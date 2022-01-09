Wallace helps Idaho women snap skid

CHENEY, Wash. — The Idaho women’s basketball team finally stopped the hemmorhaging. The Vandals did so behind a solid performance from a local high school standout.
Former Clarkston standout Ashlyn Wallace came off the bench to score 14 points, and Idaho’s defense did a number on Eastern Washington — particularly in the third quarter — in a 63-42 Big Sky Conference victory at Reese Court that snapped the Vandals’ 10-game losing streak.
“It was our best defensive effort that we have put in for four quarters this season,” coach Jon Newlee said. “A great team effort all the way around.”
It also was a milestone victory for the Vandal program, as it was win No. 700.
And it was a long time coming. Idaho (2-10, 1-2) won its first game 95-46 in the Nov. 9 season opener against Lewis-Clark State. It then took 60 days for the next one to come.
But it couldn’t have come against a better opponent and a regional rival.
Idaho had a slight 31-26 lead at halftime, but then clamped down on Eastern Washington (2-10, 0-3) in the third quarter. The Eagles were just 1-for-19 (5.3 percent) from the field and scored just three points in the period.
But it wasn’t like the Vandals put Eastern Washington away. Idaho scored just 10 points in the period and did expand its lead to 41-29 going to the fourth, but the Vandals closed it out in the final 10 minutes.
The Eagles opened with a 3 from Jacinta Buckley, but Idaho went on a 9-0 run in a four-minutes stretch that iced the game.
Wallace, a freshman guard, went 5-for-10 from the field, including 4-of-8 from 3, and had four rebounds and three assists.
Senior guard Louise Forsyth added 13 points off the bench as the Vandals held a 27-5 edge in bench points. Sophomore guard Sydney Gandy had 10 points, junior guard Beyonce Bea chipped in 10 points and senior guard Tiana Johnson had nine points and 14 rebounds for Idaho, which also held a 23-5 advantage in points off turnovers.
Buckley paced Eastern Washington with 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Jaydia Martin finished with 10 points.
The Vandals next play at 6 p.m. Thursday at home against Weber State.
IDAHO (2-10, 1-2)
Gandy 4-10 0-0 10, Bea 4-14 2-3 10, Johnson 3-13 0-0 9, Atchley 3-8 0-2 7, Kirby 0-1 0-0 0, Wallace 5-10 0-0 14, Forsyth 5-8 2-2 13. Totals 24-64 4-7 63.
EASTERN WASHINGTON (2-10, 0-3)
Buckley 5-15 2-4 14, Martin 4-11 1-2 10, Lawrence 3-12 1-6 8, Knowles 2-7 0-0 4, Rice 0-3 1-2 1, Pettis 2-11 0-0 5, Boesel 0-6 0-0 0, Jung 0-1 0-0 0, Van Buren 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 16-68 5-14 43.
Idaho 18 13 10 22—63
Eastern Washington 12 14 3 13—42
3-point goals — Idaho 11-30 (Wallace 4-8, Johnson 3-13, Gandey 2-5, Atchley 1-1, Forsyth 1-2, Kirby 0-1), Eastern Washington 5-20 (Buckley 2-3, Martin 1-3, Pettis 1-3, Lawrence 1-5, Knowles 0-1, Rice 0-1, Van Buren 0-1, Boesel 0-3). Rebounds — Idaho 47 (Johnson 14), Eastern Washington 48 (Buckley 12). Assists — Idaho 16 (Kirby 5), Eastern Washington 11 (Knowles 5). Total fouls — Idaho 11, Eastern Washington 9. A — 376.