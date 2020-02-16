SPOKANE — After dropping two games to East Valley during the regular season, the Clarkston High School girls’ basketball team stepped up when it counted Saturday, defeating the Knights 71-48 in the semifinal round of a Washington 2A district tournament at West Valley behind a 34-point performance by Ashlyn Wallace.
Clarkston faces West Valley at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the championship game at the same site.
Wallace shot 11-for-16 and was responsible for covering East Valley scoring threat Destiny Hillyard, who mustered only three points. Wallace sank five 3-pointers, giving her 13 in two nights at the tourney.
“In her three years here I don’t think I’ve ever seen her so determined and focused to win a game,” Clarkston coach Debbie Sobotta said. “She was brilliant offensively and defensively.”
The Bantams pushed the pace the whole game and dominated the second half 34-18.
“They were really struggling to get up and down the court especially in the second half,” Sobotta said of the Knights.
Samantha Chatfield scored 10 points for the Bantams.
CLARKSTON (16-6)
Ashlyn Wallace 11 7-8 34, Mickala Jackson 1 0-0 3 , Maggie Ogden 2 0-0 4, Jacey Hernandez 0 0-0 0, Erika Pickett 3 0-2 6, Marielena Ronquillo 1 0-0 2, AJ Sobotta 0 0-0 0, Lauren Johnson 3 0-0 6, Jalena Henry 1 4-4 6, Samantha Chatfield 4 2-2 10. Totals 26 13-16 71.
EAST VALLEY (16-5)
Kyra Johnson 0 0-0 0, Sierra Custard 0 0-0 0, Mataya Green 1 0-0 2, Ellie Syverson 7 0-0 17, Emma Glore 0 0-0 0, Gabby Magana 0 2-4 2, Ellie Stowell 5 0-0 10, Brie Holecek 2 10-11 14, Destiny Hillyard 1 0-0 3. Totals 16 12-15 48.
Clarkston 18 19 14 20 – 71
East Valley 17 13 10 8 — 48
3-point goals — Wallace 5, Jackson, Syverson 3, Hillyard.
Genesee 47, Butte County 44
FRUITLAND, Idaho — Last year, Genesee caught fire at the right time, willed its way into the state tournament, then marched all the way to the title game.
The Bulldogs, hoping for some deja vu, got a good start. They responded after a slow beginning, took control in the second half and held on for a state 1A Division I play-in win against Butte County of Arco at Fruitland High School.
“It was just a gritty team win,” Genesee coach Greg Hardie said. “I would’ve hated to not see them go to State; I felt like they really deserved it.
“We wanna go down there and do something, but right now, it’s just good to get there.”
Genesee (17-9), which plays Rimrock in the first round of the state tournament at 7 p.m. Pacific on Thursday at Nampa’s Columbia High School, was led by Bailey Leseman’s 13 points and Emerson Parkins’ 11 points, seven rebounds and four steals. The two combined for five 3s in the third quarter to lead the Bulldogs, who came back after trailing by 11 points only four minutes before.
Leading by one possession with a few seconds left, Parkins created a takeaway to end it.
Before then, Genesee allowed Butte County to go on a 15-3 run, which saw standout Kiya McAffee (21 points) score several points. Genesee’s Regan Zenner held McAffee to four points in the second half.
Genesee went 10-for-19 from outside to make up for a sub-20-percent shooting mark from inside the arc. The Bulldogs’ press defense locked down Butte after the half.
“It wasn’t our best game, but the girls just found a way,” Hardie said.
Contributing for Genesee were Lucie Ranisate (15 rebounds), Claira Osborne (seven rebounds) and Zenner (seven points, five boards, three steals).
BUTTE COUNTY (18-8)
Addyson Vandever 0 0-0 0, Kiya McAffee 8 2-2 21, Madi Kniffin 0 0-0 0, Anna Knight 2 0-0 4, Belle Beard 3 0-0 8, McKenzie Gamett 0 1-2 1, Emilee Hansen 1 2-4 4, Kelsey Isham 3 0-1 6. Totals 17 5-9 44.
