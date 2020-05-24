Lewis-Clark State has played in 195 NAIA World Series games, winning 145, with 19 national titles. Of the victories, the Warriors had fallen behind by at least one run, or more, in 62 games, and came back to win. They have overcome deficits of three or more runs 17 times and six or more runs three times. A two-man committee, my grand-dog Pickle and I, have ranked the top 10 Lewis-Clark State come-from-behind victories in Series play.
Comeback No. 6
May 28, 2008
NAIA World Series First Championship Game
Lewis-Clark State (3-1) vs. Lee University (4-0)
Lee sent Lewis-Clark State to the loser’s bracket with a 5-2 victory on the fourth day of tournament play, and became the only undefeated team left in the series. But two days later, after the Warriors battled back through the bracket, the two met again, this time with Lee having a 2-for-1 opportunity to beat LCSC and win its first national championship.
The Harris Field crowd of 4,915 fans began to think that the third-ever series appearance for the Flames would be the charm. Lee, from Cleveland, Tenn., scored twice in the fourth inning and, after LCSC tied it with Brian Ward’s second solo home run in the top of the of the sixth, got a three-run homer from Chris Warters and Chris Dubon’s ensuing solo shot to seize a 6-2 advantage.
The Warriors began their comeback in the seventh, after Jeff Ibarra relieved starter Dave Mason. The Warriors scored twice, via Paul Martin’s RBI single and Kyle Greene’s run-scoring fielder’s choice.
Trailing 6-4, the Warriors’ Chris Valencia opened the ninth with a single off Pablo Lopez, and pinch-hitter Bernard Pena followed with a single. After Brent Wyatt sacrificed both runners into scoring position, Lopez recorded a strikeout.
That brought up Greene with two out. Greene bounced the second pitch he saw up the middle, scoring both runners, tying the game at 6. Four pitches later, Ward narrowly missed his third home run, but his double high off the center-field wall easily scored Greene.
With a one-run lead, Warrior starting pitcher Matt Fitts completed the job with his season-high 10th strikeout and two groundouts, and bumped his record to 13-0 to equal a program-best mark for a season.
That sent the two teams into a winner-take-all championship game, which LCSC won 8-3, as it claimed its 16th title. The runner-up Flames also would finish second in 2010, but never were able to take home the banner in eight Series appearances.
Warrior walkoffs
Here’s a look back at some important dates in Lewis-Clark State NAIA World Series history:
May 28, 1989: Darrell Wagner records 16 strikeouts in game against Hawaii-Hilo.
May 31, 1990: Mark Yockey throws second 12-strikeout Series complete game against Southeastern Oklahoma State.
May 27, 1992: LCSC plays in Series title game for 11th consecutive season.