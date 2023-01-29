Wallace goes off as Idaho women take down ISU

Idaho guard Ashlyn Wallace, right, shown in a game in 2021-22, had a career-high 25 points in Saturday’s victory at Idaho State.

 Zach Wilkinson/Tribune

POCATELLO — There was a reason why former Clarkston girls basketball standout Ashlyn Wallace was a three-time most valuable player in the Great Northern League. She could score at will, was deadly from distance and was a shutdown defender.

Now a sophomore on the Idaho women’s basketball team, she’s starting to live up to her potential at the next level.

