At the end of its Week 4 shoot, Wallace-Kellogg must have thought it had fallen in the pecking order of the Camas Prairie Trap Shoot.
Instead, it’s alone in first place.
The Silver Valley club shot a 74 on Sunday to break a tie at the top with Wenatchee, which struggled to a 73 and slipped to third place.
Climbing into second was Orofino-Pierce, one of only three teams to submit a perfect 75. The others were Hermiston and Culdesac.
Six weeks remain in the competition at various gun clubs in the region.
CAMAS PRAIRIE TRAP SHOOT
Week 4 results
Overall team scores — Wallace/Kellogg 298.00, Orofino-Pierce 297.75, Wenatchee 297.00, Hermiston 297.00, Culdesac 296.90, Boise 295.00, Grangeville 293.30, Colton 292.67, Troy-Deary 292.51, Cottonwood 290.70, Malden-Pine 290.25, Nezperce 289.00, Garfield 287.70, White Bird 287.00, Walla Walla 286.50, Winchester 286.00, Pomeroy 285.75, Indian Valley 285.00, Kamiah 282.00, St. Maries 281.00, Caldwell 278.00, Bonners Ferry 277.00, Endicott 277.00;
Boise: 74.00 14 Shooter; Windy/Cold. 25- Leonard Wehking, Guy Johnson; 24-Kent Harris
Bonners Ferry- 70.00 22 Shooters; Partly Cloudy/Cold. 24-Lonny Jelinel; 23- James Daniels, Ron Campbell
Caldwell: 70.00 9 Shooters; Cold/Windy; 24- Max Martin; 23- Roy Williams, Mike Strong, Evan Arnold
Colton: 74.67 83 Shooters; Sunny/Windy. 25 – Dick Allen, Colt Fridley, Dan Hafenbrark, Bill Mackleit, Terry Roberts, Dave Scharnhorst, Brandon Vandevender, Ben Waldemarson; 24- Sis Windsor, Bill Mattis, Greg Mayer, Guy Olson, Daren Steele, Pat Tully, Dan Warner, Marty Zacha
Cottonwood: 72.60 49 Shooters. Clear/Cold; 25-Scott Jungert; 24- Derek Schaeffer, Darrel Uhlorn, Clint Riener, Carson Forsman
Culdesac: 75.00 72 Shooters; Cold/Sunny. 25 –Jim Adams, Dale Kinzel, Jerry Hewitt, Jeremy Irwin, Corey Long, Ryan Rehder, Aaron Ruckman, Jonny Weeks, Rich Wightman
Endicott: 71.00 23 Shooters; Sun. 24-Jessica Pelissier, Larry Garrett; 23-Carsten Miller
Garfield: 73.50 52 Shooters; Cold/Sunny. 25- Rod Hubner, Alan Keasel, Dave Ulrick, Lindsey Wesche; 24- Tricia Johnson; 23- Al Black, Carol Black, Nick Curry, Jerry Hibbard, Josh Kelnhofer, John Vantine, Tyler Mertes
Grangeville: 73.80 50 Shooters; Cloudy. 25-Bob Aiken, Bambi Baker, Cody Aiken; 24 Rod Behler, Josh Brandsford, Tom Felkel, Ralph Kaschmitter, Jeff Kutsch, Jim McMahon, Roy Schumacher, Bob Abbott, Stephanie Brandsford
Hermiston: 75.00 33 Shooters; Sunny/Cold. 25-BJ Alley, Bobbi Childers, Harvey Childers, Dave Felty
Indian Valley: 70.00 15 Shooters; Windy. 24-Tony Shuyler; 23- Steve Bumgarner, Dick Pfau
Kamiah: 71.00 23 Shooters; Overcast. 24- Gerry Davis, Ricky Roberts; 23- Owen Crosby, Andy Hibbs, tony Messenger, Steve Ryan, Dave Woods, Dick Yarbrough, Brad Schaff
Malden-Pine: 72.75 34 Shooters; Sunny; 25- Randy Schmick; 24- Brad Bowman, Gage Skjothaug, Mike Koppel, Mike Deife, Lance Hornvedt, Gary Scott, Sam Melcher
Nezperce: 72.00 22 Shooters; Windy/Cold.- 24-Rich Berry, Rod Sheets, Dan Thompson, Scott Zenner
