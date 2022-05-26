The Pacific Northwest Vintage Motocross Series will have an event Saturday and Sunday at Track148 at the EC Enterprises Motorsports Park.
Motorcycles from the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s will compete on the 1.3-mile Motocross track. Riders from all around the Northwest will race in classes from novice to expert in their respective classes and time period of their motorcycles.
“This is really a cool series that travels around, and there will be riders competing that live right here in the valley as well,” track promoter Eric Christiansen said. “There are some completely stock bikes, period correct, to highly modified ones as well. With two pretty good uphill and downhill sections, it will be fun to watch these old bikes go.”
Racing starts around 10:30 a.m. each day and continues throughout the day. Cost to attend is $10 per person.