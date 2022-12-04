Wagner faces off against former Seahawk teammates

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore (24) is tackled by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner (45) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

 AP Charlie Riedel

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Bobby Wagner was the beating heart of the Seattle Seahawks’ defense for a decade, growing from a hard-hitting rookie linebacker into a six-time All-Pro with a Super Bowl ring and the abiding love of an entire region of football fans.

Wagner’s first game against the Seahawks (6-5) in the horned helmet of his hometown Los Angeles Rams (3-8) certainly seems like it would make for an emotionally fraught Sunday for one of the best defensive players of his generation.

