SPOKANE — Ashlyn Wallace drilled eight 3-pointers and scored 27 points as a keenly focused Clarkston team beat Cheney 61-43 on Friday to stay alive in the Washington 2A district girls’ basketball tournament at University High School.
The Bantams face East Valley at 5 p.m. today in another loser-out contest at the same venue.
Samantha Chatfield and Erika Pickett netted 13 and eight points as the Bantams established an early inside presence to open up their perimeter game. Pickett nabbed 10 rebounds and AJ Sobotta made four steals as Clarkston improved to 3-1 for the season against Cheney.
“I felt like we came out very focused and played with some urgency,” Clarkston coach Debbie Sobotta said. “We put pressure on them from start to finish, pushed the ball up the court. I felt like we created a very fast game.”
Wallace tallied five assists and shot 8-for-12 from long range, at one point astonishing the Blackhawks by pulling up for a 3 while leading a fast break.
“Needless to say, she’s playing with a lot of confidence, and that’s what we need from her,” Debbie Sobotta said.
Lauren Johnson spearheaded Clarkston’s defense on Cheney standout Maggie Smith, who was was held to seven points.
CHENEY (8-13)
Avery Stark 6 2-2 15, Kaitlin Teeters 0 0-0 0, Shelby Draper 1 0-2 2, Lexi Deatherage 3 0-0 6, Makenna Benson 0 0-0 0, Emma Evans 2 2-2 7, Maggie Smith 3 0-0 7, Halle Sargent 1 0-0 2, Tylin Hertel 1 1-2 3, Atrena Gregory 0 1-3 1. Totals 17 6-11 43.
CLARKSTON (15-6)
Ashlyn Wallace 9 1-2 27, Mickala Jackson 1 0-0 3, Maggie Ogden 0 0-0 0, Jacey Hernandez 0 0-0 0, Erika Pickett 4 0-1 8, Marielena Ronquillo 0 0-0 0, AJ Sobotta 1 0-0 2, Lauren Johnson 2 0-0 4, Jalena Henry 2 0-0 4, Samantha Chatfield 6 1-2 13. Totals 25 2-5 61
Cheney 13 10 10 10—43
Clarkston 13 15 16 17—61
3-point goals — Wallace 8, Jackson.
East Valley 69, Pullman 53
SPOKANE — Pullman led by three after the first quarter, but nonetheless saw its season end with a loss to East Valley in the opening round of the 2A district tournament at University High School.
The Greyhounds were led by Peyton Teevens’ 13 points. Pullman allowed 23 second-quarter points to fall off the pace and finish its season 3-18.
PULLMAN (3-18)
Hailey Chittenden 10, Hallie McDougle 0, Peyton Teevens 13, Kelsi Benton 0, Meghan McSweeney 9, Hailey Talbot 12, Elise McDougle 0, Audrey Pitzer 5, Megan Limburg 2, Sehra Singh 0.
EAST VALLEY-SPOKANE VALLEY (17-4)
Kyra Johnson 0, Sierra Custard 2, Mataya Green 3, Ellie Syverson 9, Emma Glore 0, Gabby Magana 9, Becca Grytdal 0, Kiley Boteler 0, Ellie Stowell 18, Brie Holecek 23, Shawnee Munns 0, Destiny Hillyard 9.
Pullman 16 13 6 18—53
East Valley 13 23 11 22—69
3-point goals — Chittenden, Teevens, Syverson, Magana, Hillyard.
Pomeroy 39, Garfield-Palouse 29
POMEROY — Maddy Dixon helped Pomeroy move along in the Washington Class 1B district playoffs, posting 18 points, five rebounds and three blocks as the Pirates shut down the Vikings.
Sydney Watko added six points and eight boards for Pomeroy, while the rest of coach Tai Bye’s group took care of business on the defensive end.
“We knew tonight was going to be a hard-fought game,” Bye said. “Definitely had to gut it out on defense tonight. We got some really good minutes out of Keely Maves and Maya Kowatsch off the bench, which helped us a lot.”
Pomeroy will play Oakesdale at 6 p.m. Feb. 21 at Walla Walla Community College.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (12-8, 4-7)
Lexi Brantner 0 0-0 0, Kennedy Cook 0 0-0 0, Madi Cloninger 2 0-0 6, Paige Collier 1 0-0 2, MaKenzie Collier 2 0-2 4, Maci Brantner 3 1-3 7, Kenzi Pedersen 3 4-5 10, Miranda Richards 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 5-10 29.
POMEROY (20-1, 10-1)
Alyssa Wolf 1 2-2 5, Heidi Heytvelt 1 2-2 5, Sydney Watko 3 0-0 6, Chase Caruso 0 0-0 0, Maddy Dixon 8 2-2 18, Keely Maves 2 1-2 5, Jillian Herres 0 0-0 0, McKenzie Watko 0 0-0 0, Maya Kowatsch 0 0-0 0, Kendall Dixon 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 7-8 39.
Garfield-Palouse 3 9 10 7––29
Pomeroy 7 14 7 11––39
3-point goals — Cloninger 2, Heytvelt.
