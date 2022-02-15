The Camas Prairie Trap Shoot showed signs of turning into a two-horse race in Week 6 as Wallace-Kellogg and Weiser tallied perfect 75 scores to remain the front-runners, one point apart from each other.
Wallace-Kellogg leads with an overall score of 499, followed by Weiser at 448, with third-place Grangeville slipping to 445.80 with a 73.80 on Sunday.
Fourth-place Boise also shot a 75.
Four weeks remain in the 10-week competition at various gun clubs in Idaho, eastern Washington and eastern Oregon.
CAMAS PRAIRIE TRAP SHOOT
Week 6 results
Overall team scores – Wallace-Kellogg 449.00; Weiser 448.00; Grangeville 445.80; Boise 445.75; Colton 444.05; Hermiston 443.00; Culdesac 442.50; Orofino-Pierce 442.25; Wenatchee 442.00; Troy-Deary 437.46; Cottonwood 436.90; Pomeroy 435.50; Garfield 435.00; Nezperce 435.00; Winchester 433.75; Walla Walla 426.25; St. Maries 425.00; Indian Valley 424.00; Kamiah 418.00; Malden-Pine 409.00; Endicott 402.00; LaGrande 402.00; Bonners Ferry 400.00; White Bird, no report.
Boise: 75.00 26 Shooters; Sunny/Gorgeous. 25-Kent Graham, Robert Renteria, Leonard Wehking, John Keppinger, Blake McCutcheon
Bonners Ferry: 67.00 21 Shooters; Cold. 23- Wyatt McDonald; 22- Seth Rice, Brian McDonald, Dean Nelson, James Daniels, Bill Bustillos
Colton: 73.50 60 Shooters; Sunny. 25 –Greg Mayer, Brandon Vandevender, Jason Reisenaur; 24- Brien DeAtley, Mark Lawson, Terry Roberts, George Seubert, Brian Windsor, Cole Zacha
Cottonwood: 73.00 56 Shooters; Sunny. 25-Clint Riener, Aaron Hinkleman; 24- Andy Terhaar, Darrel Uhlorn, Rayn Mader, Jacob Wimer, Jeremy Ross
Culdesac: 74.50 53 Shooters; Cold/Clear. 25-Jim Blake, Tiyapo Campbell, Marv Heimgartner, Jeremy Irwin, Dale Kinzel; 24-Jerry Hewett, Corey Long, Mike Long, Johnny Weeks, Mason Vincent
Endicott: 69.00 19 Shooters; Sunny/Clear. 24-Rich Villa; 23-Jessica Pelissier; 22- Trevor Johnson, Larry Garrett, Eric Johnson
Garfield: 72.75 32 Shooters; Sunny. 25-Jeff Kelnhofer; 24- Terry Blair, Jerry Hibbard, Tom Hodges, Rod Hubner, Cooper Thompson
Grangeville: 73.80 48 Shooters; Sunny/nice. 25- Bill McMahon, Kevin Schmidt, Roy Schumacher; 24-Roy Hill, Brian Lorentz, Tim Schumacher, Mike Lerandeau, Ken Slabach, Wendell Thomas, Andy Abbott, Matt Prewitt
Hermiston: 74.00 22 Shooters; Sunny/cool; 25- John Adams, Derek Hamilton; 24-Dustin Hamilton, Tony Garberg
Indian Valley: 70.00 7 Shooters; Sunny. 24- Mike Cunningham; 23-Steve Bumgarner, Randy Kocher
Kamiah: 70.00 16 Shooters; Sunny. 24-Tony Messenger; 23-Gerry Davis, Andy Gibbs
LaGrande: 59 6 Shooters; Windy; 22- Scott Moffit; 20- Pat O’Reilly; 17-Henry Manjarres
Malden-Pine: 69.00 15 Shooters; Overcast; 24- Dave Kjack; 23-Brad Bowman; 22-Dave Corroll, Dale Birchell
Nezperce: 73.00 25 Shooters; Clear/Bright. 25- Dan Thompson; 24-Rod Sheets, Bob Inglet