GENESEE (17-9)
Lucie Ranisate 2 1-2 5, Molly Hanson 1 0-0 3, Emerson Parkins 4 1-4 11, Mikacia Bartosz 0 0-0 0, Regan Zenner 2 2-3 7, Kendra Murray 0 0-0 0, Bailey Leseman 4 1-3 13, Isabelle Monk 1 0-0 3, Makenzie Stout 0 0-0 0, Claira Osborne 2 0-0 5, Taylor Mayer 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 5-14 47.
Butte County 12 18 10 4—44
Genesee 16 6 16 9—47
3-point goals — McAffee 3, Beard 2, Hanson, Parkins 2, Zenner, Leseman 4, Monk, Osborne.
Salmon River 49, Nezperce 37
GRANGEVILLE — Emily Diaz poured in 24 points and Salmon River converted 18 free throws in the fourth quarter to beat Nezperce in a play-in game for a berth in the Idaho 1A Division II state tournament.
Jordyn Pottenger added 12 points for the Savages (17-4), who play Lighthouse Christian at 12:15 p.m. Pacific on Thursday at Nampa High School in the first round of the state tournament.
Nezperce finishes its season at 16-7.
The Indians held Salmon River sharpshooters Lotus Harper and Sofie Branstetter to 10 and three points, respectively, but the Savages still shot 35-for-70 from the field and 25-for-32 at the foul line. Diaz was 10-of-11 at the line.
“We did a good job defensively, but Diaz stepped up,” Nezperce coach Dave Snodgrass said. “We had to foul, and they made their free throws.”
Caitlyn Cronce scored 17 points for the Indians, whose defensive effort was paced by Jillian Lux, Grace Tiegs and Hannah Duuck.
SALMON RIVER (17-4)
Lotus Harper 1 8-11 10, Jordyn Pottenger 3 6-6 12, Avery Jones 0 0-0 0, Emily Diaz 7 10-11 24, Alathea Chapman 0 0-2 0, Sofie Branstetter 1 1-2 3. Totals 12 25-32 49.
NEZPERCE (16-7)
Amelia Husted 0 0-0 0, Grace Tiegs 2 0-0 5, Jillian Lux 0 1-2 1, Katharine Duuck 0 0-0 0, Hannah Duuck 5 0-2 10, Madisyn Brower 0 1-2 1, Caitlyn Cronce 6 5-10 17, Bri Brandon 0 0-0 0, KC Wahl 0 0-0 0, Kadyn Horton 1 1-4 3, Morgan Wemhoff 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 8-20 37.
Salmon River 12 14 5 20—49
Nezperce 5 7 11 14—37
3-point goals — Diaz 2, Branstetter 2, Tiegs.
Declo 52, Orofino 34
McCALL, Idaho — Orofino’s quest to make the Idaho Class 2A state tournament with just six available players fell one win short as the Maniacs lost to Declo in a play-in game to see their season end.
The Maniacs (11-13) were led by Grace Beardin’s 13 points. Orofino coach Tessa Mullinix lauded Beardin for her shooting and Riley Schwartz for her defensive effort.
“When you have six girls, it’s really tough to execute your offensive plays in practice,” Mullinix said. “But I’d say the only reason these girls aren’t heading to State has nothing to do with heart.
“Just the odds were against them, but we went pretty darn far with six, five and four (players at times) throughout the season. And they fought to the very end.”
Mullinix said her team, which started and finished this game with six players, had other games it finished with four because of foul-outs or injuries.
“It’s crazy they held their own,” she said. “Through all the adversity, I’d say these girls persevered and learned how much will power they have. It’s going to be an exciting future.”
OROFINO (11-13)
Sydnie Zywina 1 2-8 4, Peyton Merry 0 1-2 1, Grace Beardin 3 7-8 13, Riley Schwartz 1 0-4 2, Shayla Shuman 2 2-3 7, Kaylynn Johnson 3 1-4 7. Totals 10 13-29 34.
