics is second to none in the area.”
He also was grateful to Clarkston coach Bruce Bensching, whose son, Bryce, is on the Lewiston team, for making the game come off.
“Hope we can continue to build off of it,” Trainor said.
As for the season, Trainor has his team have set “obtainable goals.”
“This team is talented and we believe if we can get better every day, we will be happy at the end of the season.”
2022 high school baseball capsules
Asotin
Coach — Jim Holman (15th season)
Last season’s record — 5-10
Returning letterwinners — Gavin Ells, soph., IF/P; Cameron Clovis. soph., C/IF/P; Justin Boyea, soph., IF/P; Sam Hall, fr., OF/C/P
Outlook — Most of the team is returning, including the team’s leading hitter and All-Northeast 2B League honoree Ells. Boyea, who led the team in ERA and was second in innings pitched, also returns. Asotin’s youth movement (one junior and no seniors on the team) is a primary concern for Holman.
“We need a guy or two to step up and be our leader,” Holman said.
Colton
Coach — Brandon McIntosh (first season)
Last season’s record — 2-10
Returning letterwinners — Kane Welker, sr., P/CF; Jaxon Moehrle, sr., P/SS; Grant Wolf, jr., P/3B; Colton Pfaff, soph., P/1B; Dan Bell, jr., P/C
Outlook — McIntosh begins his tenure with a team that doesn’t have a lot of depth, as the Wildcats only have 12 players on the roster. McIntosh described the players as a “Great group of guys.” He also said this season is going to be a learning experience.
Kendrick
Coach — Michael Boyer (fifth season)
Last season’s record — 11-5
Returning letterwinners — Preston Boyer, sr., P/IF; Troy Patterson, jr., 1B/P; Dale Fletcher, jr., 2B/C; Wyatt Fitzmorris, jr., IF/OF/C/P; Ty Koepp, jr., SS/P; Hunter Taylor, jr., OF/P; Noah Littlefield, jr., IF/P
Outlook — The Tigers come into this season after a disappointing 12-4 loss to Genesee in the district tournament in 2021. Fellow Whitepine League Division member Genesee is expected to be tough competition, but coach Boyer thinks it could be anyone’s year depending on how teams perform toward the end of the season. Boyer expects his team to be solid on the mound, but being able to find consistency at the plate is something to keep an eye on.
Lewiston
Coach — Darren Trainor (first season)
Last season’s record — 13-11
Returning letterwinners — Cruz Hepburn, sr., IF; Killian Fox, sr., IF/P/C; Zach Massey, sr., IF/OF; Quinton Edmison, sr., OF; James McCoy, sr., OF; Chris Ricard, jr., P/IF; Elliott Taylor, jr., IF/P; Brice Bensching, jr., IF/P; Carsol Kolb, soph., P/OF
Outlook — Rookie coach Trainor is confident in his team to be competitive, with pitching and and defense being the deciding factors in their success.
“We do not have many concerns about our club,” Trainor said. “They are competitive, hungry and ready to represent the Lewiston baseball supporters the right way on the field, in the classroom and in the community.”
Orofino
Coach — Dylan Midstokke (sixth season)
Last season’s record — 15-10
Returning letterwinners — Steven Bradbury, sr., IF/P; Emmett Lilly, sr., OF; Nick Drobish, jr., UTIL; Easton Schneider, jr., IF/OF; Dash Barlow, soph., IF/P; Louden Cochran, soph., UTIL; Drew Hanna, soph., OF/P; Bodey Howell, soph., UTIL; Landon Hudson, soph., UTIL; Silas Naranjo, soph., UTIL.
Outlook — Orofino is confident it can be competitive in the Central Idaho League. The team still needs to figure out a pitching staff, but Midstokke thinks the team’s hitting and fielding will be solid enough to tangle with St. Maries and Grangeville.
Pomeroy
Coach — Kyler Lovgren (first season)
Last season’s record — 12-3
Returning letterwinners — Richie Vecchio, sr., 3B; Trevin Kimble, jr., C; Brodie Magill, jr., CF/P; Ollie Severs, soph., IF/P; Trace Roberts, soph., 1B; Nick Bryson, soph., OF
Outlook — This year’s team features Vecchio, Kimble and Magill. Their leadership and hitting capabilities will be depended on in a year with the team having low turnout and what Lovgren calls a “building year for our program.”
Potlatch
Coach — Tyler Petty (second season)
Last season’s record — 2-12
Returning letterwinners — Tyler Howard, sr., IF; Logan Whitney, sr., IF; Izack McNeal, sr., OF; Patrick McManus, sr., OF; Sam Barnes, jr., IF; Levi Lusby, jr., OF; Chester Simons, jr., IF; Josh Biltonen, jr., P; Gunner Ely, jr., OF; Avery Palmer, jr., C
Outlook — The Loggers are hoping to find consistency in their play this season, something that wasn’t there last year. They also have strength in numbers — 10 players return to provide Potlatch with a deep roster.
Pullman
Coach — Kevin Agnew (third season)
Last season’s record — 13-1
Returning letterwinners — Nick Robison, sr., C; Tyler Elbracht, sr., P/IF; Marcus Hilliard, sr., P/IF
Outlook — If the Greyhounds can reach the same level as they did last season, it will be a lot of new faces.
“(We) graduated a lot of good seniors,” coach Kevin Agnew said. “(We) have solid young players coming in, but they don’t have much high school experience.”
The team also has less players than previous years. Despite that, Agnew still sees Pullman fitting into the Class 2A Greater Spokane League race behind West Valley and Shadle Park.
Troy
Coach — Travis House (sixth season)
Last season’s record — 8-6
Returning letterwinners — Cameron House, sr.; Boden DeMeerleer, sr.; Jared Sanderson, sr.; Kaiden Strunk, jr.; Levi McCulley, jr.; Joseph Doumit, jr.; Rider Patrick, jr.; Eli Stoner, soph.
Outlook — The program has steadily improved the past three years and House hopes that trend continues this season.
House seems to be more concerned with a lack of officials, a trend throughout the country.
“It looks like in 1A baseball this season having a single umpire will be the norm, which is certainly not ideal,” House said. “Unfortunately, this is a nationwide issue and we are feeling the impacts here. But if the options are fewer games or one umpire, then we will play games with a single ump.”