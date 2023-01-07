Wagner’s Seattle return to be different from Wilson’s

Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner, left, could get a hero’s welcome when he returns to Seattle on Sunday.

 Associated Press

For the second time this season, an all-time Seahawks icon is returning to Seattle with his new team Sunday.

However, the debate about linebacker Bobby Wagner’s reception as a member of the Los Angeles Rams couldn’t be any different from the one that preceded Russell Wilson’s appearance four months ago with the Denver Broncos at Lumen Field on Sept. 12.

