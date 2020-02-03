At the end of its Week 4 shoot, Wallace-Kellogg must have thought it had fallen in the pecking order of the Camas Prairie Trap Shoot.

Instead, it’s alone in first place.

The Silver Valley club shot a 74 on Sunday to break a tie at the top with Wenatchee, which struggled to a 73 and slipped to third place.

Climbing into second was Orofino-Pierce, one of only three teams to submit a perfect 75. The others were Hermiston and Culdesac.

Six weeks remain in the competition at various gun clubs in the region.

CAMAS PRAIRIE TRAP SHOOT

Week 4 results

Overall team scores — Wallace/Kellogg 298.00, Orofino-Pierce 297.75, Wenatchee 297.00, Hermiston 297.00, Culdesac 296.90, Boise 295.00, Grangeville 293.30, Colton 292.67, Troy-Deary 292.51, Cottonwood 290.70, Malden-Pine 290.25, Nezperce 289.00, Garfield 287.70, White Bird 287.00, Walla Walla 286.50, Winchester 286.00, Pomeroy 285.75, Indian Valley 285.00, Kamiah 282.00, St. Maries 281.00, Caldwell 278.00, Bonners Ferry 277.00, Endicott 277.00;

Boise: 74.00 14 Shooter; Windy/Cold. 25- Leonard Wehking, Guy Johnson; 24-Kent Harris

Bonners Ferry- 70.00 22 Shooters; Partly Cloudy/Cold. 24-Lonny Jelinel; 23- James Daniels, Ron Campbell

Caldwell: 70.00 9 Shooters; Cold/Windy; 24- Max Martin; 23- Roy Williams, Mike Strong, Evan Arnold

Colton: 74.67 83 Shooters; Sunny/Windy. 25 – Dick Allen, Colt Fridley, Dan Hafenbrark, Bill Mackleit, Terry Roberts, Dave Scharnhorst, Brandon Vandevender, Ben Waldemarson; 24- Sis Windsor, Bill Mattis, Greg Mayer, Guy Olson, Daren Steele, Pat Tully, Dan Warner, Marty Zacha

Cottonwood: 72.60 49 Shooters. Clear/Cold; 25-Scott Jungert; 24- Derek Schaeffer, Darrel Uhlorn, Clint Riener, Carson Forsman

Culdesac: 75.00 72 Shooters; Cold/Sunny. 25 –Jim Adams, Dale Kinzel, Jerry Hewitt, Jeremy Irwin, Corey Long, Ryan Rehder, Aaron Ruckman, Jonny Weeks, Rich Wightman

Endicott: 71.00 23 Shooters; Sun. 24-Jessica Pelissier, Larry Garrett; 23-Carsten Miller

Garfield: 73.50 52 Shooters; Cold/Sunny. 25- Rod Hubner, Alan Keasel, Dave Ulrick, Lindsey Wesche; 24- Tricia Johnson; 23- Al Black, Carol Black, Nick Curry, Jerry Hibbard, Josh Kelnhofer, John Vantine, Tyler Mertes

Grangeville: 73.80 50 Shooters; Cloudy. 25-Bob Aiken, Bambi Baker, Cody Aiken; 24 Rod Behler, Josh Brandsford, Tom Felkel, Ralph Kaschmitter, Jeff Kutsch, Jim McMahon, Roy Schumacher, Bob Abbott, Stephanie Brandsford

Hermiston: 75.00 33 Shooters; Sunny/Cold. 25-BJ Alley, Bobbi Childers, Harvey Childers, Dave Felty

Indian Valley: 70.00 15 Shooters; Windy. 24-Tony Shuyler; 23- Steve Bumgarner, Dick Pfau

Kamiah: 71.00 23 Shooters; Overcast. 24- Gerry Davis, Ricky Roberts; 23- Owen Crosby, Andy Hibbs, tony Messenger, Steve Ryan, Dave Woods, Dick Yarbrough, Brad Schaff

Malden-Pine: 72.75 34 Shooters; Sunny; 25- Randy Schmick; 24- Brad Bowman, Gage Skjothaug, Mike Koppel, Mike Deife, Lance Hornvedt, Gary Scott, Sam Melcher

Nezperce: 72.00 22 Shooters; Windy/Cold.- 24-Rich Berry, Rod Sheets, Dan Thompson, Scott Zenner