DECLO (18-6)
Katelin Mallory 3 0-2 6, Abbie Ramsey 2 5-8 9, Kadence Spencer 2 1-2 5, Sydney Ramsey 5 5-6 18, Amanda Bott 3 0-0 6, Jaeli Garrard 0 0-0 0, Brooke Olson 1 0-0 2, Aryana Kahalioumi 2 0-0 4, Katie Bott 0 0-0 0, Samantha Spurgeon 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 11-18 52.
Orofino 11 8 2 13—34
Declo 15 12 14 11—52
3-point goals — Shuman, S. Ramsey 3.
Kettle Falls 67, Asotin 21
SPOKANE — Asotin fell to Kettle Falls in a Washington Class 2B district tournament, putting an end to the Panthers’ season.
But Asotin coach Krisi Pratt praised her girls’ effort.
“We executed the defensive game plan perfectly,” she said. “We also had very few turnovers; we were prepared for everything.”
The missing link was converted baskets. The Panthers totaled only eight.
“We just couldn’t get anything to fall all night,” Pratt said. “We set shots up, we were open we just couldn’t get them to fall.”
ASOTIN (4-18)
Rilynn Heimgartner 0 0-0 0, Emalie Wilks 1 2-2 2, Eliza Bailey 1 0-0 2, Kayla Paine 1 0-0 2, Haylee Appleford 1 3-7 5, Megan Ball 1 0-0 2, Lily Denham 2 0-0 4, Emmalyn Barnea 0 0-0 0, Shelby Forgey 0 0-0 0, Emily Elskamp 1 2-6 4. Totals 8 7-15 21.
KETTLE FALLS (15-8)
Zarah Johnson 4 2-2 13, Evelyn Hooper 0 0-0 0, Brooklynn Kennan 0 0-0 0, Joslynn Meusy 2 2-2 8, Cadie Schoonover 0 0-0 0, Samantha Dudley 2 2-2 6, LaVay Shurrum 3 1-2 7, Kathryn Lawrence 0 0-0 0, Iris Armstrong 0 0-0 0, Jocelyn Glover 1 0-0 2, Mya Edwards 7 0-0 19, Linsey Hippler 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 6-10 57.
Asotin 2 4 8 7—21
Kettle Falls 10 14 12 20—67
3-point goals — Johnson 3, Meusy 2, Edwards 5 .
BOYSGarfield-Palouse 54, Pomeroy 33
PALOUSE — Garfield-Palouse held Pomeroy to 18-percent shooting to cruise to victory in the semifinal round of a Washington Class 1B district tournament.
Austin Jones led the Vikings (16-6) in scoring with 19 points, six assists and nine rebounds.
“This was Austin’s best outing so far this season,” Gar-Pal coach Steve Swinney said.
Evan Bartels led the Pirates (6-16) with 15 points.
Gar-Pal next will face Oakesdale in the championship game at Walla Walla Community College at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Pomeroy faces Prescott at 4:30 p.m. the same day.
POMEROY (6-16)
Trent Gwinn 2 3-7 8, Evan Bartels 4 7-8 15, Danner Maves 0 4-4 4, Braedon Fruh 0 0-0 0, Brady Bott 0 2-2 2, Trevan Kimble 0 0-0 0, Brody Magill 0 0-0 0, Byron Stallcup 2 0-0 4. Totals 8 16-21 33.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (16-6)
Austin Jones 8 0-0 19, Blake Jones 4 0-0 9, Jacob Anderson 5 3-6 13, Devin Doramus 0 0-0 0, Daniel Kramer 1 0-0 2, Jaxson Or 2 0-0 4 , Kyle Bankus 0 1-2 1 Ethan Hawkins 3 0-0 6, Caleb Zehm 0 0-0 0, Brandon Hallan 0 0-0, Dane Sykes 0 0-0 0.. Totals 23 4-8 54.
