PULLMAN — Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward looked comfortable being mistake-prone. Then, he looked comfortable being brilliant.
Assured the job is his to lose, and knowing the season opener is months away, Ward shook off some early turbulence and threw for two touchdowns in a three-play stretch Saturday during the Cougars’ first scrimmage of spring football drills at Gesa Field.
“What I loved to see was Cam bounce back from early adversity,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said. “That’s when leadership grows. He was saying, ‘That one’s on me.’ He came back and responded, and I thought had a great back half of the scrimmage.”
Jordan Lee, a senior transfer from Nevada, delivered the early adversity, intercepting a high throw from Ward and returning it for a touchdown in the controlled scrimmage.
“I think our third-down stuff and getting off the field is challenging,” Dickert said. “That’s why we run a four-man front; they have to affect the passer. Cam early on wasn’t settled with his feet. A little anxious with his throws. He got one to sail. Make the play.”
A few possessions later, though, Ward alertly found Lincoln Victor for a 15-yard score and, two plays later, hit Drake Owen for a 30-yarder.
“We were really on a script set,” Dickert said. “It was about execution, it was about discipline, it was about fundamentals.”
It wasn’t about perfection. Ward, a sophomore transfer, is being told to make mistakes, correct them quickly and don’t worry about who’s breathing down your neck. The message eventually seemed to loosen him up, as well as Victor Gabalis, who fired four consecutive completions on his first series and later hit Donovan Ollie for a 30-yard pick-up.
Walk-on Emmett Brown and sophomore Xavier Ward also thrived in the low-pressure setting, and Dickert said a three-way battle for the second-team quarterback spot between Gabalis, Xavier Ward and Brown should last through preseason drills.
“We’ve got to start faster as an offense,” Cameron Ward said. “This offense is a high-tempo offense. (Center) Konner (Gomness) just has to get the O-line set, make the points faster, get his signals out to the receivers. Just doing that, you’re going to see a lot of tempo in this offense.”
Victor, overlaying precision to his quick moves, finished with five catches, as did an emerging Orion Peters. True freshman Djouvensky Schlenbaker took a handoff from Brown and broke up the middle for a long run.
Schlenbaker drew one of the Juice Players of the Day awards, and Raam Stevenson claimed the other after tallying two sacks.
RUSHING — Djouvensky Schlenbaker 5-70, Nakia Watson 5-28, Dylan Paine 5-24, Kson Mika 4-17, Kannon Katzer 2-11, Jaxon Sawyer 1-0. Totals 22-150.
PASSING — Cameron Ward 14-21-155-2-1, Victor Gabalis 11-14-85-2-0, Xavier Ward 5-11-90-0, Emmett Brown 3-5-24-1-0, Chris Irvin 3-6-44-1-1, Luke Holcomb 1-3-12-0-0. Totals 37-60-410-6-2.
RECEIVING — Lincoln Victor 5-69, Orion Peters 5-39, Donovan Ollie 4-52, Drake Owen 4-51, Dylan Paine 3-24, C.J. Moore 3-16, Bode Brewer 2-34, Anderson Grover 2-34, Tre Horner 2-22 , Tsion Nunnally 2-20, Nakia Watson 2-7, Leon Neal Jr. 1-25 , Jake Bowen 1-13, Billy Riviere 1-4. Totals 37-410.
SACKS — Raam Stevenson 2, Amir Mujahid, Ahmir Crowder, Sam Lockett III, Travion Brown, Tyler Garay-Harris, Gabriel Lopez, Lawrence Falatea.
