Week after week, Wallace-Kellogg shooters are ridding themselves of a co-leader in the Camas Prairie Trap Shoot, and now they’re alone at the top with a perfect score.
Boise was the latest club to stumble, shooting a 72 on Sunday to drop from first place to fifth.
Wallace-Kellogg, the defending champion, fired another 75 and leads by a point over Wenatchee and Nezperce through four weeks of the 10-week shoot at various gun clubs.
Those two clubs in second place had flawless 75s on Week 4, as did Hermiston and Weiser.
CAMAS PRAIRIE TRAP SHOOT
Week 4 results
Overall team scores — Wallace-Kellogg 300.00, Wenatchee 299.00, Nezperce 299.00, Weiser 298.00, Boise 297.00, Orofino-Pierce 296.25, Grangeville 296.10, Hermiston 295.25, Culdesac 295.08, Cottonwood 293.50, St. Maries 293.00, Troy-Deary 291.61, Colton 291.22, Bonners Ferry 291.00, Winchester 290.75, Indian Valley 290.00, Garfield 288.75, Malden-Pine 288.00, Walla Walla 286.25, Pomeroy 285.60, LaGrande 280.00, Endicott 277.00 Kamiah 277.00; White Bird – no report.
Boise: 72.00 26 Shooter; Windy. 24-John Keppinger, Art Voorhis, Preston Shaw, Gene Hunt, Ed Vanetten, George Stevens
Bonners Ferry: 72.00 28 Shooters; Snowing/breezy. 25-Michael Compton; 24- PaulCarelli; 23-Bill Bustillos, Ron Campbell, Wally Dinning, Lonny Jelinek
Colton: 73.50 80 Shooters; Cloudy. 25 – 25-Dave Bauer, Brien DeAtley, Gary Ferrell, Guy Olson; 24- Cecil Boles, Sam Cox, Faron Craig, Jon Dahmen, BillMackleit, Carmine Petracca, Jason Reisenauer, AJ Renfrow, Terry Roberts, PatTully, Kyle Wommack
Cottonwood: 72.00 58 Shooters; Clear/Windy. 24-Clint Riener, Derek Schaeffer, Shane Poxleitner, DaveSwearingen, Derek Arnzen, Mike Westhoff
Culdesac: 74.57 70 Shooters; Overcast/Nice. 25 – Jim Blake, Henry Filipponi, Mike Long, Wayne McCulley, Kirby Mesheshnik, Rob Eldredge; 24- Jim Adams, Will Anderson, Brain Ferry, Fran Feucht, Dean Hartwig, Dale Kinzel, Corey Long, Ryan Rehder, Aaron Ruckman,Wyatt Stevens, Colby Weeks
Endicott: 69.00 24 Shooters;Windy. 23-Jessica Pelissier, Rich Villa, Eric Johnson, Trevor Johnson
Garfield: 72.00 37 Shooters; Windy; 24- Alan Keasal, Jeff Kelnhofer, Eric Slocum, Lindsey Wesche
Grangeville: 73.20 49 Shooters; Sunny. 25-Ralph Kaschmitter, John Vrieling;24-Rod Behler, Josh Brandsford, Tom Felkel, Pepper Harman, Bill McMahan, Roy Hill, Darrell Howard, Jim McMahon, Roy Schumacher, Bill Stolz, Cody Aiken
Hermiston: 75.00 29 Shooters; Overcast; 25- John Adams, Laura Winkel, Tyson Stocker, Tyler Pearson
Indian Valley: 72.00 13 Shooters;Sunny. 24-Levi Harrison, Todd Ambrose, Angie Bumgarner
Kamiah: 70 22 Shooters; Sunny. 24-Scott Brown; 23- Robert Davis, Tony Messenger
La Grande: 64.00 14 Shooters; Strong Winds; 22-Shara Hindman; 21- Pat O’Reilly, Buck Garritson
Malden-Pine: 72.00 23 Shooters; Windy/Overcast; 25- Daniel Broeckel; 24- BradBowman; 23- Mike Koppel