Pomeroy 7 4 7 15—33
Garfield-Palouse 15 12 14 13— 54
3-point goals — . A. Jones 3, B. Jones 1.
West Valley 64, Pullman 56
SPOKANE — Pullman’s season came to an end with a loss to hot-shooting West Valley of Spokane during a Washington Class 2A district tournament game.
The Greyhounds (11-10) were led by Ethan Kramer’s 16 points and seven rebounds. Steven Burkett, Peyton Rogers and Brady Wells had eight points apiece.
The Eagles (10-11), who made 10 shots from outside and was 19-for-40 from the field overall, had three players in double figures. Blaine Vasicek tallied 19, Jace Peterson scored 15 and Jayce and Dakari Pakootas chipped in 10 each.
Pullman was 17-for-46 from the field and couldn’t come back from a 13-point halftime deficit.
PULLMAN (11-10)
Dane Bednar 1 0-0 3, Brayden Roberts 2 0-0 4, Ethan Kramer 5 4-6 16, Evan Strong 2 2-2 6, Steven Burkett 2 2-2 8, Peyton Rogers 3 0-0 8, Riley Pettitt 1 1-1 3, Brady Wells 1 5-7 8. Totals 17 14-18 56.
WEST VALLEY-SPOKANE VALLEY (10-11)
Blaine Vasicek 7 2-6 19, Dakari Pakootas 3 2-4 10, Jace Peterson 5 2-2 15, Treden Davis-Reed 1 6-10 9, Jayce Pakootas 3 2-4 10, Mikhail Sweet 1 1-3 4, David Dyfort 0 0-0 0, Mason Dobney 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 16-29 64.
Pullman 12 8 17 19—56
West Valley 18 15 16 15—64
3-point goals — Bednar, Rogers 2, Kramer 2, Wells, Vasicek 3, Peterson 3, Davis-Reed, J. Pakootas 2, Sweet.
Lakeland 76, Lewiston 59
RATHDRUM, Idaho — Class 4A Lakeland of Rathdrum fashioned a big outing on offense, took an early double-digit lead and raced past Lewiston of Class 5A in the Bengals’ regular-season finale.
“They’re a good team; they’re long, they have a bunch of people that can score,” said Lewiston coach Jayson Ulrich, whose team dropped to 12-7. “We got a lot of looks, a lot of clean looks. We’ve just gotta have a shooter’s mentality.”
The Bengals’ offense recouped after halftime, but the Hawks (16-3) stayed hot, and had four players put up double-digit scoring outputs, led by Carson Seay and Noah Haaland, who logged 15 apiece.
Lewiston was led by George Forsmann (12 points) and Kash Lang (10).
The Bengals next will play Coeur d’Alene in the first round of the 5A district tournament at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Booth Hall.
LEWISTON (12-7)
Chanse Eke 1 1-2 3, Jace McKarcher 3 0-0 7, Kash Lang 2 5-6 10, James White 0 1-4 1, Joel Mullikin 2 2-2 8, Aiden Hottinger 1 0-0 2, Cruz Hepburn 4 0-0 9, Alec Eckert 1 0-1 2, Braydon Forsman 3 1-3 6, George Forsmann 6 0-3 12. Totals 23 10-21 59.
LAKELAND-RATHDRUM (16-3)
Ben Zubaly 4 3-6 11, Carson Seay 5 3-4 15, A. Munyear 3 0-1 6, Ammon Munyear 5 0-0 10, Noah Haaland 5 3-5 15, Travis Derrick 0 0-0 0, Brandon Fury 0 0-0 0, Bryce Henry 2 1-2 5, Grant Roth 2 1-2 6, Alden Waddington 1 1-2 3, Eric Saasen 2 0-0 4. Totals 29 12-20 76.
Lewiston 9 17 18 15—59
Lakeland 26 25 23 2—76
3-point goals — McKarcher, Lang, Mullikin 2, Hepburn, Seay 2, Haaland 2, Roth.
