CRAIGMONT — Prairie put forth a well-rounded effort in its season opener, a 25-11, 25-11, 25-21 sweep of nonleague foe Highland of Craigmont.
“Everyone had a great game for us,” Prairie coach Julie Schumacher said. “For our season opener, I’m really pleased with the whole group.”
Schumacher said the biggest strength for her Pirates, many of whom have been playing sports together since third grade, was their communication and a lack of hesitation.
“They weren’t getting in each others’ way, and they made everything work smooth,” she said. “... It’s very helpful when you have a group like this handed to you.”
Setters Tara Schlader and Hope Schwartz were “spot-on” and unpredictable with their assists. At the net, Madison Shears, Jade Prigge and Josie Remacle “had some beautiful hits,” Schumacher added.
The Pirates will stage a Whitepine League Division I triangular at 5:30 p.m. today at home against Kamiah and Clearwater Valley..
JV — Prairie def. Highland, 2-0