Oakesdale 51, Colton 34
OAKESDALE, Wash. — Oakesdale knocked off defending state champion Colton in the opening round of the Washington Class 1B district tournament as the Nighthawks jumped out to an early lead and held off a late run.
Despite the loss, the Wildcats will continue tournament play against Garfield-Palouse at 3 p.m. Feb. 21 at Walla Walla Community College.
“We were within striking distance in the second half but couldn’t get stops,” Colton coach Clark Vining said. “We just didn’t play consistent enough to win tonight.”
Oakesdale senior Julie Baljo poured in 19 points with four 3s to lead the Nighthawks, while Jessie Reed registered 12.
Colton was paced by Rylee Vining’s 12 points.
COLTON (14-7, 7-3)
Rylee Vining 4 2-4 12, Josie Schultheis 3 0-2 6, Taylor Thomas 1 2-2 4, Maggie Meyer 2 0-1 4, Megan Kay 2 0-0 5, Mary Pluid 0 0-0 0, Lola Baerlocher1 0-0 3. Totals 13 4-9 34.
OAKESDALE (15-5, 8-2)
Jessie Reed 4 4-6 12, Marilla Hockett 1 2-4 3, Julie Baljo 7 1-3 19, Kyla Hansen 0 1-2 1, Lauryn Rawls 1 4-4 7, Louellen Reed 3 1-2 7, Kaylee Hinnenkamp 0 0-3 0. Totals 16 13-24 51.
Colton 11 8 9 6––34
Oakesdale 14 17 7 13––51
3-point goals — Baljo 4, Hockett, Vining 2, Baerlocher, Kay.
BOYSPotlatch 60, Troy 49
TROY — Brayden Hadaller and Connor Akins scored 22 and 20 points respectively as Potlatch clinched the No. 1 seed for the 1A D-I district tournament with a Whitepine League Division I win against Troy.
The Loggers, ranked No. 2 in the state media poll, finish the regular season at 18-2 overall and 11-1 in league, tying Lapwai atop the standings and nabbing the top seed by virtue of a preseason draw.
Potlatch coach Ryan Ball said the Trojans did a good job staying in contention, which is to be expected from WPL opponents this time of year.
The Loggers get a first-round bye in the district tournament that opens Tuesday at Lewis-Clark State College’s Activity Center. They will play at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
POTLATCH (18-2, 11-1)
Brayden Hadaller 9 3-5 22, Connor Akins 6 8-9 20, Tyler Wilcoxson 5 0-1 10, Ty Svancara 3 0-1 6, Justin Nicholson 0 0-0 0, Jerrod Nicholson 1 0-1 2, Teegan Schmidt 0 0-0 0, Elijah Bouma 0 0-0 0, Dylan Andrews 0 0-0 0, Caleb Kerns 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 11-17 60.
TROY
Grayson Foster 6 4-4 17, Zachary Stoner 4 2-3 10, Tyler Heath 2 2-2 6, Kaiden Codr 0 0-0 0, Brody Patrick 0 0-0 0, Reece Sanderson 1 0-0 3, Rhett Sandquist 4 5-5 13, Boden Dermeerler 0 0-0 0, Darrick Baier 0 0-0 0, Chandler Blazzard 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 13-14 49 .
Potlatch 15 16 17 12—60
Troy 6 12 19 12—49
3-point goals — Hadaller, Foster, Sanderson
JV — Potlatch def. Troy.
Lapwai 84, Prairie 66
COTTONWOOD — Lapwai clinched the No. 2 seed for the 1A Division I district tournament as the Wildcats hit 11 3-pointers in a high-scoring Whitpine League Division I win against Prairie.
Titus Yearout led the Wildcats with 20 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. Simon Henry contributed 17 points, five boards and handed out four assists, while Lydell Mitchell and Kross Taylor kicked in 13 apiece.
Damian Forsmann was the bright spot for the Pirates, posting 27 points and drilling seven 3s.
“We had a lot of bench guys step up for us tonight,” Lapwai coach Zachary Eastman said. “We had some early foul trouble and everyone who came in contributed for us; it was truly a team effort.”
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (12-7, 7-5)
Sam Mager 3 2-2 8, Damian Forsmann 10 0-0 27, Derik Shears 3 2-6 8, Kyle Schwartz 0 0-0 0, Hayden Uhlenkott 3 0-0 7, Owen Anderson 4 0-0 8, Tyler Wemhoff 0 0-0 0, John Gehring 0 0-0 0, Cole Schlader 4 0-0 8. Totals 27 4-13 66.
LAPWAI (18-2, 11-1)
JC Sobotta 2 0-0 4, Titus Yearout 7 5-6 20, Simon Henry 4 8-9 17, AJ Ellenwood 0 1-2 1, Kross Taylor 5 0-0 13, Chris Brown 1 0-0 2, Sincere Three Iron 1 0-0 2, Lydell Mitchell 5 1-2 13, Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 0 0-0 0, Danuel Ellenwood 1 0-0 2, Robert Benunzio 3 0-0 9. Totals 29 15-19 84.
Prairie 18 10 19 19—66
Lapwai 16 23 20 25—84
3-point goals — Forsmann 7, Uhlenkott, Yearout, Taylor 3, Mitchell 2, Robert 3, Henry 2.
