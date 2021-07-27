SPOKANE — The accolades have poured in over the past half year for Idaho linebacker Tre Walker, and with them come new expectations.
The Vandals’ run-wrecking junior was named the Big Sky Conference’s preseason defensive player of the year at the league’s media day in Spokane.
“It’s definitely a goal I’ve been working towards,” Walker said. “I’m just grateful.”
The 6-foot-1, 230-pounder from Dos Palos, Calif., led the conference in tackles per game last season with 13.5, racking up a total of 54 — and 4½ for loss — in only four contests.
He was named a unanimous All-Big Sky first-teamer, and landed on five different All-American teams while also being a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, which recognizes the Football Championship Subdivision’s top defender.
Senior Eastern Washington quarterback Eric Barriere earned the preseason nod on the offensive end. He was an All-American pick by six publications last year, and wound up as the Big Sky’s player of the year.
Barriere paced the league in nearly every passing category, finishing the truncated spring season with 2,439 yards and 19 touchdowns through the air to guide the Eagles to an FCS playoff appearance.
The Vandals were projected to finish eighth by both coaches and media in the polls. Bulldozing fullback Logan Kendall joined Walker on the preseason all-league list.
Defending Big Sky champion Weber State was selected by both coaches and the media to repeat.
PRESEASON POLLS
Coaches — Weber State, Montana, Eastern Washington, Montana State, Sacramento State, UC Davis, Northern Arizona, Idaho, Idaho State, Portland State, Southern Utah, Cal Poly, Northern Colorado.
Media — Weber State, Montana, Eastern Washington, Montana State, Sacramento State, UC Davis, Northern Arizona, Idaho, Idaho State, Portland State, Southern Utah, Northern Colorado, Cal Poly.
PRESEASON ALL-BIG SKY TEAMS
Offense
QB — Eric Barriere, EWU. RB — Elijah Dotson, Sac State; Josh Davis, Weber State. FB — Logan Kendall, Idaho. WR — Samuel Akem, Montana; Talolo Limu-Jones, EWU; Tanner Conner, Idaho State. TE — Marshel Martin, Sac State. OT — Tristen Taylor, EWU; Conlan Beaver, Montana. OG — Ty Whitworth, Weber State; Taylor Tuiasosopo, Montana State. C — Connor Pettek, UC Davis.
Defense
DT — Jared Schiess, Weber State; Bryce Rodgers, UC Davis. DE — Mitchell Johnson, EWU; George Tarlas, Weber State. OLB — La’akea Kaho’ohanohano-Davis, Southern Utah; Troy Andersen, Montana State; Conner Mortensen, Weber State. MLB — Tre Walker, Idaho; Jace Lewis, Montana. CB — Anthony Adams, Portland State; Eddie Heckard, Weber State. S — Morgan Vest, Northern Arizona; Robby Hauck, Montana.
Special teams
K — Luis Aguilar, Northern Arizona. P — Daniel Whelan, UC Davis. LS — Matthew O’Donoghue, Montana. KR/PR — Rashid Shaheed, Weber State.