Orofino-Pierce: 73.00 27 Shooters; Sunny/Calm. 25- Mike Powers; 24- Dan Smith, Alex Powers, Jeff Wicks, Sonny Lage, Jack Kelly
Pomeroy: 74.25 39 Shooters; Sunny; 25-Brady Bott, Clark Capwell, Holly Ledgerwood; 24- Lee Blachly, Larry Bunch, Robert DesJardin, Buck Geiger, Tracy Hanger, Lee Koller, Bryan McKeirnan, Wayne Tetrick
St. Maries: 73.00 24 Shooters; Sunny. 25- Richard Spier; 24-BJ Derr, Tony Brede
Troy-Deary: 72.75 76 Shooters; Sunny. 25- Sam Barnes, Wyatt Johnson; 24-Earl Dorsey, Tanner Gray, Cherie McCall, Reece Sanderson, Rachel Stanley, Carl Stanton, Taylor Utecht
Walla Walla: 71.25 32 Shooters; Sunny; 25-Mark Jungman; 24- Jay Hanger; 23-Gayland Blake, Terry Schaeffer, Elton Edwards
Wallace-Kellogg: 75.00 24 Shooters; Nice. 25- Garrett Williams, Ray Newburn, Darin Williams, Griffey Doerschel
Weiser: 75.00 24 Shooters; Sunny; 25- Cal Wilson, Tim Hunt, Michael Anderson, Levi Harrison, Mike Clark, Weston Anderson
Wenatchee: 73.00 12 Shooters; Clear/Sunny; 25- Dan Davis; 24- John Clifford, Dale Smith
Winchester: 73.00 28 Shooters; Breezy/Sunny; 25- Jake Rowland; 24-Dale Arnzen, Brandon Randall
JUNIORS
Overall team scores – Troy-Deary 434; Hermiston 428; Boise 419; Orofino-Pierce 412; Bonners Ferry 402; Wallace-Kellogg 400; Walla Walla 396; Pomeroy-396; Culdesac 387; Garfield 384; Cottonwood 375; Nezperce 349; Grangeville 287; Weiser 254; St. Maries 179; Endicott177; Winchester 172; Kamiah 134; Wenatchee 108; Malden-Pine 105; Colton 0; Indian Valley 0; White Bird 0, LaGrande 0.
Boise: 73 25-Robert Renteria, Blake McCutcheon; 23- Jake White, Clayton Heinzerling
Bonners Ferry: 72 25-Ryan Carelli; 24-Torsten Conover; 23-Dillion McLeish, Wyatt McDonald
Cottonwood: 65 23- Tristian Mader; 21- Lane Mader, Dylan Mader, Eli Goeckner, Quirt Goeckner
Culdesac: 63 21- Tanner Irwin; 20- Spencer Fiorenza, Avery Stevens
Endicott: 40 15- Hagen Phillips; 13-Peyton Pelissier; 12- Marty Meserve
Garfield: 68 24- Cooper Thompson; 22 Colton Pfaff, Cameron Merrill, Bryce Pfaff
Grangeville: 52 20 Jack Brandford; 21- Owen McIntire; 11-Kane McIntire
Hermiston: 70 24- Dustin Hamilton; 23- Radley Griggs, Austin Garberg, Joseph Cruse Gutierrez
Kamiah: 22 22-Dallon Roberts
Malden-Pine: 47 19-Carson McDonald; 17-Jacob Melhous; 11- Riley Terrell
Nezperce: 57 22-Colton Thompson; 18-Grant Ingram; 17-Amber Wemhoff
Orofino-Pierce: 66 24-Alex Powers; 21- Tucker Stevens, Johnathan Wicks
Pomeroy: 72 25- Brady Bott; 24-Braxton McKeirnan; 23-Caleb Barron, Ollie Severs
St. Maries: 44 23- Chase Braz; Ronnie Nelson
Troy-Deary: 74 25- Sam Barnes, Wyatt Johnson; 24-Carl Stanton
Walla Walla: 71 24-Lash Corbelt, Zane Carver; 23-Rosetta Renwick, Trace Flock, Joshua Weiland
Wallace-Kellogg: 64 25- Griffy Doerschel; 24- Darby Sager; 19- Parker Goldade
Weiser: 64 25-Weston Anderson; 20- Tyson Hunt; 19-Bryson Dave.
Wenatchee: 22 22- Charles Rich
Winchester: 32 16- Aaron Kinzer, Ryan Cuthbert