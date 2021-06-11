HIGH SCHOOLS
In a home tuneup for its regular-season finale against Pullman, the undefeated Clarkston girls’ basketball team enjoyed a 24-point showing from Ashlyn Wallace en route to a 66-44 nonleague victory Thursday against Colfax.
Wallace had 10 field goals with three from 3-point range for the Bantams (11-0), and also held down what coach Debbie Sobotta called “the hardest defensive job of the night” in guarding the Bulldogs’ Asher Cai.
“It was a very valuable game for us going into Pullman tomorrow night,” Sobotta said. “It felt like a lot closer than it was the entire game, so that’s just credit to the Colfax players for playing with such intensity and drive.”
Cai added a team-high 15 points for Colfax (7-3).
“That is the best team we’ve faced all year, so I was proud of the way we battled,” Colfax coach Mike Dorman said. “Overall, I’ve got to tip my hat to them; they’re a good ball club.”
Clarkston hosts Pullman in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League game at 5:30 p.m. today.
COLFAX (7-3)
Hannah Baerlocher 0 0-2 0, Justice Brown 0 2-4 2, Abree Aune 2 0-0 5, Jaisha Gibb 3 0-0 9, Hailey Demler 3 2-2 9, Lauryn York 1 0-3 2, Harper Booth 1 0-0 2, Asher Cai 6 2-5 15. Totals 16 6-16 44.
CLARKSTON (11-0)
Kendall Wallace 2 3-4 9, Ashlyn Wallace 10 1-2 24, Jacey Hernandez 2 0-0 5, Maggie Ogden 4 0-0 8, Alahondra Perez 1 0-0 2, Erika Pickett 4 1-1 9, Alyssa Whittle 1 0-0 3, Samantha Chatfield 3 0-0 6, Ava Griner 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 5-7 66.
Colfax 5 12 10 17—44
Clarkston 20 16 18 12—66
3-point goals — Gibb 3, Aune, Cai, Demler, A. Wallace 3, K. Wallace 2, Hernandez, Whittle.
JV — Clarkston def. Colfax.
BOYS’ BASKETBALLClarkston 64, Colfax 47
After a tight opening half, the Bantams pulled away in the second for a nonleague victory against the Bulldogs.
Clarkston (9-1) held a meager 31-30 lead at intermission before pulling away. It benefited from a 17-point showing by Xavier Santana, who added seven in the fourth quarter. Kash Auer had 10, six of those coming on a pair of 3-pointers at the beginning of the second half to start creating separation.
John Lustig of Colfax matched Santana’s total with 17 points, while brother Seth had 10.
“It was a really fun game against a Colfax team that is extremely well-coached,” Clarkston coach Justin Jones said. “They play very hard and they execute at a high level.”
The Bantams play their regular-season finale against Pullman at home at 7 p.m. today in a game that will decide the Class 2A GSL title.
COLFAX
Damian Demler 2 2-2 7, Carson Gray 0 1-2 1, JD Peterson 0 0-0 0, Seth Lustig 3 3-5 10, John Lustig 5 4-5 17, Bradyn Heilsberg 1 1-2 4, Jaxon Wick 0 0-0 0, Mason Gilchrist 2 2-3 6, JP Wigen 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 13-17 47.
CLARKSTON (9-1)
Trevor Ray 2 0-0 6, Mason VanTine 2 0-0 4, Kasch Auer 4 0-0 10, Xavier Santana 6 3-4 17, Dawson Packwood 1 0-0 2, Austin Steinwand 4 0-0 9, Simon Henry 1 0-0 3, Dawson Blunt 1 2-4 5, Cole Morscheck 0 0-0 0, Conrad Dudley 3 2-3 8. Totals 24 7-11 64.
Colfax 12 18 10 7—47
Clarkston 15 16 16 17—64
3-point goals — J. Lustig 3, Demler, S. Lustig, Heilsberg, Ray 2, Auer 2, Santana 2, Steinwand, Henry, Blunt.