Orofino-Pierce: 75.00 39 Shooters; Cloud/Calm. 25 –Clayton Larson, Brayden Turcott, Bob Zinn, Dave Powers, Larry Turcott, Jack Kelly, Eric Freeth

Pomeroy: 72.00 48 Shooters; Clear Skies; 25-Wayne Tetrick, Robert DesJardin; 24-Lee Koller; 23-Larry Bunch, Sean Beale, Tracy Hanger, Fred Zack, Mike Hastings, Buck Geiger, Richard Gittens

St. Maries: 72.00 16 Shooters; Sunny-. 24-Bj Derr, Richard Brede, Doug Brede

Troy-Deary: 72.75 78 Shooters; Raining. 25- Dawn Barnard, Shane Merrill; 24-Greg Bassler, Doug Hays, Ed Johnson, Matt Jones, Ralph Keeney, Jim Lyons

Walla Walla: 70.50 33 Shooters; Bright Sun. 24-Connor Fergusdon, Michael Carpenter; 23-Terry Schaeffer, Jack Miller, Mark Jungman

Wallace-Kellogg: 74.00 24 Shooters; Clear/Cold; 25- Griffy Doerschel, Casey Stoddard; 24- Grant Williams, Garrett Williams, John Schroeder, Darin Jones, Jeremy Groves

Wenatchee: 73.00 28 Shooters; Sunny; 25-TJ Main; 24- Mason Renslow, Jeff Heath, Ed Knebel, Gerald Moro, Mel Weythman, Doug Bromiley, Tina Sisich

White Bird: 73.00 21 Shooters; Cloudy. 25-Clay Robinson; 24- Shane Paul, Craig Wood

Winchester: 71.00 22 Shooters;Cold/Breezy; 24-Jared Arnzen, Dennis Behler; 23-Roger Riggers, Jake Rowland

JUNIORS

Overall team scores: Orofino-Pierce 287, Troy-Deary 275, Wallace-Kellogg 274, Hermiston 273, Caldwell 268, Bonners Ferry 264, Grangeville 261, Culdesac 259, Cottonwood 256, Pomeroy 254, Garfield 240, Walla Walla 233, Kamiah 216, Malden-Pine 214, Endicott 161, Nezperce 158, Wenatchee 145, White Bird 134, Colton 99, Boise 41; Winchester 12

Boise: 21 21-Tate Heinzerling

Bonners Ferry: 65 22-Kamen Nelson, Seth Rice; 21- Wyatt McDonald, Wade Rice, Torsten Conover

Caldwell: 68 24- Max Martin; 23- Evan Arnold; 21- Jake White

Colton: 52 21- Jackson Meyer; 17-Adam Scharnhorst; 14- Lydia Smith

Cottonwood: 65 24-Connor Forsman; 22-Eli Goeckner; 19-Ben Gehring

Culdesac: 63 21- Sam Presnell, Morgan Franklin, Joe Eldredge

Endicott: 53 23- Carsten Miller; 22- Joe Vietz; 8-Cydni Miller

Garfield: 65 23-Cooper Thompson; 22-Jaxson Orr; 20-Denni Fealy, Boom Wolheter

Grangeville: 69 25-Cody Aiken; 22-Wyatt Aiken, Gianna Skovajsa

Hermiston: 72 24- Austin Garber, Haylee Hamilton, Dustin Hamilton

Kamiah: 58 22-Dallon Roberts; 18- Brady Cox, Toddy Roberts

Malden-Pine: 58 24- Gage Skjothaug; 20- Owen Scott; 14-Alaina McCully

Nezperce: 38 21-Morgan Wemhoff; 17-Colton Thompson.

Orofino-Pierce: 73 25- Clayton Larsen, Brayden Turcott; 23- JD Mccarthy, Bruce Bradley

Pomeroy: 67 23-Mason Blachly, Danner Maves; 21- Caleb Barron, Ollie Sievers, Junior Magill

Troy-Deary- 66 23-Wyatt Johnson; 22-Sam Barns; 21-Tanner Gray, Chet Simons

Walla Walla: 59 20-Klay Carver, Colby Ray; 19-Zane Carver, Lash Corbett, Rosetta Renwick

Wallace-Kellogg: 68 25- Griffy Doerschel; 23-Tanner Groves; 20- Parker Goldade

Wenatchee: 63 24-Mason Renslow; 22-Rowdy Main; 17-Charles Rich

White Bird: 26 18-Trayven Sickels; 8-Trevor Early

Winchester: 12 12- Aaron Kinzer---