JV — Lakeland 47, Lewiston 41
Davenport 54, Asotin 44
SPOKANE — Asotin fell to Davenport in a Washington Class 2B district tournament as the Panthers watched their season end.
Despite the loss, Noah Renzelman scored a game-high 19 points for Asotin (4-18).
A full box score wasn’t available.
DAVENPORT (9-14)
Jake Coffman 0, Brenick Soliday 5, Gavin Boggs 11, Jarrett Jacobsen 2, A.J. Floyd 17, Tyler Furman 7, Tennessee Rainwater 10, Wyatt Jay 0, William Waters 2. Totals 54.
ASOTIN (4-18)
Mason Nicholas 5, Preston Overberg 6, Brayden Barnea 4, Tanner Nicholas 6, Jace Overberg 0, Noah Renzelman 19, Aaron Boyea 0. Totals 44.
Davenport 10 13 11 20 — 54
Asotin 11 8 12 23 — 44
St. Maries 56, Genesee 32
ST. MARIES, Idaho — Hard-pressed to match St. Maries’ height and accurate shooting, Genesee concluded its regular season with a nonleague loss to the Lumberbacks.
Cy Wareham scored 12 points and Dawson Durham added 10 for the Bulldogs.
GENESEE (7-13)
Owen Crowley 2 0-0 4, Cy Wareham 4 2-4 12, Dawson Durham 4 0-0 10, Truman Renton 1 0-0 2, Jared Ketcheson 0 0-2 0, Dillon Sperber 1 1-2 4, Carson Schwartz 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 3-8 32.
ST. MARIES
Randie Becktel 1 0-0 3, Eli Gibson 5 2-2 14, Justin Ledbetter 1 0-0 2, Brett Stancil 5 1-1 12, Coleman Ross 2 0-0 4, Tristan Gentry 5 3-4 13, Sean Elliott 1 0-0 2, Colby Renner 2 2-2 6. Totals 22 8-11 56.
Genesee 6 7 17 2—32
St. Maries 18 12 18 8—56
3-point goals — Wareham 2, Durham 2, Sperber, Becktel, Stancil, Gibson 2.
JV — St. Maries 44, Genesee 30
WRESTLINGPullman’s Smith second at regional meet
CHENEY, Wash. — Gabriel Smith of Pullman placed second at 126 pounds, dropping a 10-8 decision in the championship match, in the Washington 2A Region 4 tournament.
Emerique Gonzales of Toppenish edged the Pullman sophomore in the final.
Placing fifth were Tanner Lange (132) of Clarkston and Mitchael LaVielle (160) of Pullman, while a sixth went to Carson Ash (220) of Clarkston.
LaVielle advanced to the semifinal round before absorbing a loss and going 1-1 in the consolation bracket, winning by injury default in the fifth-place match. Lange tallied two consolation wins.
Noha wins for Colfax
REARDAN, Wash. — Caden Noha of Colfax claimed the 182-pound title while two Pomeroy wrestlers placed at the Washington Class 1B Region 3 tournament.
Noha, a junior, pinned Davenport’s Sam Schneider in 1:35 of the championship match.
Braedyn White (170) placed third and Will Winona (182) took fourth for Pomeroy.
The top four qualify for the state meet that begins Friday at Tacoma. Pomeroy eighth-grader Curtis Winona (160) is an alternate as a fifth-place finisher.
“These three guys battled their guts out in the quest for a state berth,” Pomeroy coach Ben Slaybaugh said.
White won by technical fall in his third-place match.
Beck second at girls’ State
POCATELLO — Kadence Beck of Orofino placed second at 106 pounds to lead District II representatives at the Idaho Girls Wrestling Finals at Pocatello High School.
In her title match, the Maniacs freshman was pinned in 59 seconds by Lita Cruz of Minico. Orofino placed fifth in the team standings.
Holli Schumacher (100) of Orofino and Brittney Benavidez (148) of Grangeville took third, and Taylor McPherson (129) of Potlatch was fifth.
Wilkins and Benavidez had captured titles last year in the inaugural edition of the invitational tournament.