Nezperce: 75.00 23 Shooters; windy; 25- Kurtis Braun, Bryce Ingram, Dan Thompson
Orofino-Pierce: 73.50 40 Shooters; Cloudy/Windy. 25-Bob Zinn, Bruce Bradley; 24-Rory Martress,Tom Martress, Bill Feldspausch, JD McCarthy, Levi Bradley, Amy Powers
Pomeroy: 69.00 47 Shooters; Strong Winds; 23- Beau Blachly, Clark Capwell, Buck Geiger, Terry John, Lee Koller
St. Maries: 72.00 28 Shooters;Cloudy-. 24-John Widner, Rick Baily, Jack Crane
Troy-Deary: 72.86 67 Shooters; Cloudy; 25-Chet Simons, Conner Bovard; 24-Robert Barkley, Earl Dorsey, Joe Evans, Rod Kenworthy, Betty McKenzie, Reece Sanderson
Walla Walla: 69.00 21 Shooters; Windy; 24- Jack Miller; 23- Ed Weitz,; 22- Jay Hanger, Gayland Black
Wallace-Kellogg: 75.00 27 Shooters; Overcast/Cold. 25- Grant Williams, Darin Williams, Teagen Goldade
Weiser: 75.00 25 Shooters; Sunny; 25- Mike Clark, Weston Anderson, Kirk Bork
Wenatchee: 75.00 20 Shooters; Cloudy; 25- TJ Main, Brian Cornehl, Tina Sisich
Winchester: 71.25 35 Shooters; Windy/Sunny; 25-Brett Arnzen; 24- Todd Ott, Dale Arnzen, Michael Brannan, Cody Osburn, Cole Riggers, Jake Rowland, Bryce Stigum
JUNIORS
Overall team scores — Hermiston 289, Troy-Deary 289, Bonners Ferry 286, Culdesac 282, Walla Walla 280, Orofino-Pierce 276, Wallace-Kellogg 275, Pomeroy 265, Cottonwood 256, Garfield 251, Weiser 246, Boise 233, Nezperce 04, Winchester 195, Grangeville 172, St. Maries 139, Kamiah 125, LaGrande 124, Malden-Pine 121, Endicott 121, Colton 96, Wenatchee 79.
Boise: 54 21- Evan Arnold; 21- Tarynn Harrsch; 14-Jake White
BonnersFerry: 71 24-Cassidy Underhill, Seth Rice; 23- Colin Fairchild
Colton: 22 17-Lydia Smith; 5- Annie Petty
Cottonwood: 59 21-Ben Gehring; 19-Lane Mader, Tristan Mader
Culdesac: 71 24-Colby Weeks, Wyatt Stevens; 23- Avery Stevens, Lanie Weeks
Endicott: 39 16-Cydni Miller; 14- Peyton Pelissier; 9 MartyMeserve
Garfield: 63 22- Jaxson Orr, Cooper Thompson; 19- Denni Fealy
Grangeville: 36 19-Jack Brandsford; 17- Taylor Brandsford
Hermiston: 74 25 - Tyler Pearson, Tyson Stocker; 24- Kuper Bracher, Nick Malmberg
Kamiah: 19 19-Connor Brown
LaGrande 38 15-Makenna Shorts; 14- Austin Higgins; 9- Dakota Shorts
Malden-Pine: 25 15- Rowdie Broeckel; 6-BeauBroeckel; 4- Alaina McCully
Nezperce: 54 22- Colton Thompson; 17- Morgan Wemhoff; 15-GrantIngram
Orofino-Pierce: 70 25-Bruce Bradley; 23-Steven Bradbury; 22-Justice Craig
Pomeroy: 67 23-Logan Ledgerwood; 22- Caleb Barron, Nick Hastings, Tyson Kimble, JR Magill, Troy Steele
St. Maries: 23 16-Ryan Osier; 7-Axton Frederick
Troy-Deary: 74 25-, Chet Simons, Connor Bovard; 24- BettyMcKenzie
Walla Walla: 63 22-Jeff Corbett; 21- Zane Carver; 20- Trace Floch, Rosetta Renwick, Lash Corbett
Wallace-Kellogg: 72 25- Teagen Goldade; 24- Griffey Doerschel; 23- Tanner Groves
Weiser 63 25 Weston Anderson; 19 - Talon Holom, Bryson Dave
Wenatchee: 21 21-Charles Rich