Orofino-Pierce: 75.00 39 Shooters; Cloud/Calm. 25 –Clayton Larson, Brayden Turcott, Bob Zinn, Dave Powers, Larry Turcott, Jack Kelly, Eric Freeth
Pomeroy: 72.00 48 Shooters; Clear Skies; 25-Wayne Tetrick, Robert DesJardin; 24-Lee Koller; 23-Larry Bunch, Sean Beale, Tracy Hanger, Fred Zack, Mike Hastings, Buck Geiger, Richard Gittens
St. Maries: 72.00 16 Shooters; Sunny-. 24-Bj Derr, Richard Brede, Doug Brede
Troy-Deary: 72.75 78 Shooters; Raining. 25- Dawn Barnard, Shane Merrill; 24-Greg Bassler, Doug Hays, Ed Johnson, Matt Jones, Ralph Keeney, Jim Lyons
Walla Walla: 70.50 33 Shooters; Bright Sun. 24-Connor Fergusdon, Michael Carpenter; 23-Terry Schaeffer, Jack Miller, Mark Jungman
Wallace-Kellogg: 74.00 24 Shooters; Clear/Cold; 25- Griffy Doerschel, Casey Stoddard; 24- Grant Williams, Garrett Williams, John Schroeder, Darin Jones, Jeremy Groves
Wenatchee: 73.00 28 Shooters; Sunny; 25-TJ Main; 24- Mason Renslow, Jeff Heath, Ed Knebel, Gerald Moro, Mel Weythman, Doug Bromiley, Tina Sisich
White Bird: 73.00 21 Shooters; Cloudy. 25-Clay Robinson; 24- Shane Paul, Craig Wood
Winchester: 71.00 22 Shooters;Cold/Breezy; 24-Jared Arnzen, Dennis Behler; 23-Roger Riggers, Jake Rowland
JUNIORS
Overall team scores: Orofino-Pierce 287, Troy-Deary 275, Wallace-Kellogg 274, Hermiston 273, Caldwell 268, Bonners Ferry 264, Grangeville 261, Culdesac 259, Cottonwood 256, Pomeroy 254, Garfield 240, Walla Walla 233, Kamiah 216, Malden-Pine 214, Endicott 161, Nezperce 158, Wenatchee 145, White Bird 134, Colton 99, Boise 41; Winchester 12
Boise: 21 21-Tate Heinzerling
Bonners Ferry: 65 22-Kamen Nelson, Seth Rice; 21- Wyatt McDonald, Wade Rice, Torsten Conover
Caldwell: 68 24- Max Martin; 23- Evan Arnold; 21- Jake White
Colton: 52 21- Jackson Meyer; 17-Adam Scharnhorst; 14- Lydia Smith
Cottonwood: 65 24-Connor Forsman; 22-Eli Goeckner; 19-Ben Gehring
Culdesac: 63 21- Sam Presnell, Morgan Franklin, Joe Eldredge
Endicott: 53 23- Carsten Miller; 22- Joe Vietz; 8-Cydni Miller
Garfield: 65 23-Cooper Thompson; 22-Jaxson Orr; 20-Denni Fealy, Boom Wolheter
Grangeville: 69 25-Cody Aiken; 22-Wyatt Aiken, Gianna Skovajsa
Hermiston: 72 24- Austin Garber, Haylee Hamilton, Dustin Hamilton
Kamiah: 58 22-Dallon Roberts; 18- Brady Cox, Toddy Roberts
Malden-Pine: 58 24- Gage Skjothaug; 20- Owen Scott; 14-Alaina McCully
Nezperce: 38 21-Morgan Wemhoff; 17-Colton Thompson.
Orofino-Pierce: 73 25- Clayton Larsen, Brayden Turcott; 23- JD Mccarthy, Bruce Bradley
Pomeroy: 67 23-Mason Blachly, Danner Maves; 21- Caleb Barron, Ollie Sievers, Junior Magill
Troy-Deary- 66 23-Wyatt Johnson; 22-Sam Barns; 21-Tanner Gray, Chet Simons
Walla Walla: 59 20-Klay Carver, Colby Ray; 19-Zane Carver, Lash Corbett, Rosetta Renwick
Wallace-Kellogg: 68 25- Griffy Doerschel; 23-Tanner Groves; 20- Parker Goldade
Wenatchee: 63 24-Mason Renslow; 22-Rowdy Main; 17-Charles Rich
White Bird: 26 18-Trayven Sickels; 8-Trevor Early
Winchester: 12 12- Aaron Kinzer---