JV — Lapwai 63, Prairie 52
Genesee 42, Kendrick 33
KENDRICK — Genesee’s Dawson Durham scored 19 points and added eight rebounds to help the Bulldogs win a nonleague tuneup against Kendrick.
Genesee will play one more regular-season game, visiting Orofino at 6:30 p.m. today before opening the district tournament next week.
Cy Wareham added 12 points for Genesee, which also got seven boards from Owen Crowley and eight points from Sam Spence.
The Tigers were led by Jagger Hewett’s 17 and led by two at one point in the second quarter.
GENESEE (7-12, 2-10)
Owen Crowley 1 1-4 3, Cy Wareham 5 1-3 12, Dawson Durham 8 3-5 19, Truman Renton 0 0-0 0, Dillon Sperber 0 0-0 0, Carson Schwartz 0 0-1 0, Sam Spence 4 0-0 8. Totals 18 5-13 42.
KENDRICK
Alex Sneve 3 1-4 9, Chase Burke 2 2-4 7, Jagger Hewett 6 3-5 17, Kolby Anderson 0 0-0 0, Maison Anderson 0 0-2 0, Rylan Hogan 0 0-0 0, Jacob Skiles 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 6-15 33.
Genesee 11 13 12 6—42
Kendrick 8 9 11 5—33
3-point goals — Hewett 2, Sneve 2, Wareham.
JV — Genesee 39, Kendrick 17.
Pullman 79, Cheney 53
SPOKANE — Pullman’s Ethan Kramer scored a game-high 26 points to lead the Greyhounds to a district tournament win against Cheney at Spokane’s University High School.
The Hounds (12-9) also got 13 points from Brady Wells and nine from Evan Strong.
Cheney (3-18) was led by Josh Whiteley’s 22 points.
A full box score was not available at press time.
CHENEY (3-18)
Henry Browne 5, Josh Whiteley 22, Quinsie Goodloe 3, Tavin West 5, Peyton McPherson 3, Trinidad Richardson 3, Luke Hemenway 6, Alex Long 1, Koby Holt 5.
PULLMAN (12-9)
Dane Bednar 5, Hyatt Utzman 3, Brady Wells 13, Evan Strong 9, Cameron McSweeney 2, Brayden Roberts 7, Ethan Kramer 26, Steven Burkett 2.
Cheney 16 9 6 22—53
Pullman 16 21 20 22—79
St. Maries 58, Orofino 28
OROFINO — Orofino fell behind early and dropped a Central Idaho League contest to St. Maries. The Lumberjacks led by nine after a quarter and outscored the Maniacs 16-2 in the fourth.
Joe Sparano scored eight points for Orofino.
ST. MARIES
Randie Becktel 6 2-2 14, Greyson Sands 0 0-0 0, Eli Gibson 2 0-0 4, Justin Ledbetter 1 0-0 2, Brett Stancil 4 2-4 10, Coleman Ross 1 1-2 3. Totals 24 9-20 58.
OROFINO
Slade Sneddon 2 0-0 6, Jose Barajas 1 0-0 3, Joe Sparano 3 0-0 8, Trevor Dennison 0 1-4 1, Jarom Scott 0 3-5 3, Thomas Duncan 0 0-0 0, Joel Scott 2 0-0 5, Will Beardin 0 0-0 0, Reid Thomas 0 0-0 0, Nick Graham 0 0-0 0, Steven Bradbury 0 0-0 0, Ryder Cram 0 0-0 0, Ayden Boyd 0 0-0 0, Nick Drobish 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 4-11 28.
St. Maries 13 16 13 16—58
Orofino 4 10 12 2—28
3-point goals — Sneddon 2, Barajas, Sparano 2, Scott, Elliott.
JV — St. Maries 52, Orofino 32.
Tri-Valley 51, Salmon River 49
RIGGINS — Despite Jimmy Tucker’s 16-point night, Salmon River’s comeback fell short against Long Pin Conference foe Tri-Valley.
Salmon River, which got 13 points from Justin Whitten, outscored Tri-Valley 17-5 in the fourth. The Savages had trailed by 15 at the half.
TRI-VALLEY-CAMBRIDGE/MIDVALE
Ty Barnett 8 1-2 20, Jarret Mink 1 1-2 3, Garret Bunker 3 0-0 7, Brendon Wood 2 0-0 5, Nate Kindall 8 0-0 16, Logan Farrens 0 0-0 0, Charlie Greg 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 2-4 51.
SALMON RIVER-RIGGINS
Jimmy Tucker 7 1-2 16, Justin Whitten 5 1-3 13, Joe Joyce 0 0-0 0, Garrett Shepherd 1 0-0 2, Ethan Shepherd 4 0-0 9, Tyrus Swift 0 0-0 0, Jonathan Swift 2 0-0 4, Eric Nelson 2 1-2 5. Totals 21 3-7 49.
Tri-Valley 15 16 15 5—51
Salmon River 6 10 16 17—49
3-point goals — Tucker, Whitten 2, Shepherd, Barnett 3, Wood, Kindall.